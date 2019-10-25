BRISTOL, Va. – After almost three months of practice and seven games, the Lebanon Pioneers and Virginia High Bearcats were each looking for their first win as they squared off on Friday night.
Lebanon ambushed VHS early and held on for a 28-20 Southwest District triumph.
“First win of the year – I’m just so excited,” Lebanon running back Logan Smith said. “Everyone has put in the work all year and I’m just glad to finally come out with a win.”
Lebanon (1-7, 1-2) took a sheet out of the playbook from its glory years as the Pioneers were frequently in the Power-I and used a ground-and-pound attack. They only attempted two passes in the game.
“We kind of had a revelation a couple of weeks ago against Marion and we ran a lot out of the Power-I,” Lebanon coach Michael Webb said. “We got away from it against Graham and Castlewood.
“I told myself this week, I’m going to run the football. If they stop us, they’ll win the game, but I had a pretty good idea we could make it work.”
In 50 attempts the Pioneers churned out 366 yards on the ground. Smith finished with 164 rushing yards and scored on an 18-yard rush. Alden Ward added 152 yards and scored on runs of two, 13 and 28 yards.
“We had great blocking up front, the linemen did great,” Smith said. “It’s easy to run when they have the holes open, so it was a great night.”
Virginia High (0-8, 0-3) used a squib kick to start the game and Conner Davidson dived on the ball for the Bearcats at the Lebanon 46. But the defense came up big for the Pioneers. Virginia High attempted a field goal, but after a high snap, the Bearcats were unable to kick and turned it over on downs.
The Pioneers put up impressive back-to-back touchdown drives of nine and 15 plays. Kicker Carissa Johnson nailed both extra points and Lebanon was up 14-0 at halftime. The Bearcats struggled to move the ball in the first half as Virginia High had only 90 yards of total offense and 27 of those came on the last play of the half.
Virginia High didn’t give up. They came out and fought hard in the second half. Sophomore Stevie Thomas culminated a seven-play, 53-yard drive, breaking free up the middle on a 23-yard run to cut the lead to 14-6.
“I have a bunch of battlers, I never question that with them at all,” VHS coach Michael Crist said. “I just couldn’t find a way to get us over the hump. We made a couple mistakes, but I take full responsibility.”
The Pioneers answered when Ward scored his second TD to extend the lead to 21-6. The Bearcats scored on their next possession when Dominic Norris reached the end zone on an eight-yard ramble and it was 21-12 with just over a minute to play in the third.
Lebanon seemingly put it away when Ward scored on a 28-yard run with 1:58 left to play. It took the Bearcats only 20 seconds to answer when Thomas scored from 27-yards out and added the run for the two-point conversion to make it a one score game with 1:18 to play.
Virginia High forced a Pioneer punt and had a couple opportunities, but the game ended when Smith intercepted a pass to end the VHS threat.
Thomas rushed for 231 yards for the Bearcats in the loss.
“I’m proud of all my guys, they’re battling like crazy,” Crist said. “We are young, we’re limited in numbers, but that’s no excuse, I just want to be clear about how tough this group is. I feel for my guys tonight, because I couldn’t find a way to get it done for us.”
Lebanon 7 7 7 7—28
Va. High 0 0 12 8—20
Scoring Summary
L—Ward 2 run (Johnson kick)
L—Smith 18 run (Johnson kick)
VHS—Thomas 23 run (kick failed)
L—Ward 13 run (Johnson kick)
VHS—Norris 8 run (run failed)
L—Ward 28 run (Johnson kick)
VHS—Thomas 27 run (Thomas run)
Team Stats
First Downs: L 20, VHS 16; Rushes-Yards: L 50-366, VHS 44-284; Passing Yards: L 15, VHS 22; Comp-Att-Int: L 1-2-0, VHS 2-10-2; Fumbles-Lost: L 1-1, VHS 0-0; Penalties-Yards: L 7-55, VHS 4-35; Punts-Average: L 2-36.5, VHS 2-33.
