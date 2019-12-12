Brayden Mullins played his final football game for the Eastside Spartans on Nov. 16, but his work on the gridiron certainly hasn’t ended there.
The two-way lineman will complete in Sunday’s Virginia High School Coaches Association All-Star Game at Carl Smith Stadium in Wise and will also take the field for the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl on Jan. 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Talk about an eventful offseason.
“It’s great to see Brayden get these accolades, because he is a team-first guy who doesn’t like the spotlight at all,” said Eastside coach Michael Rhodes. “He never makes anything about him, it’s always about his teammates. That being said, he is a hard worker who practices like he plays. He has energy that is infectious.”
A starting tackle on both sides of the ball, Mullins paved the way for Eastside’s running backs, provided protection for quarterback Will Stansberry and also finished with 58 tackles, 14 of which occurred behind the line of scrimmage.
The Spartans went 5-6 and lost to Holston in the first round of the VHSL Region 1D playoffs.
“I thought my senior season went pretty great,” Mullins said. “I had a lot of fun during the season from lifting weights, practice and playing in games. … My family, coaches and teammates have been a great support system through everything and have allowed me to be where I am today.”
It’s been quite a transformation.
“I feel like I’ve improved quite a bit, especially with my quickness and size,” Mullins said. “Going from 6-foot, 180-pounds my freshman year to 6-2, 270 my senior year helped a lot.”
Morehead State, Frostburg State, Bluefield College and Kentucky Christian are among the 11 schools that have extended scholarship offers to Mullins.
Where does he project at the next level?
“I’m more of a D-Line guy,” Mullins said. “But I’m willing to play anything.”
He’s listed as an offensive lineman for Sunday’s VHSCA event and will do battle in the trenches against players from larger schools like E.C. Glass and Northside.
Another Eastside standout – linebacker Evan Bellamy – will be among the teammates of Mullins on the Blue Squad in Sunday’s game.
“I have known Evan pretty much since I have been in school,” Mullins said. “He is a high-motor player who brings a lot of energy to the field.”
The same could be said for Mullins, who has earned the reputation as an intense competitor on the field.
“When he puts the facepaint on and the lights come on, a switch flips,” Rhodes said. “He goes from being a gentle giant to a man on a mission. It’s fun to watch.”
Mullins will look to have some more fun as an All-Star.
“I’m just going to play to the best of my ability,” Mullins said. “And hopefully help the team to a victory.”
