Patrick Henry Rebels
Coach: Mark Palmer (ninth season)
Classification: Class 1, Region 1D
2018 record: 11-2 (2-1)
Key returners: Zach Brown, Sr., RB/DB; Cody Smith, Sr., RB/DB; Ean Rhea, Jr., TE/LB; Nate Stovall, Sr., OL; Caleb Walk, Jr., TE; Dakota Rector, Sr., QB/DB; Ryan Bunnell, Sr., OL
Key losses: Kolby Jackson, OL/DL; Gene Pecina, OL; Isaac Eldreth, OL/LB; Brady Stiltner, DE/P
Outlook: The Patrick Henry Rebels were the second-best football team in the Hogoheegee District and Region 1D in 2018.
The prognosticators are already penciling PH in as the prohibitive favorites in both this fall as six starters return on offense and eight are back on the defensive side of the ball for the Rebels.
The running back combination of Zach Brown and Cody Smith are the most notable returnees after combining for 3,606 rushing yards and 49 touchdowns last season.
Ryan Bunnell (6-foot-4, 285 pounds) and Nate Stovall (6-foot-6, 301 pounds) are back on the offensive line as they will help pave the way for Brown and Smith. Tight ends Ean Rhea (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) and Caleb Walk (6-foot, 220 pounds) also play a pivotal role in PH’s run-heavy attack.
Dakota Rector will be taking the snaps at quarterback again and when the Rebels do throw it, Rhea has good hands as evidenced by the fact three of his five receptions last season resulted in touchdowns.
While the offense features explosive playmakers, the defense could be even better.
Brown, Smith, Rector and Connor Beeson have experience in the secondary, while Cody Pruitt and Hunter Wachob are hard-hitting linebackers. Rhea had 90 tackles last year and was a first-team All-Hogoheegee District linebacker.
Billy Testerman is the new defensive coordinator at Patrick Henry after holding the same position at Chilhowie, where his unit shined as the Warriors finished as state runner-up in 2017 and 2018.
Patrick Henry finished 11-2 last season with both of its losses coming to Chilhowie. This time around the Rebels are the powerhouse program among far Southwest Virginia teams in the state’s smallest classification.
Coach’s Quote: “We have a lot of confidence going into the season based off experience. We have a lot of games under our belt for our junior and senior class. We did lose some really good players, but we have a good returning bunch.”
Chilhowie Warriors
Coach: Jeff Robinson (seventh season)
Classification: Class 1, Region 1D
2018 record: 14-1 (3-0)
Key returners: Lucas Doss, Sr., WR; Jarred Johnson, Sr., LB; Logan Adams, Sr., DB; Malachi Thomas, Sr., DB; Daniel Hutton, Soph., K/P; Jordan Williams, Jr., DB
Key losses: Greg Sanchez, RB; Zack Cale, QB; Logan Branson, LB; Trevor Williams, DE; Jake Kegley, TE; Jason Amaro, OL; Daniel Boardwine, OL/DE; Blaze Hughes, OL; Alex Adams, DL
Outlook: Having lost 15 talented seniors who helped Chilhowie finish as VHSL Class 1 state runner-up the last two years, there will be plenty of new faces on the field for the Warriors.
However, don’t call it a rebuilding project.
“People can say what they want,” said one rival Hogoheegee District coach. “I don’t care if they graduated a hundred seniors, they still have a good football players at Chilhowie.”
There are plenty of capable players left, just not as many as them at Chilhowie as the Warriors rarely played guys on both sides of the ball last season.
Senior wide receiver Lucas Doss (15 receptions, 269 yards, two touchdowns) is the only returning starter on offense and he missed most of last season with an injury. Meanwhile, middle linebacker Jarred Johnson, safety Logan Adams and cornerback Malachi Thomas are the returning starters on defense.
Sophomore kicker Daniel Hutton has varsity experience as well and he scored 70 points a year ago, making all four of his field goal attempts.
Logan Adams will take over as the starting quarterback and he’s taken quite a few snaps the previous two years. Jordan Williams (29 carries, 250 yards, three touchdowns in 2018) and sophomore Jonathan Gilley will be the featured running backs.
Kyle Plemmons, Jake Shepherd, Lucas Greer, Glenn Body, Colby Crutchfield, J.T. Lefew, Josh Allison, Thomas Peery, Gabino Silverio and D.J. Martin are other names fans should become familiar with as they will be counted on to contribute in a big way.
Coach’s Quote: “They need to find their own identity. We’re still searching for that. These guys have been role players the last two years and a big reason we’ve done what we’ve been able to do. Now, they are in a starting role and the spotlight. They’ve had the best preparation you could have as they’ve practiced against the second-best team in the state four days a week for the last two years. I am anxious to see what we can do.”
Rural Retreat Indians
Coach: Jamey Hughes (second season)
Classification: Class 1, Region 1D
2018 record: 2-8 (1-5 in the Mountain Empire District)
Key returners: Dorian Delp, Jr., RB/DB; Wyatt Cregger, Sr., OL/LB; Lucas Brewer, Jr., RB; Tristan Stalnaker, Sr., LB; Jacob Alford, Soph., LB; Nathan Jones, Sr., OL; Isaac O’Neil, Sr., QB/DB
Key losses: Ben Sowers, OL/DL; Hunter Cable, DE
Outlook: Patrick Henry isn’t the only team in the Hogoheegee District with a potent one-two punch at the running back position.
Dorian Delp and Lucas Brewer form one of the top rushing tandems in Southwest Virginia and will be the headliners for Rural Retreat this fall.
Brewer was the top rusher for Rural Retreat as freshman, but was sidelined for much of last season with an injury. He scored all 21 of the points for the Indians Friday in their 21-20 victory over Castlewood in a VHSL Benefit Game.
Delp led the way on the ground following Brewer’s injury and rushed for a single-game school record 338 yards in a loss to George Wythe. He was a second-team All-Mountain Empire District honoree.
Senior Isaac O’Neil has experience at quarterback for Rural Retreat, which will use both the split-back veer and power-I schemes.
Nathan Jones (5-foot-11, 237 pounds) and Wyatt Cregger (6-foot-2, 193 pounds) are the only returning starters on the offensive line.
The strength on defense is the linebacker position as Wyatt Cregger was a second-team all-MED selection at that spot a year ago. Jacob Alford and Tristan Stalnaker should rack up lots of tackles as well.
Rural Retreat also returns to the Hogoheegee District under the latest VHSL realignment shuffle. The Indians competed in the Hogoheegee from 1970-2016, before spending the last two years in the Mountain Empire District.
Rural Retreat should improve on last year’s 2-8 record
Coach’s Quote: “We’ve got a lot pieces coming back from last year, but at the same time, we lost some good, experienced players.”
Holston Cavaliers
Coach: Derrick Patterson (sixth season)
Classification: Class 1, Region 1D
2018 record: 6-5 (1-2)
Key returners: Austin Faris, Sr., RB/LB; Quaheim Brooks, Jr., DB; Logan Walden, Jr., WR; Jasper Henderson, Sr., WR; Lane Blevins, Soph., LB; Brycen Sheets, Soph., DB; Gibson McPeek, Sr., OL/DL; Dylan Triplett, Sr., OL/DL
Key losses: Leo Ezzell, QB/P; Austin Johnson, OL/DL; Ethan Guerrero, WR/DB; Gage Frazier, OL; Gavin Allen, DL
Outlook: The Holston Cavaliers took the next step in 2018.
After winning a combined five games in the previous four seasons, the Cavs compiled a 6-5 record and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
It’s fair to say that 6-foot-3, 240-pound senior Austin Faris is the tone-setter for Holston.
He was an all-region linebacker last year after racking up 80 tackles to go along with two interceptions and a forced fumble.
Offensively, he had 435 rushing yards and 256 receiving yards in totaling eight touchdowns
Faris is one of the few familiar faces who will take the field for Holston as standouts like quarterback/punter Leo Ezzell, wide receiver/defensive back/kick returner Ethan Guerrero, defensive end/offensive tackle Austin Johnson, offensive lineman/defensive lineman Gage Frazier and defensive lineman Gavin Allen all graduated.
Just six seniors will suit up for Holston this fall: Jasper Henderson, Ryan Millinger, Chase Taylor, Dylan Triplett, Gibson McPeek and Austin Faris.
Triplett (5-foot-10, 193 pounds) and McPeek (6-foot, 170 pounds) anchor the line and have experience battling in the trenches on Friday nights.
Quaheim Brooks and Brycen Sheets were battling for the starting quarterback spot in the preseason, but both will get plenty of touches this season either way.
Coach’s Quote: “The goal is definitely to build off what happened last year and not take any steps backward.”
Northwood Panthers
Coach: Tim Johnson (first season)
Classification: Class 1, Region 1D
2018 record: 1-9 (0-3)
Key returners: Tyler Waddle, Jr., WR; Michael Frye, Jr., RB/WR/DB; Robert Burkett, Jr., LB/RB; Chris Frye, Jr., RB/LB; Josh Robbins, Sr., RB
Key losses: Zack DeBusk, DL; Al Johnson, OL/DL; Lathen Foran, DB
Outlook: Tim Johnson takes over as Northwood’s head coach and he’s preached one major theme to his team– defense.
The primary reason for Northwood’s struggles in losing nine straight (the longest skid in far Southwest Virginia) and 25 of its last 30 games is easy to pinpoint.
Northwood has allowed 48.1, 41.9 and 45.4 points per game in each of the last three years.
The Panthers opened the 2018 season with a triumph over Twin Springs, but didn’t experience victory again. Head coach Chris Duble resigned with two games remaining and Greg Prater served as interim coach for the final two contests.
Josh Robbins was the only senior listed for the Panthers on the preseason roster on a junior-dominant team.
Justin Zhang and Logan Roop on the offensive line will be complemented by playmakers such as Chris Frye, Michael Frye, Seth DeBusk, Robert Burkett, Tristan Bowman, Caney Snodgrass and Tyler Waddle.
Those same stalwarts on offense will be counted on to contribute on D as well.
Johnson’s previous head-coaching experience came at Patrick Henry from 2002-07 when he compiled a 24-36 mark. He’s since been an assistant at Thomas Walker, George Wythe and Lee High.
Coach’s Quote: “We felt coming in that we needed to immediately become a better football team on the defensive side of the ball. We’ve focused more on that.”
Mountain Empire District
George Wythe Maroons
Coach: Brandon Harner (sixth season)
Classification: Class 1, Region 1C
2018 record: 7-5 (4-2)
Key returners: Ravvon Wells, Sr., RB/DB; Cole Simmons, Sr., QB; Dayson McMillian, Sr., WR; Dorrien McMillian, Sr., OL/LB; Connor Fowler, Jr., OL/DL; Nick Martin, Jr., OL/LB; Braydon Thompson, Jr., WR/DB; Dorran Harmon, Jr., OL/DL
Key losses: Jacquez Younger, WR; Weston Gordon, DL; Caleb England, LB
Outlook: The expectations are once again high at George Wythe as one would expect for a program that has put together 22 consecutive winning seasons.
Quarterback Cole Simmons and 5-foot-9, 165-pound senior tailback Ravvon Wells will lead the way for the offense. Wells is one of the most versatile players in far Southwest Virginia and was a first-team All-Mountain Empire District choice at running back and defensive back in 2018.
Wells rushed for 1,192 yards, had 221 receiving yards, made 60 solo tackles and intercepted two passes a year ago. He’s also a dangerous punt returner.
Davion Tillison and Braydon Thompson will be playmakers too.
Dorrien McMillian, Dorran Harmon, Connor Fowler, Nigel Skinner and Javion Jackson will provide the physicality on both sides of the ball.
The Maroons will be playing meaningful games in November again.
Coach’s Quote: “Barring no injuries with everybody, we could be a tough team to beat if we come out here and play up to our potential.”