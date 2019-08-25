There were a few times as a kid when Chandler Hubbard would lug water bottles along the sideline and do the other tasks a manager does while his father, Doug, coached the football team at Honaker High School.
However, Chandler Hubbard preferred a different vantage point when it came to watching the game.
“He could not see what was going on when he was on the field, so he would rather set up in the stands so he could critique what was going on,” Doug Hubbard said. “Then he would let me know after the game that was wrong or right with how we were playing. He has always been more of a student of the game.”
Chandler Hubbard’s gridiron education continued after the final buzzer sounded.
“He would get a football and would ask me or another coach to throw to him,” Doug Hubbard said. “He’d practice catches near the sideline, over the shoulder catches, about any type of pass you could think of. It would seem like we threw him a hundred balls a night.”
Like a sponge, the young Hubbard soaked up everything to do with Honaker football.
“I remember watching Honaker player over at Abingdon one year when Logan Ball ran for 324 yards. I believe that’s the earliest game I remember watching,” Chandler Hubbard said. “Some of the best memories of the program were when I was young. I would walk through the fieldhouse with my dad and talk to the players, which I thought was the coolest thing back then.”
Chandler Hubbard is all grown up now and is a star player himself for the Tigers.
He caught 34 passes for 566 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, while rushing for 216 yards and three scores. As a defensive back, he snagged five interceptions and earned first-team all-state honors.
Doug Hubbard is the dean of far Southwest Virginia head coaches – he’s been at the helm of the Tigers since 1983 – and his son is one of the area’s top two-way players.
“I really love playing both offense and defense,” Chandler Hubbard said. “I enjoy catching first downs and touchdowns on offense just as much as making an interception or big tackle on defense. I just love the game and love playing both sides of it.”
Hubbard has been hauling in passes from quarterback Levi Miller since they were teammates with the Honaker Bengals pee-wee football team.
“He is always where he needs to be,” Miller said. “I can always depend on him to catch it no matter where I throw it. … I remember in midget football when we had a passing play called for Chan. I rolled out and outran a person to the edge and he was in the corner of the end zone. I threw the ball and he made an amazing catch with one foot in the end zone. It was a definitely a special moment for the both of us.”
Such pass-catching skills were helped by those postgame practice sessions with his dad.
One thing Chandler Hubbard hasn’t gotten to do with his old man as a player is celebrate a Black Diamond District championship.
That could happen this fall since the Tigers are the league favorites in the preseason coaches poll and it will be the last chance for the senior.
“We feel really good about the upcoming season and have high expectations for ourselves. … Winning the BDD is always one of our big, main goals,” Chandler Hubbard said. “We set high goals before the season and we want to meet all of them. We really just want to do the best we can and take it as far as possible.”
That sounds similar to something Doug Hubbard would say about his team’s prospects.
Like father, like son.
“I am just like all the other dads whose sons play football – I am very proud of him,” Doug Hubbard said. “As a coach who has coached so many other players you are proud of, coaching your own son is special.”