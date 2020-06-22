Practice Plans

The Virginia High School League announced last week that out-of-season practice could begin June 15 after schools submitted health plans and protocols that complied with the Virginia Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) prevention guidelines. The following is a look at the plans for schools in far Southwest Virginia according to administrators and coaches at each school:

Abingdon: Football, cheerleading, volleyball and basketball held workouts on Monday.

John Battle: All sports planned to participate in some type of workouts on Monday.

J.I. Burton: Summer workouts began Monday as coaches went through the athletic plan with each team.

Castlewood: Conditioning and weight training will begin Tuesday. Football, wrestling, cross country and volleyball coaches plan on conditioning and weight lifting.

Wise County Central: Football is the only sport getting things started at Central and weightlifting sessions begin on Wednesday.

Chilhowie: Football held its first workout on Monday, while the basketball and volleyball teams are scheduled to begin this week or later next week due to the fact the gym floors were refinished and the facility was not available yet.

Council: Buchanan County schools are in the midst of changing some things in its original plan at the request of the Virginia Department of Health.

Eastside: Football players took part in practice on Monday.

Gate City: A meeting with coaches on Tuesday morning will decide when workouts begin.

Graham: Tazewell County recently submitted its plan and is waiting on approval and notification. July 6 is a targeted starting date.

Patrick Henry: Football (Wednesday), Volleyball (Monday, June 29), Cross Country (Monday, June 29), Girls Basketball (Monday, June 29) and Boys Basketball (Monday, July 13) will begin conditioning and practices at varying times.

Holston: The first football practice was held Monday, consisting of three sessions of nine players.

Honaker: Male athletes in all sports went through conditioning workouts on Monday and female athletes will do the same on Wednesday.

Lebanon: Football workouts begin Monday, June 29.

Lee High: To be determined.

Marion: Football workouts began Monday, with golf, cheerleading, volleyball, girls basketball and boys basketball to follow.

Northwood: The football and volleyball teams held workouts on Monday.

Richlands: Tazewell County recently submitted its plan and is waiting on approval and notification. July 6 is a targeted starting date.

Ridgeview: The football team had an organizational meeting on Monday and will begin workouts June 29. Boys basketball will begin individual workouts later this week and girls tennis will begin next week. Many other sports are taking the necessary steps to begin after the traditional VHSL July dead period in July.

Rural Retreat: The cross country and track team held workouts Monday, football workouts are set for Tuesday and the volleyball team plans to begin workouts next week. A few other sports are still in the planning phase.

Rye Cove: Coaches will be trained in VHSL guidelines on Tuesday and practices will begin in the days following.

Tazewell: Tazewell County recently submitted its plan and is waiting on approval and notification. July 6 is a targeted starting date.

Twin Springs: A coaches meeting is scheduled for Tuesday as plans for workouts are finalized and the goal is to begin practices by the middle or end of the week.

Virginia High: A two-week conditioning program for all perspective student-athletes will begin Monday, June 29. Upon completion of the two weeks of conditioning, VHS athletes will then return to sport-specific activities, while following the guidelines. This will include daily health screenings, temperature checks, masks while indoors, small groups (eight athletes per two coaches) and social distancing. School officials sent out a survey to all prospective student-athletes and the answers will determine workout groups.

Thomas Walker: Wednesday is the target date to begin workouts.

George Wythe: Fall sport athletes begin workouts on Monday, June 29.