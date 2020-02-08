BHC All-Offensive Football Team

QB-Devin Lester, Graham

An All-Class 2 first team honoree, Lester accounted for more than 3,000 yards on offense and 42 touchdowns in leading the G-Men to the Class 2 state semifinals. He will play next at Old Dominion.

RB-Trenton Adkins, Ridgeview

Another All-Class 2 first team member, Adkins ran for 2,856 yards on 247 carries for an 11.6 yard average. He also scored 47 touchdowns for the Wolfpack.

RB-Cody Smith, Patrick Henry

The Region 1D offensive player of the year, Smith led Patrick Henry to a 13-1 record, rushing for 1,453 yards on 190 carries. He also had 15 receptions for 389 yards and tallied 28 touchdowns.

WR-Brayden Thompson, George Wythe

The Cole Simmons to Thompson combination worked for 49 receptions for 1,391 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Maroons. Thompson was an All-Class 1 first team honoree.

WR-Sage Webb, Richlands

Webb did a little bit of everything. He caught 42 passes for 676 yards and seven scores, ran the ball 403 times on 59 carries and five more scores. He also returned 18 kicks for 506 yards and a TD.

TE-Ean Rhea, Patrick Henry

An All-Class 1 first team tight end, Rhea caught 20 passes for 404 yards and two touchdowns. He was also the Hogoheegee District defensive player of the year as he recorded 148 tackles, including 48 for loss, 12 sacks, nine pass breakups, seven forced fumbles and two blocked kicks.

OL-Major Cook, Abingdon

Cook was an All-Mountain 7 District first team offensive/defensive lineman.

OL-Brody Meadows, Graham

All-Class 2 first team honoree, Meadows is just a sophomore, but is already getting plenty of attention from college recruiters. He has been a key cog in the G-Men’s 25-4 record and a state championship over the last two seasons.

OL-Will Moss, Marion

An All-Region 2D first team honoree, Moss had a 91 percent grade on the season, recording 87 knockdowns and 43 pancake blocks. He also had 65 tackles, 30 ½ stops for loss and 5 ½ sacks on defense.

OL-Trevor Wagner, Union

The Mountain 7 District offensive lineman of the year, Wagner was a three-year starter for the Bears, playing a key role in a 31-7 mark over those three seasons.

OL-Nolan Wishon, Tennessee High

An East Tennessee State University signee, Wishon was selected to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-Class 5A first team. He was also a senior leader for the Mountain Lakes Conference champions.

KR-Esau Teasley, J.I. Burton

An All-Class 1 first team kick returner, Teasley tallied 309 kick return yards and 205 on punt returns. He also rushed for 1,124 yards and scored 15 touchdowns.

ATHLETE-Jaden Keller, Tennessee High

A recruiting target for several college football teams, the junior was explosive with the ball, averaging 18 yards per catch and scoring 10 touchdowns. He also contributed 76 tackles on defense.

KICKER-Yianni Kapranos, George Wythe

An All-Class 1 second team kicker, Kapranos connected on two field goal attempts from 27 and 32 yards and was 61-of-64 on extra point kicks.

