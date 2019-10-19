WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Galax has a statewide reputation for textbook offensive line play.
Running back Denver Brown knows the value of those Maroon Tide mashers.
“Running behind a line like we have is just lovely,” Brown said. “They opened the holes again tonight, and I was finding them.”
Brown, a 6-foot, 200-pound senior with breakaway speed, rushed for 166 yards and three scores on just seven carries Friday as Galax downed the George Wythe Maroons 45-14 in a marquee Mountain Empire District game.
The tone was set on the first offensive play for Galax, as Brown blasted through a large gap in the center of the GW defense en route to a 37-yard scoring run. Brown later added touchdown runs of 61 and 50 yards
The Maroon Tide (6-1, 2-0) opened a 28-7 halftime advantage when 6-2 junior quarterback Cole Pickett connected with 5-10 senior Zach Johnson for TD strikes of 41 and 47 yards.
Pickett passed for a total of 202 yards while Galax ran for 230.
“We were able to keep the defense guessing,” Brown said.
Tenth-year Galax head coach Mark Dixon is the mastermind behind the Galax offensive line legacy
“We blocked all right tonight,” Dixon said. “[George Wythe] got us in the first half and took away our run game, but we made adjustments.”
So what happened after those halftime adjustments?
“We were able to run it a little better,” Dixon said. “We pass when we can, but I feel much more comfortable calling a running play.”
Entering the night, George Wythe (4-2, 2-1) ranked second behind Narrows among Region 1C teams in the VHSL rating scale with Galax next in line.
GW senior quarterback Cole Simmons, who had thrown for 1,367 yards, added 187 more yards Friday despite facing a creative blitz package devised by Galax defensive guru Shane Allen.
“[Galax] knew that that we were going to have to throw the ball, and they changed up a few things,” sixth-year GW coach Brandon Harner said. “[Galax] was coming with five bigger and stronger guys, and Cole didn’t have a lot of time.”
Simmons completed several difficult passes while scrambling, including a 24-yard scoring connection to Dayson McMillian.
GW running back Ravvon Wells, who accounted for 986 yards rushing last season and then added strength in the offseason, managed just 28 yards on 12 carries Friday. However, Wells did earn the title of homecoming king at halftime.
“We never could recover from those big plays in the first half,” Harner said. “Galax is just a good team and they played a heck of game. We’ve got to make corrections and move forward.”
Dixon said not to pay much attention to the final score.
“George Wythe is loaded and they will be around deep in the playoffs,” Dixon said. “Nothing was handed out tonight for this win.”
Galax held Fort Chiswell to 86 total yards last week en route to a 52-0 win.
Along with Brown, the stars of this night were the Galax offensive linemen.
The cast includes seniors Lee Peoples (6-2, 175), Isaac Hawks (5-10, 165), Daniel McKinney (6-0, 180) Andrew Belcher (6-1, 185) along with 5-8, 160-pound blocking machine Riley Vaught, who also excelled on defense.
“Coach Dixon focuses on the line and those guys take a lot of pride in their performance,” said Brown, who played at GW as a freshman. “This is the best game I’ve had and the credit goes to my linemen. Those guys get after it every day.”
Galax 14 14 14 3-45
G.Wythe 7 0 0 7-14
Scoring Summary
G – Brown 37 run (Ortiz kick)
G – Johnson 41 pass from Pickett (Ortiz kick)
GW – Dayson McMillian 24 pass from Simmons (Kapranos kick)
G – Johnson 47 pass from Pickett (Ortiz kick)
G – Brown 61 run (Ortiz kick)
G – Brown 50 run (Ortiz kick)
G – Beeman 15 run (Ortiz kick)
GW – Wells 1 run (Kapranos kick)
G – Ortiz 32 FG
Team Stats
First Downs: G 11, GW 12; Rushes-Yards: G 27-230, GW 39-51; Passing Yards: G 202, GW 187; Comp-Att-Int.: G 8-1-1, GW 12-24-1; Fumbles-Lost: G 2-0, GW 2-1; Penalties-Yards: G 3-35, GW 4-25; Punts-Average: G 3-30, GW 7-26
