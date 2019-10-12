ABINGDON, Va. – It took just four plays on the opening drive for the Abingdon Falcons to find the end zone on Friday night to open up a 49-13 blowout victory over Virginia High.
“They took it to us early and sort of controlled that line of scrimmage,” Bearcats coach Michael Crist said. “But I think we stayed the course and we got better through the game. They’re pretty good up front. They’re big, and they’re physical and that gave us some problems in those first two quarters.”
On the fourth play of the game, Falcons junior Martin Lucas weaved his way up the middle of the Bearcats defense for a 15-yard touchdown run. After successfully completing the two-point attempt, the Falcons would score again minutes later on a trick play that saw senior wide receiver River Carter fake a run before connecting with junior Alex Odle for a 67-yard touchdown pass. Lucas and senior Jadon Boothe would each find the end zone on three-yard runs to give the Falcons a 29-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Boothe connected with sophomore Haynes Carter for a 46-yard touchdown pass and then tossed a 31-yard touchdown pass to River Carter to give the Falcons (4-3) a 43-0 halftime lead. Sophomore Malique Hounshell wrapped up the scoring for Abingdon with a 10-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and Virginia High would end the night scoring their only points on a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown runs by sophomore Stevie Thomas.
“It was a good game for us. We had a lot of guys making a lot of plays. Malique Hounshell made some really good runs for us, Haynes Carter made a good catch, Jadon Boothe got into a good rhythm and made some plays,” Abingdon coach Garrett Amburgey said. “So good night for us offensively and defensively we were flying around making a lot of tackles. I thought Jake Johnson had a great night at linebacker and Eli Ratcliff at linebacker, it’s good to see those guys making some tackles and making those plays.”
Carter, Boothe and sophomore Cole Lambert combined for a 10-for-10 passing performance for 202 yards for the Falcons, with Boothe throwing a game-high 120 yards and two touchdowns. Hounshell led the team with 97 yards rushing and a touchdown on eight attempts, while Lucas had two touchdowns and 50 yards rushing on five attempts. River Carter had a game-high 56 yards on three reception with a touchdown.
Thomas finished 2-for-6 with 38 yards passing in the loss for Virginia High. Junior Dominic Norris, freshman Connor Davidson and Thomas combined to rush for 153 yards on 38 attempts, with Thomas accounting for both of the team’s rushing touchdowns.
The Falcons will be on a bye next week before facing Ridgeview on the road on Oct. 25. Amburgey said that right now he’s focused on his team working hard in practice this upcoming week.
“We’ve got to have a good open week and we’ve got to improve our team,” Amburgey said. “That’s all we can do each week is look for improvement.”
Meanwhile, Virginia High (0-6) will head to Bluefield on Friday night as they try for their first win of the season against defending state champion Graham. Crist said that while his team is young, they have continued to work and improve each week and that’s what he’s looking for from them preparing for the G-Men.
“You know we’re young, we’re going to get better each week. We’ve gotten better each week, we’ve just got to continue to grow,” Crist said. “We’ve got Graham [next], so we’ve got another big challenge ahead of us. Bottom line is these guys continue to work. I think we started three freshmen offensively, two sophomores and we’ll just continue to get those young guys better.”
Virginia 0 0 0 13—13
Abingdon 29 14 6 0—49
Scoring Summary
AHS—Lucas 15 run (2pt success)
AHS—Odle 67 pass from R. Carter (Griffith kick)
AHS—Lucas 3 run (Griffith kick)
AHS—Boothe 3 run (Griffith kick)
AHS—H. Carter 46 pass from Boothe (Griffith kick)
AHS—R. Carter 31 pass from Boothe (Griffith kick)
AHS—Hounshel 10 run (Kick fail)
VHS—Thomas 30 run (2pt fail)
VHS—Thomas 28 run (Kick good)
Team Stats
First Downs: VHS 8, AHS 18; Rushes-Yards: VHS 38-153, AHS 21-193; Passing Yards: VHS 29, AHS 202; Comp.-Att.-Int: VHS 2-6-0, AHS 10-10-0, Fumbles-Lost: VHS 0-0, AHS 1-1; Penalties-Yards: VHS 4-34, AHS 1-6; Punts-Average: VHS 4-40.75, AHS 0-0
