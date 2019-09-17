Prior to the season, Tennessee High football coach Mike Mays spoke of just how special Jaden Keller could be on the football field.
“He is pretty impressive looking,” said Mays, during the Vikings’ preseason media day. “He is going to be a good player. He is going to be outstanding. He is still learning what to do, but has tremendous upside.”
Mays knows what he was talking about.
“Coach Mays set some pretty expectations at the beginning of the year and I have just been working to get there,” Keller said. “As long as I keep doing what he keeps telling me and doing whatever he says then I will be good.”
He has done just fine so far, having scored six touchdowns – two in each game – in Tennessee High’s 2-1 start to the season.
“It has been a pretty good season so far,” said Keller, a junior receiver and running back for the Vikings. “We have got a lot of energy going on. I just hope we just keep on doing this the rest of the season and keep on executing.”
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Keller has already picked up five more touchdowns than the one he scored last season. Even though he also plays basketball and runs track, Keller focused on getting better in preparation for a productive junior campaign.
“Coach Mays got me in the weight room, he got me to do a lot of drills and he prepared me for this upcoming season,” he said.
Tennessee High has long been known for its running game, but the Vikings have been doing it in a different way this season. Cole McBrayer, who threw for 399 yards and six touchdowns in Friday’s 46-23 win over Virginia High, has been connecting with his receivers with short passes and letting them to do the rest.
“He leads our offense. We knows what is going on at all times and he always finds the open man,” Keller said. “They give us the ball in little short places to the athletes and just let them go to work and do what they are good at.”
Keller is good at catching the ball and then running for daylight. His teammates have been doing the same, which may have caught some opponents off guard.
“I think we have surprised a couple of people. I think a lot of teams expect us to come out running, but we didn’t do that today,” said Keller, whose Vikings threw the ball on nine of their first 10 plays against Virginia High, taking a 10-3 lead. “I think our first 10 plays were like pass plays.”
eller showed his ability to make big plays in the opener, a 33-13 loss to Dobyns-Bennett in which Keller caught short passes from McBrayer and turned them into touchdowns of 84 and 76 yards.
“I think Jaden Keller made some plays, “said Mays, after that game. “He is definitely special, we will figure out more ways to get him the ball.”
Good idea. All Keller did in a 35-0 win over Daniel Boone was score on runs of 14 and 3 yards, and added a 97-yard kick return to set up another touchdown to open the second half.
“He’s a special kid,” said Mays, after that game. “He competes. He’s a great kid in the classroom, a great teammate. And he’s explosive with the ball in his hands.”
That was certainly a welcome turnaround from the loss to the Indians, who led just 17-13 in the third quarter before pulling away with 16 unanswered points.
“We learned that we have a lot more speed than other teams so we use that to our advantage now,” Keller said. “That is when we started throwing passes so our passing game has increased.”
Never was that more noticeable than against the Bearcats. McBrayer finished with a huge game, although none of the passes were particularly long.
We drew that up because we knew if we spaced them out more it would be easier so we brought out a lot of short passes today,” Keller said. “We didn’t do as many long passes.”
Tennessee High led 13-3 early in the second quarter when McBrayer threw a short toss to Keller. Seventy-two yards and three devastating stiff-arms on Virginia High defenders later, Keller crossed the goal line for a touchdown. He added another score on a 4-yard run off a pitch from McBrayer to extend the margin to 32-3.
He can also play a little defense too.
“I like offense more, but I don’t mind defense,” he said. “It is way aggressive, it is fun to hit people.”
No wonder Keller was all smiles while visiting with family and friends after the Vikings’ eighth straight win in the V-T Game.
“It is pretty fun. The energy is pretty fun,” Keller said. “The fans are loud, it is a really good environment.”
Keller is looking forward to finally playing a home game on Friday, with Morristown East visiting the Stone Castle. They have played their last five games on the road, including two playoff games last season.
“I have been waiting for this all year,” he said. “It is my first home game and I am trying to put on a show.”
He has his goals set, not only for himself, but for the team.
“The goal is to play D-1 College (football),” he said. “I just have to keep working hard and trying to get some exposure.”
Play deep into the season and that will surely occur. He knows it too.
“We are trying to get past the second round of the playoffs,” he said, “and hopefully get us a state championship.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.