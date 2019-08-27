ABINGDON FALCONS
Coach: Garrett Amburgey
Classification: Class 3, Region D
2018 record: 9-3 (6-0)
Key returners: Martin Lucas, Jr., RB/DB; River Carter, Sr., WR/DB; Major Cook, Sr. OL/DL; Eli Ratcliff, Jr., LB; Dylan Hale, OL/DL; Jake Johnson, Jr. LB
Key losses: Gabe Boothe, QB; William Seymore, RB; Holt Dotson, WR; T.J. Taylor, LB; Gage Bassham, OL; Jake Crosswhite, LB; Ethan Roark, DL
Outlook: With his organized and upbeat approach, Amburgey was an instant hit on the field and in the community in his first season leading Southwest Virginia’s biggest program. After the Falcons won the Mountain 7 title and took a playoff win over Hidden Valley, the middle school guidance counselor was selected as Bristol Herald Courier’s coach of the year.
AHS returns four starters on defense and six on offense, with the powerful Lucas serving as the centerpiece at running back.
The offensive line features experience and size with Hale (6-foot-2, 250 pounds), Cook (6-3, 302), Tyler Mullins (6-4, 265) and Spencer Buddington (6-4, 219).
Seniors Jadon Booth and junior Jake Puckett are in the mix at quarterback, while Carter (45 receptions) is a proven receiver.
Hale and Cook anchor the defensive line. Ratcliff (6-2, 210) and Johnson (5-11, 203) are prolific tacklers at linebacker, with Carter providing support in the secondary.
Senior kicker Graham Griffith accumulated 38 points last season, including three field goals.
The depth of AHS will come in handy against a schedule that includes Tennessee High and Pulaski County.
Coach’s Quote: “We have a lot of juniors and sophomores that are going to be really good. They are going to get their chance to show what they can do.”
GATE CITY BLUE DEVILS
Coach: Jeremy Houseright
Classification: Class 2, Region D
2018 record: 1-9 (1-5)
Key returners: Jon Sallee, Sr., QB/TE; Michael Calhoun, Sr., RB/LB; D’Andre Mack, Sr., RB/DB; Luke Reed, Jr., QB; Kert Gibson, Sr., OL/DL;
Key losses: Drew Vermillion, P
Outlook: After four straight losing seasons, Gate City fans are counting on Houseright to spark a revival.
Houseright played on the 1997 Division 3 state title team at GC and was an assistant for the 2010 state championship squad.
Following a 22-21 overtime loss Wise County Central to end last season, Chris Akers resigned as head coach on the following Monday.
With just 34 players on the roster on media day, Houseright stressed the importance of tradition and unity.
Houseright, who has 13 seniors, was non-committal about starting positions but several players have played key roles in the past.
The 6-foot-4 Sallee has the athletic ability to be a factor at several positions including quarterback.
Mack provides big play potential, Calhoun (6-0, 255) brings power to the backfield, and Gibson (6-2, 305) has started 31 straight games. Sophomore Carson Jenkins is also in the mix on offense.
The coaching staff includes a pair of former head coaches in Darren Reed and Barry Jones.
Coach’s Quote: “The standard never changes here, no matter what has happened. We’re a work in progress and getting better every day.”
JOHN BATTLE TROJANS
Coach: Bradley Ricker
Classification: Class 2, Region D
2018 record: 5-6 (3-3)
Key returners: Dylan Cunningham, Sr., RB; Seth Scarbrough, Jr. RB/LB; Walker Osborne, Sr., QB; Tyler McCloud, Sr., OL/DL; Eddie Rodriguez, Sr., OL/DL
Key losses: Nathan Tiller, OL; Preston Cannon, OL; Issac Childress, OL; Juddy Shaffer, RB
Outlook: Ricker is the new face on Battle Hill.
A former receiver at John Battle and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Ricker served as an assistant to Britt Stone the past seven years.
With experience on both sides of the ball, the Trojans hope to earn their first playoff victory since 2012.
The fun starts with the 5-10 Osborne, who brings a variety of skills to the option offense.
Cunningham (6-0, 185), Scarbrough (5-10, 202) and senior Bryson Denton (5-10, 169) are working at running back, with senior Logan Fleenor fronting the receiving corps. Battle threw for just three touchdowns last season.
Thumpers such as senior Jonan Welch (6-0, 226), McCloud (6-1, 228), Rodriguez (6-0, 253), senior center John Phipps (5-9, 217) and junior nose guard Nash Clifton (5-9, 284) are proven talents on the line.
Cunningham, Scarbrough and Denton will work at linebacker.
Senior Jayden Farley contributed five field goals last season, connecting on three kicks from at least 37 yards.
Coach’s Quote: “We’re not going to change the wheel or anything. We are going to just keep going with it. Expectations are high here.”
LEE HIGH GENERALS
Coach: Alec Haston
Classification: Class 3, Region D
2018 record: 2-8 (0-6)
Key returners: Noah Sage, Sr. OL/DL; Collee Cotrell, Sr., OL
Key losses: Dewayne Garrett, QB; Devin Goins, RB; Blake Lewis, RB
Outlook: Haston, who replaced Jeremy Pendergraft, is a native of White County, Tennessee, who has worked as an assistant coach at Cumberland County and Soddy-Daisy in Tennessee. He played football at the University of Tennessee before transferring to Tennessee Tech.
After learning about the job opening via an Internet posting, Haston has immersed himself in the program and community since late May.
Behind Sage (6-3, 295) and Cottrell (5-11, 240), the offensive line should be strength. Haston raved about Sage at media day, calling him the strongest athlete he has coached and praising his ability to handle all five line positions.
Haston plans to employ wishbone and spread formations on offense, with 6-foot sophomore Tanner Laster directing the show at quarterback.
Junior Nick Napier (5-11, 160) figures to get the bulk of the carries at running back, with seniors Justice Fannon (6-4, 160) at Hunter Parkey at receiver.
Sage will anchor the defense at tackle.
Lee High defeated Eastside 27-26 in week four, then failed to win another game as every opponent scored at least 20 points.
Coach’s Quote: “These kids work their tails off every single day. They get after it whether we’re on the weight room and the practice field. That’s the thing that’s impressed me about them.”
RIDGEVIEW WOLFPACK
Coach: Rick Mullins
Classification: Class 3, Region D
2018 record: 10-2 (5-1)
Key returners: Trenton Adkins, Jr., RB; Alijah Sproles, Sr., RB/LB; Hunter Fletcher, Sr., OL; Linden Deel, Sr., OL
Key losses: McKenzie Sproles, DB; Matthew Sexton, RB; Mason Mullins, OL; Chance Edwards, OL; Jacob Hensley, WR
Outlook: Ridgeview is coming off a year to remember.
Behind the dynamic efforts of Adkins, the Wolfpack earned the first playoff win in the four-year history of the school before losing three fumbles in a 31-21 setback against Richlands.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Adkins added strength in the off-season while attracting more interest from NCAA Division I coaches.
Over 70 players along with a large number of fans were present on media day.
With a line averaging 255 pounds, Adkins should have room to run. The line crew features Fletcher (6-4, 280), Deel (6-3, 215) and 6-3, 245-pound junior Andrew Edwards.
The new face is quarterback Nick Phillips, a 6-foot junior. Senior receiver Timmy Hess will try to spark a passing game which sputtered in last week’s VHSL Benefit game against Chilhowie.
Sproles anchors the defense after making 121 stops and earning defensive player of the year honors in the Mountain 7 last season. A question is the play of a new-look secondary.
Ridgeview missed out on a district title after losing a wild 36-30 overtime game in Abingdon.
Coach’s Quote: “This is one of the strongest teams that I have had. These guys have worked extremely hard in the weight room.”
UNION BEARS
Coach: Travis Turner
Classification: Class 3, Region D
2018 record: 9-3 (4-2)
Key returners: Mason Polier, Sr., LB/RB; Bryce Guerrant, Sr., RB/LB; Trevor Wagner, Sr., OL; C.J. Jones, Jr., LB
Key losses: Brandon Bunch, OL; Avery Jenkins, RB; Bailey Turner, QB; Nick Cooper, DL; Austin Gibson, DB.
Outlook: The good news for Union fans is the return of 17 seniors. Alas, many of those upperclassmen lack game experience.
Polier provides stability on offense and defense. The rugged senior challenged himself over the summer and appears primed for a breakthrough season.
Look for the Bears to focus on the running game as junior quarterback Brody Gibson gains experience.
The versatile cast at running back includes Polier, Guerrant and speedy sophomore Zavier Lomax.
Wager and junior Carson Ray lead the line corps.
Linebacker is the strength on defense with the trio of Polier, Guerrant and Lomax. Sophomore Tanner Jervis supplies experience on defense for a team blessed with talented underclassmen.
The Bears opened the playoffs last season with a 21-0 win over John Battle before falling 28-7 to eventual state champion Graham.
Coach’s Quote: “We lost some good leaders so experience is a concern, especially early in the year.”
WISE COUNTY CENTRAL WARRIORS
Coach: Luke Owens
Classification: Class 3, Region D
2018 record: 4-7 (2-4)
Key returners: C.J. Crabtree, Jr., RB; Ben Brickey, Jr., WR; Tyson Tester, Soph., LB
Key losses: Eli Stallard, OL; Isaiah Reynolds, DL
Outlook: The Warriors paid some serious dues last season by starting seven freshmen on offense and defense.
That young cast has experienced nothing but success at the youth league levels behind sophomores such as running back Maddox Reynolds, quarterback Ethan Mullins and Tester at linebacker.
Crabtree keys the offense after rushing for over 1,000 yards last season while junior Noah Bolling and sophomore Matthew Boggs will work at fullback in the Wing-T formation.
Reynolds, who won the Class 2 state title in the 100 hurdles, is a play-maker on a squad that Owens called the fastest he has coached. Brickey (16 receptions) is a big target at receiver.
Tanner Hensley, one of just six seniors in the program, leads the veteran corps of offensive linemen.
Tester is a proven stopper after making 52 tackles last season at middle linebacker. Bolling, Boggs, Crabtree and sophomore Logan Mullins will also work at linebacker.
The Warriors ended the regular season last year with victories over Lee High, Gate City and Grundy before falling 49-14 at Ridgeview in the playoffs.
Coach’s Quote: “I don’t go into this season thinking this is another learning experience. I’m going thinking we are going to win a bunch of football games. These guys are used to winning.”