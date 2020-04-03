Mark Palmer has accepted a job as the head football coach at Anderson County High School in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.
Palmer spent the last nine as leading the gridiron program at Patrick Henry. The Rebels went 13-1 and won the VHSL Region 1D title in 2019.
Palmer previously held coaching position at Ervinton and St. Paul.
Check back later for more on this story.
