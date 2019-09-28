HONAKER, Va. – It had been a long time.
In fact, Sept. 25, 2015 was the last time Honaker had beaten Grundy on the gridiron.
After coming up empty against the Golden Wave the previous three seasons, the Tigers earned some revenge with a convincing 50-26 Black Diamond District win on Friday night.
“My freshman year it was 7-3, my sophomore year they thumped us pretty good; last year I thought we had it, but it didn’t happen,” Honaker senior running back Trevor Dye said. “It really feels great to come out and beat them. It’s the first time for this group, so it’s amazing for us.”
It wasn’t a fast start for the Tigers (3-1) as they fell behind 14-8 after the first quarter.
However, Dye took over the game in the second quarter. He broke free up the middle to score on a 47-yard run and with the extra point, the Tigers held a slim 15-14 lead.
A couple of miscues were the undoing of Grundy. With the Golden Wave driving, a fumble was recovered by Hunter Goodie of the Tigers. It took Honaker only five plays to score with Dye reaching the end zone from 20-yards out to extend the lead.
A bad snap on a punt attempt later on resulted in Honaker getting the ball on the Grundy 16. In four plays, Dye was in the end zone again on a four-yard rush and a close game had turned into a 30-14 Tiger advantage at intermission. The momentum was firmly with Honaker.
“If we had taken the safety, I don’t think the safety would have hurt us,” said Grundy coach Craig Plymal. “At halftime we thought if we could make it 30-22, we could get back in it.
“There were some positives for us, I’m not going to get down on this bunch. We’re too young to get down on these kids, we’re going to keep fighting.”
The Golden Wave (4-1) couldn’t stop the Honaker ground game as the Tigers scored the first three times they had the ball in the second half to put it away. Honaker didn’t complete a pass, but the Tigers amassed 452 yards on the ground.
Dye led the way with 260 rushing yards with four touchdowns. Dylan Casey finished with 83 yards on the ground with two TDs and Chandler Hubbard added 58 yards with the TD.
“Trevor, Dylan, Chandler and Blake [Casey], all four of them just had a great night,” Honaker coach Doug Hubbard said. “When all four of them are clicking, they’re tough. You can’t key on one of them. We’re very fortunate that we have all of them, they’re big buddies and play hard together.”
Freshman Ian Scammell finished with 98 yards on 14 carries and Jake McCoy contributed 63 rushing yards, 131 receiving yards and two touchdowns for Grundy.
Grundy 14 0 0 12—26
Honaker 8 22 13 7—50
Scoring Summary
H—Safety, Glymp tackled quarterback in end zone
G—Scammell 47 run (Bishop pass from Meadows
H—Hubbard 42 run (kick failed)
G—McCoy 77 pass from Vance (run failed)
H—T. Dye 47 run (Goodman kick)
H—T. Dye 20 run (Goodie kick)
H—T. Dye 4 run (Hubbard run)
H—D. Casey 27 run (Goodman kick)
H—T. Dye 3 run (kick blocked)
H—D. Casey 1 run (Goodman kick)
G—McCoy 40 run (run failed)
G—McCoy 46 pass from Meadows (pass failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: G 9, H 24; Rushes-Yards: G 25-162, H 53-452; Passing Yards: G 191, H 0; Comp-Att-Int: G 7-15-0, H 0-3-0; Fumbles-Lost: G 3-2, H 1-1; Penalties-Yards: G 5-45, H 6-65; Punts-Average: G 3-41.3, H 2-34.5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.