Ridgeview vs John Battle

Ridgeview QB Nick Phillips is tackled by Battle's Gabe Blaylock.

 David Crigger/BHC

VHSL Playoff Power Points Rating Scale

Region 1C

Record Rating

1. Galax 6-1 22.14

2. Narrows 7-0 22.00

3. George Wythe 5-2 20.57

4. Covington 3-4 15.28

5. Auburn 4-4 15.25

6. Grayson County 2-5 11.71

7. Parry McCluer 1-6 11.14

8. Bath County 1-6 10.14

9. Eastern Montgomery 1-6 9.42

10. Craig County 2-5 9.00

Region 1C

Record Rating

1. Patrick Henry 7-0 22.28

2. Thomas Walker 6-1 20.57

3. Chilhowie 6-1 20.14

4. J.I. Burton 5-2 19.14

5. Castlewood 5-2 18.14

6. Hurley 4-3 16.57

7. Honaker 4-3 16.28

8. Holston 4-3 15.57

9. (tie) Grundy 4-3 15.00

9. (tie) Eastside 3-4 15.00

11. Rural Retreat 3-4 14.71

12. Twin Springs 4-4 13.62

13. Rye Cove 3-4 12.85

14. Twin Valley 2-5 11.14

15. Northwood 1-6 10.57

Region 2D

Record Rating

1. Ridgeview 6-1 23.14

2. Union 6-2 21.87

3. Richlands 4-3 20.14

4. Wise Central 5-2 19.14

5. Graham 5-2 18.28

6. Tazewell 4-3 17.57

7. Gate City 3-5 16.00

8. Marion 3-4 14.57

9. John Battle 1-6 12.14

10. Virginia High 0-7 11.42

11. Lee High 0-7 10.42

12. Lebanon 0-7 10.14

Region 3D

Record Rating

1. Lord Botetourt 7-0 26.57

2. (tie) Hidden Valley 5-2 25.57

2. (tie) Northside 5-2 25.57

4. Magna Vista 6-1 24.57

5. Abingdon 4-3 20.57

6. Bassett 5-3 20.25

7. Christiansburg 3-4 19.28

8. William Byrd 2-5 17.85

9. Staunton River 1-6 15.42

10. Cave Spring 1-6 15.14

11. Carroll County 2-6 15.00

12. Tunstall 0-7 13.28

