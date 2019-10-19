HONAKER, Va. —The battle for the Black Diamond District championship took two overtime periods to decide on a frigid Friday night.
Ultimately, it was two plays by seniors Levi Glymp and Trevor Dye that let the Honaker Tigers raise the championship trophy to the cold night sky after a 36-30 victory over the Hurley Rebels.
“We made some plays, but we were just having a hard time stopping their offense. They’re a really good football team. We’re going to force them to win it and if we play it again it might be different,” Honaker coach Doug Hubbard said. “But we’ll take this win. It’s the first time this bunch has won a district championship so I’m proud of these guys and these seniors.”
Both teams found the end zone in the first overtime period to keep the score knotted at 30. Hurley opened the second overtime period with the ball, but a costly fumble was scooped up by Glymp to give Honaker the chance to win the championship.
“I was excited. I didn’t know what to do when I picked it up,” Glymp said. “I was going to pick it up and run but then I slipped, and everyone just started coming after me. It was just an awesome moment. Just awesome.”
The Honaker offense lined up on the 10-yard line, and on their first snap of the period the ball was placed in the hands of Dye. He quickly forced his way up the middle, breaking multiple tackles before getting slowed down just short of the goal line. Dye kept his legs moving and barreled his way through a pair of Rebels defenders before collapsing into the end zone for the game-winning and championship-winning touchdown.
“I just trusted the guys up front, man. They’ve been paving the way all year for me,” Dye said. “I knew that I could trust them and everything just fell into place and it worked out.”
Hurley took an early lead in the first quarter on a two-yard run by junior Matt Blankenship to make it an 8-0 game. The Tigers would tie the game halfway through the second quarter when senior Chandler Hubbard raced his way through the Rebels defense 31 yards for the score before floating a pass into the left side of the end zone for a successful two-point conversion. Hubbard would give the Tigers their first lead of the game less than a minute into the third quarter when he scooped up a fumble and returned it 38 yards for the touchdown.
Hurley and Honaker traded touchdowns to keep the Tigers in the lead, but a two-yard touchdown run by Blankenship with just under five minutes left in the game would tie the score at 22.
Hubbard raced 42 yards to get the Tigers to the Rebels’ 29 yard line in the closing moments, but Honaker was unable to score and the game was pushed into overtime. Three-yard touchdown runs by Dye and Hurley junior John Matt Justus in the first overtime period would force double overtime where the Tigers would come away with the championship title.
“It was a good football game. Both teams played really hard, and we knew this was going to be a battle coming in—this was for the district championship—so emotions were high,” Hurley coach Austin Cooper said. “I can’t say anything negative about our boys. I mean we played great...Neither team quit and it was just a great high school football game.”
Hubbard was 2-for-7 with 23 yards passing for Honaker, while also rushing for 93 yards and a touchdown on eight attempts. Dye led the Tigers with 100 yards rushing on 22 attempts with a game-high three touchdowns.
“He’s a tough football player. Trevor works very hard and he’s a catalyst. He’s a strong runner, runs hard,” Hubbard said. “He’s aggressive on defense and physical, and he’s just one of those kids you love to give the ball to and just see him run.”
Blankenship and Justus provided the majority of the offense for the Rebels, as they combined for 299 yards rushing and three touchdown on 47 attempts. Senior Tyler Young was the only other Rebel to find the end zone.
Hurley will be back on the road on Friday night at Holston. Cooper said that his team won’t let Friday’s loss affect them going forward.
“They’re another great football team. We’re just trying to fight and stay alive right now,” Cooper said. “We’re not going to quit here. We’re going to keep moving forward and keep playing and keep trying to win ballgames.”
Meanwhile, the Tigers will travel to unbeaten Patrick Henry next Friday. Hubbard said that he expects it to be another close game that his team will have to prepare hard for.
“We’ve just got to show up and play,” Hubbard said. “Got to get ready this week and go in there and try to stop a very good Patrick Henry team. They’re one of the few undefeated teams in Southwest Virginia...we’ve just got to show up and try to make some stops and try to score some points. Try to make turnover or two and turn the tide in our favor.”
Hurley 8 0 6 8 8 0—30
Honaker 0 8 7 7 8 6—36
Scoring Summary
Hur—Blankenship 2 run (C. Justice run)
Hon—Hubbard 31 run (Taylor pass from Hubbard)
Hon—Hubbard 38 fumble return (Goodman kick)
Hur—Young 9 run (run failed)
Hon—Dye 20 run (Goodman kick)
Hur—Blankenship 3 run (J.M. Justus run)
Hon—Dye 3 run (Mullins pass from Hubbard)
Hur—J.M. Justus 3 run (J.M. Justus run)
Hon—Dye 10 run (no attempt)
Team Stats
First Downs: Hur 25, Hon 12; Rushes-Yards: Hur 63-378, Hon 36-259; Passing Yards: Hur 0, Hon 23; Comp.-Att.-Int: Hur 0-5-0, Hon 2-8-0, Fumbles-Lost: Hur 3-3, Hon 0-0; Penalties-Yards: Hur 4-35, Hon 4-40; Punts-Average: Hur 1-51, Hon 3-33.7
