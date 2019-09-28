GLADE SPRING, Va. - It was next man up for Patrick Henry.
Connor Beeson was ready, scoring second half touchdowns from 62 and 67 yards to help Patrick Henry defeat depleted John Battle 42-6 on Friday night.
While Zach Brown and Cody Smith get most of the headlines for the Rebels, Beeson finished with 165 yards, more than filling in for Brown, who left early with an ankle injury.
“It is such a good atmosphere in our locker room,” Beeson said. “I love my teammates to death and I was just so happy for the opportunity and I am praying for Zach ... next man up and we did an excellent job of that. It is just a team game and I am just so happy.”
Patrick Henry (5-0) remained unbeaten on the season, taking a 14-6 lead into the break and then outscoring the Trojans 28-0 in the second half.
“We have got to come out and play every team like it is our best game,” Patrick Henry senior Ean Rhea said. “We were sloppy in the first half and we came out and proved what we are made of and came out and got the dub [win].”
John Battle (1-4), which has been hampered by injuries and defections, fought hard, tying the score at 6-6 on a 2-yard second quarter run by Seth Scarbrough. He finished with 98 yards in doing his part to replace Dylan Cunningham, who is one of several Trojans who are sidelined with injuries.
“I have told them all week we are not going to make excuses about being injured, but I am just proud of them,” John Battle head coach Bradley Ricker said. “They are playing hard, they are working hard and they are not going to quit at all on any play.”
Brown put Patrick Henry up with a 52-yard scamper on the Rebels’ first play from scrimmage. He added a 20-yard run on the next possession and then left with an ankle injury, a scary reminder of a similar injury he suffered two years ago, also against the Trojans.
“The preliminary report it is probably just a sprain,” Patrick Henry head coach Mark Palmer said. “We are going to wait through the weekend and see and it will be week to week.”
Patrick Henry was able to take a 14-6 lead into the break on a 9-run by Cody Pruitt to cap a 10-play drive highlighted by a 31-yard catch by Rhea from Dakota Rector. Rhea also had a 34-yard catch in the fourth quarter to set up another touchdown. That was far from all, also recovering a fumble, blocking an extra point attempt and stuffed Scarbrough on a 4th-and-1 when the Trojans still had hope in the third.
“That is what you live for,” said Rhea, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound junior, who helped the Rebels limit the Trojans to 50 second half yards. “You come out here and practice four days a week and you get to come out here on Friday and show what you are made of and we did that tonight.”
Palmer has gotten used to such performances from Rhea.
“You show me a better football player in Southwest Virginia and I would like to see it,” said Palmer, whose Rebels travel to Rural Retreat on Friday. “On both sides of the ball, the catch down here was wonderful. He is everywhere on defense. He is a man.”
Patrick Henry finished with 433 yards, including 81 yards, capped by a 44-yard touchdown from Smith, who also coached Beeson to get the ball, follow his blockers and use his speed to outrun the opposition on his two second half scores.
“Whenever we went in the locker room we just talked about hitting the hole,” said Beeson, a 5-foot-8, 165-pound sophomore. “It all really goes back to the blockers. Once again, it is all about our team and our blockers, it all just goes back to them.”
Isaac Chaffin added a 2-yard scoring run for the Rebels, while Rector also threw for 79 yards, with Rhea catching two of those passes for 65 yards.
“We finished the first third of our season and we will start 0-0 next Monday,” Palmer said. “We have got a real tough game with Rural Retreat and we are going to have to play our best game of the year.”
John Battle, which will visit Wise County Central in two weeks, got a steady performance from tight end Tyler McCloud, a converted lineman who caught six passes for 72 yards from new quarterback Jack Thurston. Chase Martin recovered a fumble for the Trojans.
“You knew they were going to squeak some out. They have got some great backs, they have some good depth with 10 [Beeson] and 23 [Smith],” said Ricker, of the Rebels, who ran for 224 second half yards to pull away from the Trojans. “You knew they were going to pop a few big ones. It was just how we were reacting to it. It just didn’t fall our way...
“We are not going to quit. We are going to regroup, heal up a little bit and just get back to work on Monday.”
John Battle 0 6 0 0 - 6
Patrick Henry 6 8 14 14 - 42
Scoring Sumary
PH-Brown 52 run (run failed)
JBScarbrough 2 run (kick blocked)
PH-Pruitt 9 run (Dakota Rector run)
PH-Smith 44 run (Chase Brown run)
PH-Beeson 62 run (pass failed)
PH-Chaffin 2 run (Colby Taylor kick)
PH-Beeson 67 run (Taylor kick)
Team Stats
First downs: JB 12; PH 15. Rush-yards: JB 45-117; PH 34-354. Pass yards: JB 90 ; PH 79. Comp-Att-Int: JB 8-14-0; PH 4-6-0. Fumbles-lost: JB 3-1; PH 2-1. Penalty-yards: JB 2-20 ; PH 4-39. Punt-Avg: JB 3-34.0; PH 1-29.0
