Brayden Mullins will cultivate both his college football career and his post-playing plans at Morehead State University.
The 6-foot-2, 265-pound Eastside High School senior signed with the Eagles of the Football Championship Subdivision’s Pioneer League on Thursday.
“I chose Morehead State because it provides me the opportunity to major in agricultural science and to pursue my dream of playing Division I football,” Mullins said. “Playing college football became a dream of mine pretty much since I started the sport back in the second grade.”
Mullins was a second-team All-Region 1D selection on the defensive line in 2019 and an honorable mention choice on the offensive line. He will play on the defensive side of the ball at the next level.
“Brayden always commanded a double team and something that sticks out to me was the fact that no matter where the play ended up he was near the pile in pursuit,” said Eastside coach Michael Rhodes. “He just gave relentless effort, which makes him hard to deal with for four quarters.”
A fierce competitor on the field, Mullins is known as a gentle giant when not battling in the trenches.
“It impresses me how quiet he is off the field to how loud he makes it on the field,” said Garrett Whited, his teammate at Eastside. “He is a smart guy, he knows when and when not to do things. I’ve never seen him get in a trouble.”
Mullins had scholarship offers from 11 different schools from many different levels as Bluefield College, Frostburg State, Defiance College, Kentucky Christian, College of Wooster, Judson University and Culver-Stockton were among those in the mix for his services.
“I prayed on it and talked with my parents for a long time before making my decision,” Mullins said. “Morehead State just felt right, especially after visiting and talking with the coaches.”
Morehead State went 5-7 during the 2019 season under seventh-year head coach Rob Tenyer.
The team had just two players from Virginia on this past season’s roster.
“I think Brayden will be able to go in and compete for a spot on the defensive line,” Rhodes said.
Before he competes at the college level, however, Mullins still has another game to play.
He’ll be on the field for the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl on Jan. 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
“I am extremely excited,” Mullins said. “It will give me a great opportunity to play against players who are all going DI.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.