BLUFF CITY, Tenn. - Sullivan Central made sure its last football game in the shadow of Holston Mountain was indeed a good one.
The visiting Cougars got it done in the second half Friday, beating county rival Sullivan East by a 28-14 count in a Northeastern Conference slugfest that could have gone either way for much of the evening.
Central, which toppled East last season to break a 36-game losing streak, was not about to allow the winless Patriots (0-7, 0-4) even the score in 2019.
“Some of these kids have played against each other since they were 6 and 7 years old and there are a lot of bragging rights on the table,” said Central coach Chris Steger, whose school will join Sullivan South and Sullivan North in 2021 to form West Ridge High. “People make memories in these games.”
Central quarterback Will Nottingham, who threw three touchdown passes to wide receiver Bryson Crabtree, put it succinctly.
“No way we were going to lose after what happened last year,” the junior said. “We broke our streak against them and we didn’t come here to lose tonight.”
Central (2-5, 1-2) pretty well dominated the second half after the two teams went into the locker room at intermission tied at 14.
The Cougar defense, spearheaded by senor end Austin Bibee, held the Patriots to less than 50 yards over the final two quarters.
“We went in at half and we really challenged them about our tackling, and in the second half I thought we brought some fight and wrapped up much better,” Steger said. “Our defense really stepped up and got hats on the football.”
It seemed as though whenever the Cougars needed to make a play offensively, Nottingham could always find someone to catch the football.
Nottingham threw first-half touchdown passes of 10 and 22 yards to Crabtree, then a 14-yard connection between the pair gave the Cougars the lead for good at 21-14 with 3:20 left in the third quarter.
The duo had provided the equalizer with the 22-yard hookup, which occurred just 35 seconds before halftime and wiped out the 14-7 edge that East had gained with only 1:09 left in the second period.
A 39-yard completion from Nottingham to Cameron Lambert set up that TD.
“We saw a mismatch on film with certain pass routes and it all worked out pretty good tonight, especially with Bryson and three touchdowns,” Nottingham said. “We had a good offensive game plan.”
Nottingham completed 12 of 18 passes for 174 yards, and ran 13 times for 50 yards. Crabtree caught four balls for 52 yards, Lambert four for 65.
Running back Joey Byrd, a senior who ran 15 times for 102 yards, iced the cake for Central with a 19-yard TD run with 47 seconds left in the game.
The Patriots, who produced 210 total offensive yards to Central’s 335, ran it well in the first half, but the second half was a different story.
East had grabbed a 7-0 lead on a 11-yard touchdown pass from Dylan White to Blake Scher and a 14-7 advantage on a 16-yard scoring run by Eric Hare.
“Hats off to Central, which played great and played hard,” East coach Mike Locke said. “I don’t know, maybe I got a little conservative down close that last time [when East stalled at the Central 6 midway through the fourth period].
“We’ve been in the same situation a few times this year and we just can’t seem to finish, and ‘finish’ is the key word there.”
The Patriots were led offensively by Hunter Brown, who ran for 80 yards on nine carries, and Scher, who caught five passes for 41 yards.
Sullivan Central 0 14 7 7-28
Sullivan East 7 7 0 0-14
Scoring Summary
SE - Scher 11 pass from D.White (Hamelryck kick)
SC - Crabtree 10 pass from Nottingham (Lambert kick)
SE - Hare 16 run (Hamelryck kick)
SC - Crabtree 22 pass from Nottingham (Lambert kick)
SC - Crabtree 14 pass from Nottingham (Lambert kick)
SC - Byrd 19 run (Lambert kick)
Team Statistics
First Downs: SC 19, SE 13; Rushes-Yards: SC 33-161, SE 33-180; Passing Yards: SC 174, SE 30; Passes (C-A-I): SC 12-18-0, SE 10-18-0; Fumbles-Lost: SC 1-0, SE 0-0; Penalties: SC 10-86, SE 11-110; Punts: SC 1-37.0, SE 3-36.5.
