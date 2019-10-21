VHSL Playoff Power Points Rating Scale
Region 1C
Record Rating
1. Galax 6-1 22.14
2. Narrows 7-0 22.00
3. George Wythe 5-2 20.57
4. Covington 3-4 15.28
5. Auburn 4-4 15.25
6. Grayson County 2-5 11.71
7. Parry McCluer 1-6 11.14
8. Bath County 1-6 10.14
9. Eastern Montgomery 1-6 9.42
10. Craig County 2-5 9.00
Region 1C
Record Rating
1. Patrick Henry 7-0 22.28
2. Thomas Walker 6-1 20.57
3. Chilhowie 6-1 20.14
4. J.I. Burton 5-2 19.14
5. Castlewood 5-2 18.14
6. Hurley 4-3 16.57
7. Honaker 4-3 16.28
8. Holston 4-3 15.57
9. (tie) Grundy 4-3 15.00
9. (tie) Eastside 3-4 15.00
11. Rural Retreat 3-4 14.71
12. Twin Springs 4-4 13.62
13. Rye Cove 3-4 12.85
14. Twin Valley 2-5 11.14
15. Northwood 1-6 10.57
Region 2D
Record Rating
1. Ridgeview 6-1 23.14
2. Union 6-2 21.87
3. Richlands 4-3 20.14
4. Wise Central 5-2 19.14
5. Graham 5-2 18.28
6. Tazewell 4-3 17.57
7. Gate City 3-5 16.00
8. Marion 3-4 14.57
9. John Battle 1-6 12.14
10. Virginia High 0-7 11.42
11. Lee High 0-7 10.42
12. Lebanon 0-7 10.14
Region 3D
Record Rating
1. Lord Botetourt 7-0 26.57
2. (tie) Hidden Valley 5-2 25.57
2. (tie) Northside 5-2 25.57
4. Magna Vista 6-1 24.57
5. Abingdon 4-3 20.57
6. Bassett 5-3 20.25
7. Christiansburg 3-4 19.28
8. William Byrd 2-5 17.85
9. Staunton River 1-6 15.42
10. Cave Spring 1-6 15.14
11. Carroll County 2-6 15.00
12. Tunstall 0-7 13.28
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.