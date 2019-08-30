LEBANON, Va. – It wasn’t the offensive explosion most expected, but the Honaker Tigers got the job done in a 14-0 victory over Lebanon in the Russell County Hospital Coal Bowl.
It was Honaker’s second straight win over the Pioneers.
“It was a good win,” Honaker coach Doug Hubbard said. “Maybe not the points I would have liked to have offensively, but the defense played well and got after people. I was pretty pleased with it.”
The Honaker defense was much maligned after giving up 29 points per game last year and 35 points last week in a benefit contest against Eastside. The Tigers kept the Pioneers off the scoreboard and held them to 118 yards of total offense.
A big key was the play of linebacker Trevor Dye. Known for his exploits at tailback, Dye had a couple of key sacks in crucial situations for Honaker.
“Trevor is quick, aggressive and strong,” said Hubbard. “He put some pressure on Lebanon’s quarterback and made some huge plays for us on both sides of the ball.”
Dye was also strong at his customary position, rushing for 144 yards.
Dylan Casey was also a factor with 65 yards on the ground. The Tigers churned out 229 yards rushing.
“This is awesome, to win it two years in a row,” Dye said. “This is the best our defense has played, probably since I’ve been in high school. Our offense was solid too, all the backs ran hard.
“The offensive line played excellent. I give all the credit to the offensive line, they’ve really been working hard in practice and they did a great job.”
Honaker took the lead on its second possession of the game, almost all of it on the ground. Dye had a 12-yard run and then scored from one-yard out to culminate an eight-play, 53 yard drive.
The Tiger offense lost a key cog early in the second quarter, when quarterback Levi Miller went down with a knee injury and did not return. Standout receiver Chandler Hubbard took over at quarterback and did an outstanding job running the offense.
“This makes this win bittersweet,” Chandler Hubbard said. “Levi is a big part of this team. He’s always been our quarterback, he’s one of my best friends and I hated to see that happen to him.”
The status of Miller isn’t expected to be known until next week.
Honaker put the game away with a 12-play drive that began late in the third quarter and ran into the fourth period. The Tigers moved the ball 80 yards, all on the ground. Dylan Casey did the honors, scoring from 15 yards out.
Lebanon had a couple of opportunities in the first half, moving inside Honaker territory. The best chance for the Pioneers to score came midway through the second quarter when they had a 1st-and-goal from the Honaker 8-yard-line. But a couple of costly penalties and a key sack by Dye ended the threat.
“We didn’t capitalize and that was us shooting ourselves in the foot,” said Lebanon coach Michael Webb. “That kind of daggered us. That’s my fault as the head coach and the offensive coordinator, we have to do a better job of having plays in mind and ready to go.
“Give Honaker a lot of credit, they are a good football team. Their quarterback got hurt, they came out, managed the offense and won the game.”
Honaker 7 0 0 7—14
Lebanon 0 0 0 0—0
Scoring Summary
HON—T. Dye 1 run (Goodman kick)
HON—D. Casey 15 run (L. Goodie kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: H 17, L 5; Rushes-Yards: H 46-229, L 25-98; Passing Yards: H 12, L 20; Comp-Att-Int: H 3-4-0, L 6-17-0; Fumbles-Lost: H 0-0, L 1-1; Penalties-Yards: H 9-70, L 6-55; Punts-Average: H 5-28.6, L 5-29.2.
