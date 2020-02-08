CLINTWOOD, Va. - Football coaches and fans around the East Coast are familiar with Ridgeview High School star Trenton Adkins.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound running back with ankle-breaking moves and superhero vision has received scholarship offers from 12 NCAA Division I programs and is climbing the charts in the Virginia High School League record books.
Not many know the other chapter of the Adkins story.
“My favorite sport growing up was actually baseball,” Adkins said. “I started playing at age six, and shortstop has always been my normal position.”
Adkins has competed in baseball, basketball, and track and field for the Ridgeview Wolfpack. But the turf football field on scenic Rose Ridge in Dickenson County has served as the primary stage for Adkins the past three years.
This past season, the junior rushed for 2,856 yards on 247 carries with 47 touchdowns, earning the 2019 Bristol Herald Courier offensive player of the year honors, leading the Wolfpack to a 9- record, advancing to the second round of the Region 2D playoffs.
With each headline and highlight, Adkins has attracted more attention from college coaches, recruiting services, and reporters.
Adkins said his first offer came from Tennessee. That list of suitors has since expanded to marquee programs such as Penn State, Ohio State, Virginia, West Virginia and South Carolina, with Adkins making visits to seven schools.
The recruiting process for elite athletes involves endless text massages, phone calls, and letters along with never-ending questions from curious fans?
So how is the low-key Adkins dealing with the spotlight?
“Sometimes I wish I could have like a week or so off and just be worry free again. It can get overwhelming some days, but I wouldn’t change it for the world,” Adkins said. “I want to compete on the highest level possible.”
Ridgeview athletic director and offensive coordinator Kent Grant accompanied Adkins on his visit to Ohio State.
“I’ve been doing this job for 23 years and this is only the second time I’ve communicated with these type of coaches,” Grant said. “It’s neat in a way.”
Grant also helped former Clintwood running back Justin Hamilton navigate the recruiting ordeal. Hamilton earned playing time at running back, receiver, safety, and on special teams at Virginia Tech from 2002-05.
After being drafted in the seventh round of the 2006 NFL Draft, Hamilton transitioned into coaching. He was named as the defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech on Dec. 8.
Adkins has drawn some comparisons to Hamilton in terms of running style.
According to Grant, the recruiting game has changed in various ways since college coaches came to Dickenson County in pursuit of the multi-talented Hamilton.
“Things have really evolved through social media,” Grant said. “We try to advise Trenton the best we can.”
Some athletes and their parents market themselves or pay for recruiting services such as the NCSA (Next College Student Athlete) or Hudl, a video service which has become a staple of college athletic programs.
Instead of hype and boasts, Adkins relies on performance.
“Trenton is humble and very low-key about everything. He just doesn’t put a lot out there about himself,” Grant said. “It’s a process and Trenton still has a long way to go.”
Adkins has drawn raves from opposing coaches and defensive players for his unique skill-set.
Grant knows plenty about defense. He was a four-year starter at middle linebacker for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise after a decorated prep career in Cincinnati.
“We always say that you really don’t coach a running back. They either have it or they don’t, and Trenton kind of has a natural running style,” Grant said. “With each year, Trenton has gotten bigger, faster, stronger and better.”
Adkins was the focal point for the Ridgeview offense this past season. He has the ability to change games with long touchdown runs by blasting through the interior of a defense. Adkins can also freeze defenders with sudden cutbacks or simply use his speed to sprint down the sidelines.
“Trenton didn’t have as big of a role in his first two seasons, but this season we were a little young at receiver so we featured him,” Grant said. “Since he doesn’t say a whole lot, Trenton tries to lead with his actions instead of being a vocal leader.”
Football runs in the family for Adkins. His father, Antonio Vaughn, starred at running back and linebacker at Hunters Lane High School in metro Nashville.
“Dad was going to play at Vanderbilt but he messed up his knee as a senior in high school and wasn’t able to play again,” Adkins said.
By taking one step at a time, Adkins developed his skills through the Clintwood youth football system.
“I started in football at age seven and I’ve tried to constantly improve every aspect of my game,” Adkins said. “I feel like vision is my strongpoint, but I need to work on my pad level.”
The lofty goals for Adkins next season are to guide his team to a state championship and break the VHSL records for single-season and career rushing.
As a freshman and sophomore, Adkins accounted for 3,211 yards rushing with 39 scores.
The senior year work load will be heavy, but Adkins welcomes the challenge.
“If I get hurt I just always try my best to play through the pain. But I’m grateful to God that I haven’t been seriously injured,” Adkins said. “I love carrying the ball and I’m blessed to have good linemen to block for me. Really, I appreciate everything everyone has done for me around this community since I was a kid.”
So whatever happened with Adkins’ favorite sport?
“I’m not sure why, but I just fell in love with baseball from my first game in Little League,” Adkins said. “And I also felt like baseball was my best sport.
“I still enjoy baseball, but football is my game now. I want to take it as far as I can.”
