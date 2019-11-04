Gate City vs Wise Central Football

Wise Central players run on to the field on Friday at Gate City.

 EARL NEIKIRK

VHSL Playoff Power Points

Rating Scale

(Top Eight Teams Make Playoffs)

Region 1C

Record Rating

1. Galax 7-1 23.75

2. Narrows 9-0 22.88

3. George Wythe 6-2 21.75

4. Covington 5-4 17.11

5. Auburn 5-5 16.70

6. Parry McCluer 3-6 13.44

7. Grayson County 3-6 13.33

8. Bath County 1-8 10.66

9. Eastern Montgomery 1-8 10.00

10. Craig County 2-7 10.00

Region 1D

1. Patrick Henry 9-0 24.88

2. J.I. Burton 7-2 21.55

3. Chilhowie 7-2 21.11

4. Castlewood 6-3 18.66

5. Thomas Walker 6-3 18.55

6. Holston 6-3 18.44

7. Eastside 4-5 17.33

8. Honaker 5-4 16.88

9. Rural Retreat 4-4 16.37

10. Hurley 4-5 16.00

11. Twin Springs 5-4 15.88

12. Grundy 4-5 15.00

13. Rye Cove 4-5 13.88

14. Twin Valley 2-7 11.00

15. Northwood 1-8 10.88

Region 2C

1. Appomattox 7-2 24.22

2. Radford 7-2 22.77

3. Gretna 6-3 21.55

4. (tie) Floyd County 6-4 20.00

4. (tie) Glenvar 5-4 20.00

6. Dan River 6-4 19.90

7. Patrick County 5-5 19.20

8. Chatham 6-3 18.11

9. Fort Chiswell 4-6 17.20

10. Nelson County 4-5 16.88

11. James River 4-5 16.88

12. Giles 2-7 15.66

13. Martinsville 0-9 12.44

14. Alleghany 1-8 12.11

Region 2D

Record Rating

1. Ridgeview 7-2 24.55

2. Union 7-2 24.22

3. Graham 7-2 21.88

4. Wise Central 7-2 21.00

5. Tazewell 6-3 20.66

6. Richlands 5-4 20.44

7. Gate City 4-6 16.80

8. Marion 3-6 14.55

9. John Battle 2-7 13.55

10. Virginia High 1-8 13.44

11. Lebanon 1-8 12.11

12. Lee High 0-9 11.33

Region 3D

Record Rating

1. Lord Botetourt 9-0 29.55

2. Magna Vista 7-2 26.33

3. Northside 6-3 25.66

4. Hidden Valley 5-4 25.00

5. Bassett 5-4 21.22

6. Christiansburg 4-5 21.11

7. Abingdon 4-5 20.88

8. William Byrd 3-6 18.55

9. Carroll County 3-6 17.00

10. (tie) Staunton River 1-8 15.77

10. (tie) Cave Spring 1-8 15.77

12. Tunstall 1-8 14.66

