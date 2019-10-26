RICHLANDS, Va. – Graham’s defense dominated all night and the offense exploded in the second half for a hard-hitting 37-10 Southwest District victory for the G-Men over Richlands on Friday night at Ernie Hicks Stadium.
“This was a total team effort,” Graham coach Tony Palmer said. “We came together. We believe in each other and that is all that matters.”
Jamir Blevins came off the bench to pilot Graham to the win after Devin Lester was ejected for targeting in the first quarter, hitting Noah Spencer with a helmet-to-helmet hit. Spencer did not return to the game.
Palmer said his staff looked at the video and “it was a clean hit.’”
Blevins, who formerly played at Tazewell and had been at Bluefield earlier this season, completed 6-of-13 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns.
“Jamir Blevins came in and did an outstanding job,” Palmer said. “He has been a starting quarterback since he was a freshman.”
Blevins connected with Isaiah Justice for touchdowns covering 71 and 76 yards. He also ran 14 times for 71 yards. Tre Booker paced the G-Men on the ground with 140 yards.
Lester scored the game’s first touchdown on a 19 yard run. Richlands countered with a Cade Simmons scoring run for a 7-7 tie after one quarter.
Graham took the lead for good in the second quarter when Justice snared a pass from Blevins, and when two Richlands defensive backs ran into each other, the senior receiver took it in from 71 yards for the score.
“We had them 2nd-and-30 and give up the big play for a touchdown and then we get a pass interference call,” Richlands coach Greg Mance said.
Graham took control in the second half, taking a 17-7 lead on a 22-yard field goal by Joey Dales. Levi Forrest answered for Richlands with a 51-yard kick of his own to pull the Blue Tornado to within 17-10.
It was all Graham from there.
Booker scored at the 3:33 mark to give the G-Men a 24-10 lead. Looking to cut the margin to a touchdown, the Blues drove to the Graham 31. On a 4th-and-1 play, Aaron Edwards shot through a gap and stopped Cade Simmons in the backfield to end Richlands’ hopes.
“We couldn’t stop them and they ran the ball up and down the field. They had over 400 yards and we didn’t have 200,” Mance said. “We didn’t execute. You can sugarcoat it all you want. They outplayed us. The best football team won.”
Graham was able to nullify the contributions of talented sophomore receiver Sage Webb, who finished with one catch for 10 yards and five yards on the ground on four attempts.
“Give Graham credit, they took Sage Webb out of the game,” Mance said. “The Graham defense did a great job. They won the line of scrimmage, they outplayed us. After the third quarter it wasn’t close.”
Simmons was 8-for-21 with three interceptions, one of which was in the Graham end zone in the first half, and a desperation heave at the second half that Edwards returned for the game’s final score.
Graham (6-2) will travel to Fort Chiswell on Friday and will close the regular season on Thursday, Nov. 7 against Marion. Richlands (4-4) will travel to Lebanon next week, and conclude the regular season by hosting Virginia High on Nov. 8.
Graham 7 7 10 13—37
Richlands 7 0 3 0-10
Scoring Summary
G — Lester 19 run (J. Dales kick)
R — Simmons 1 run (Forrest kick)
G — Justice 71 pass from Blevins (J. Dales kick)
G — Dales 23 FG
R — Forrest 51 FG
G — Dales fumble recovery (J. Dales kick)
G — Justice 76 pass from Blevins (J. Dales kick) 9:37
G – Edwards 16 INT return (kick failed)
Team Statistics
First Downs: G 10, R 13; Rushing Yards: G 252, R 130; Passing Yards: G 188, R 47; Comp-Att-Int: G 8-16-1, R 7-21-3. Fumbles-lost: G 4-0, R 3-0: Penalties-Yards: G 6-53, R 7-55. Punts-Average: G 3-36.6, R 4-45.5.
