WYTHEVILLE, Va. – There are frequent occasions during football practice at George Wythe High School when two of the team’s linebackers will begin bickering back and forth.
“It’s constant,” said George Wythe coach Brandon Harner. “They get after each other all the time. They are always competing and giving each other a hard time about something. Some days they will get after each other pretty good and we’ll have to say ‘Calm down.’ Most of the time it’s all in fun and we just sit back, laugh and enjoy it.”
Those two linebackers are Dorrien and Dayson McMillian, who happen to be twins.
It’s a case of one-upmanship.
“We’ll talk about who has the most tackles or who hits harder,” Dorrien said.
Opponents of the Maroons probably feel like they are seeing double when the duo stuffs a ball-carrier or puts pressure on the quarterback.
“People say we have twin power,” Dayson said. “We just know how to play.”
That they do.
Dorrien has racked up 84 tackles – 16 for loss – from his middle linebacker position. He’s also a left tackle on the offensive line, providing protection for an offense that has piled up the yards on the ground and through the air.
Dayson has made 19 tackles from his outside linebacker spot, while offensively he has 243 rushing yards, 361 receiving yards and nine total touchdowns.
By the way, there’s another important stat – Dorrien is older by two minutes.
“It’s kind of funny about them, both are linebackers, but one’s a receiver and one’s an offensive tackle,” Harner said. “Dorrien is athletic as all get out. He could probably be one of the skill guys, but he’s one of the best offensive tackles I’ve got and I have to put him there he’s so good. Both of them are great kids with a tremendous work ethic.”
They also embody this George Wythe squad, which will carry a 7-2 record into tonight’s Region 1C first-round playoff game against Parry McCluer.
The McMillian twins are unselfish, want to win and don’t care who gets the credit.
Even if they occasionally squabble as twin brothers are apt to do.
“What has made this season special and why we’ve been successful is we’ve got a group of kids that have really bought into everything we’ve done,” Harner said. “We have a great group of kids with great attitudes.”
