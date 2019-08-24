BLUEFIELD, Va. – Tony Palmer figures the Graham G-Men got a little lucky on their way to the Class 2 state championship last season.
“I think we were very lucky last year. I thought we were lucky, we were fortunate not to have injuries,” said Palmer, whose G-Men were 14-1 last season, winning their last 14 games in a row. “That is always very important when it comes down the stretch. The guys just came together as a team and became a well-oiled machine.
“They played for each other and we still have some of those kids back and hopefully that will spread to the rest of them.”
That is the plan ahead as Graham begins a new season by playing city rival Bluefield on Aug. 30 at historic Mitchell Stadium.
“It is all in the maturity of your team. We had the one-game-at-a-time approach last year and hopefully it will carry over to this year,” Palmer said. “Nobody cares what we won last year. It is up to us to try to keep things going the right direction.”
Graham had gone 11-2 in each of the previous two seasons, but fell to Union in the third round of the playoffs. Those Bears were one of five teams to fall victim to the G-Men in the postseason when Graham won by a combined score of 196-57.
Union was the hunted last season, at least for Graham. The roles are reversed this season.
You go from the hunter to being hunted. I am sure we will be circled on a lot of team’s schedules,” Palmer said. “We know that coming in so it is all about preparation and how we get ready to approach each game, one at a time.”
Graham lost 12 talented seniors, including Cam Allen, who is now playing at Purdue, but 18 juniors return, including eight starters on defense and seven on offense, and the goal remains the same for the G-Men.
“The guys have worked hard. This is the hardest we have went in the weight room since I have been here,” said Palmer, who has won championships at Graham as a player, assistant and now head coach. “We saw a lot of improvements in the weight room and have seen some improvements in speed. We are interested to see how it relates to the field.
“There was no being selfish and I am sure this will be an unselfish team as well.”
Leading the way will be senior Devin Lester, who will take over Allen’s role at quarterback this season. He accumulated more than 1,800 yards in all-purpose yards at receiver and running back last year, and will do his damage behind center in the year ahead.
He is also a key cog on defense.
Devin is an athlete. He can do a whole lot of things,” Palmer said. “I think Devin was the best quarterback in the area last year other than Cam Allen and we were just fortunate enough to have them both on the same team.”
There are plenty of options for Lester, including Tre Booker at running back, receivers Isaiah Justice, Joey Dales and Mount View transfer Marqus Ray, along with Xayvion Turner, who is the son of former Graham, Marshall and NFL standout Ahmad Bradshaw.
“Devin has the ability to do some of the same things. I believe other than Devin I think we are faster this year in the slot positions,” Allen said. “The guys who are on the outside with Dales and Justice, both of them have gotten bigger and stronger. I am looking forward to see what we can do.
“He has got a lot to choose from at this point. Devin is pretty cerebral so he will go down the field and he will take what the defense gives him.”
The line of scrimmage is still a strong point, led by Division I sophomore prospect Brody Meadows and senior Nick Kastner.
“The plan is to score whenever we get the ball,” Palmer said. “As long as we have got one more point than the other team when we are playing, then we are OK with it.”
Many of those players return on defense, including talented linebackers Kastner and Aaron Edwards, along with Lester, Justice and Ray in the secondary.
“The whole front is back, basically, we lost one up front, we lost a corner and Cam,” Palmer said. “Both of those two [linebackers], I feel like they are two of the better linebackers in the state. They are very active, both of them are very physical and they work really hard.
“We should be pretty solid defensively. I think we have the pieces in place to where we can be that way, but it is all about execution and communication between the kids when they are on the field.”
A state repeat is the ultimate goal, but it won’t be easy for the G-Men, who open the season with Bluefield, which has won the last two games against Graham, including last year’s 38-14 decision in front of 10,000 spectators at Mitchell Stadium.
“It should be [a good game],” Palmer said. “They jumped on us kind of early last year and we just couldn’t catch up. Hopefully we will come out more prepared and be ready to go from the beginning.”
The road back to Salem won’t be easy for the G-Men, who also face the usual Southwest District tilts with Richlands and much-improved Tazewell, along with a regular season matchup with Union.
Every team starts the season wanting to finish on top. Graham did it last season. Now it’s time to do it all over again.
“Everybody is excited at this point. Everyone wants to see what is going to happen, but I think Richlands will have a good team,” Palmer said. “Tazewell should be better than what they have been because they have a lot of quality juniors.
“It is going to be a challenge for us to even win our district this year. We will just have to play it out.”