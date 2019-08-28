MARION, Va. – Marion senior Will Moss knows all about high expectations.
His father and uncle played football at Virginia Tech while his mother ranks among the top-five all-time leading scorers in Emory & Henry women’s basketball.
“People think I need to do all this or that because of my family, but I just want to create my own legacy,” Will Moss said.
Moss authored some nifty headiness as a junior.
On the wrestling mat, he posted a 44-1 record en route to the Class 2 state heavyweight title. In football, he earned All-Region 2D honors after collecting 46 pancake blocks and 66 tackles.
On Friday night, Moss will return to his usual posts of right tackle and nose guard as the Scarlet Hurricanes open the season at Smyth County rival Chilhowie.
“I’m ready to start causing some chaos,” Moss said.
Moss has added 20 pounds and two inches since last season through football camps and individual workouts. At 6-foot-3, 304-pounds, he hopes to be even more of a dominant force as a run-blocker and pass rusher.
“I feel a little quicker and a lot stronger, so I’m able to get off the ball faster and move blockers around better,” Moss said.
As for those pesky double and even triple teams?
“You get used to that playing nose guard,” Moss said. “I’ve played in that spot all my life.”
Moss was exposed to a physical brand of football in the backyard where his 6-foot-6, 330-pound father, Bill, served as the enforcer.
“Our games were tackle - definitely tackle,” Will Moss said. “There would usually be some guys from mom’s side of the family come over. We would have a lot of fun.”
More inspiration came as family members passed down stories of the heroic exploits of Bill and Andrew Moss, Will’s uncle.
“I’ve heard a lot of stories about my father as an offensive lineman in college,” Moss said. “I know that dad took the game very serious and had high goals. It all sounded nice, but I’ve heard that dad also had a crazy side when he was playing.”
Before reaching high school, Will divided his time between football, basketball and baseball. But one sport had a special appeal.
“I’ve always loved wrestling because it’s one-on-one,” Moss said. “You are the only person on the mat and all the responsibility for winning and losing is on you.”
After falling behind 1-0 in last year’s Class 2 state finals, Moss capped his quest for VHSL wrestling gold by pinning Levi Walker of James River at 4:46.
“I’ve thought about that [state title] match a lot. It felt good to win something that I worked hard for, and that one loss motivates me even more,” Moss said. “This season, I want to be more dominant.”
So what is the favorite sport for Moss?
“That’s always been a tough one. I do love wrestling,” Moss said.
For now, Moss will be expected to follow the family tradition in athletics beginning on Friday.
His mother, Sallie, serves as Marion athletic director while his sister, Ella, starred as a catcher on the Marion softball team that reached the championship of the Virginia State Little League tournament this spring in Coeburn.
“I’ve been playing football with this group of seniors since we were all in seventh grade, so we’re almost like brothers,” Moss said.
According to first-year Marion head football coach Tim Smith, Moss earned his rank as team captain for the Scarlet Hurricanes.
“Will is a guy everybody looks to,” Smith said. “He does not let his talent get in the way of working hard, and he works really hard.”
Moss said that Marshall and VMI have expressed interest in football, with Concord extending an offer.
“I always have something to prove,” Moss said. “I just want to get out there and hit somebody.”