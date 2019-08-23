KINGSPORT, Tenn. - Whenever something good happened for Tennessee High, Dobyns-Bennett had an answer.
Twice, Cole McBrayer connected with Jalen Keller on touchdowns of 84 and 76 yards. Not a problem for the Indians, who answered quickly both times, and eventually pulled away from the Vikings for a 33-13 opening night victory on Friday night at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
“More than anything, I told our guys we didn’t handle success,” Tennessee High head coach Mike Mays said. “We had success and then we would have a lapse and they would make a play to steal the momentum back. We only had the momentum just a little bit in the game. We had a couple of mental breakdowns and it cost us.”
Tennessee High took a 7-0 lead in the second quarter on the short toss from McBrayer to Keller, who turned it into a long score, but on the ensuing kickoff Dalton Harkleroad ran 88 yards for a touchdown to tie the score at 7-7.
“Our guys did a great job. For Dalton to come back and have the long kickoff return after that was big,” Dobyns-Bennett head coach Joey Christian said. “First game, you never know how somebody is going to do their kickoff and we hadn’t seen it.”
Coming out of the break trailing 17-7, the Vikings scored on the second play from scrimmage on the 76-yard to a wide-open pass Keller, who finished the game with two receptions for 160 yards.
“I think Jaden Keller made some plays,” Mays said. “He is definitely special, we will figure out more ways to get him the ball.”
McBrayer was 12-for-15 for 291 yards before leaving late in the fourth quarter. The Vikings finished with a total of 330 yards through the air, but finished in the negative in rushing yards, thanks to a stingy defense, a pair of high snaps and a couple of sacks.
Reece Proffitt snagged six receptions for 123 yards for the Vikings.
“I think Cole battled in there. I think for the most part we competed, it was just mistakes,” Mays said. “I told our guys, most games are lost, they are not won and I felt like those situations we lost. We had breakdowns and that is what cost us the game.”
The only turnover of the game occurred not long after Keller’s second touchdown of the game when McBrayer didn’t see a snap, and Dobyns-Bennett’s Nate Whitley picked up the ball in Tennessee High territory.
Seven plays later Tyler Tesnear dove over from the 5 for a commanding 24-13 lead, allowing the Indians to answer another score with one of their own.
“I thought our guys did good answering both of them,” Christian said.
While Tennessee High (0-1) had success through the air, the talented front seven of Dobyns-Bennett limited the Vikings to little success on the ground.
“That is the strength of their team. We knew coming in the secondary was probably the weakness of the defense,” May said. “Those linebackers in front were tough and it was tough to get the running game going.
“We were able to make some plays in the passing game. We will get it figured it out.”
Tennessee High had a 1st-and-goal at the 1 on its opening drive. The Vikings actually tried six running plays thanks to a pair of Dobyns-Bennett penalties, but the linebacker duo of Braxton Kulbacki and Whitley didn’t allow them in the end zone.
“The goal line was unbelievable. We had a penalty so it ended up being about a five-play drive inside the 10 there,” said Christian, whose Indians were outgained by 41 yards and also committed 11 penalties. “Our defense, they were lights out on the run game right there.”
“I thought Kulbacki and Whitley did a really good job of anchoring that down, along with Jackson Martin and Jet Harris on the edge, they were making it tough on those guys.”
Dobyns-Bennett (1-0), which had a first quarter scoring pass nullified by penalty, took a 17-7 lead into the break. Nacir Sensabaugh caught a 40-yard pass over the middle from Cole Whitson - who threw 144 yards in his first start - and Jaden Alderson added a 34-yard field goal for the 10-point margin.
Alderson was also sent five kickoffs in the end zone that weren’t returned.
It was all Dobyns-Bennett after the Indians answered Keller’s second score with the touchdown run by Tesnear. The Indians scored twice more in the fourth quarter on a 5-yard run by Phillip Armitage and a safety when a Tennessee High punt was blocked in the end zone.
Armitage’s score came just seven plays after another high snap eluded McBrayer in the backfield.
“I felt like we were able to handle the trenches on both sides there, but they were able to get a couple of deep balls on us, kind of got us sleeping a little bit,” said Christian, whose Indians will host Oak Ridge on Friday. “We obviously have to shore up that, but it is good to have a win on the first night though.”
Tennessee High, which played without middle linebacker Connor Bailey due to concussion protocol, will take next week off before traveling on Sept. 6 to Daniel Boone.
“This team battled, there was no quit in them. Hats off to those guys, they had a good scheme,” Mays said. “It was obvious they knew our starting linebacker wasn’t in there.
“Our kids still battled. We are not going to make any excuses. We are going to keep playing.”
Tennessee High 0 7 6 0 - 13
Dobyns-Bennett 0 17 7 9 - 33
Scoring
TH-Jaden Keller 84 pass from Cole McBrayer (Jacob Craft kick) 8:12
DB-Dalton Harkleroad 88 kick return (Jaden Alderson kick) 7:56
DB-Nacir Sensabaugh 40 pass from Zane Whitson (Alderson kick) 2:25
DB-Alderson 34 field goal 0:06
TH-Keller 76 pass from McBrayer (kick blocked) 10:53
DB-Tyler Tesnear 5 run (Alderson kick) 2:24
DB-Phillip Armitage 5 run (Alderson kick) 7:57
DB-Safety, punt blocked in end zone 4:43
Team stats
First Downs: TH 16, DB 14. Rush-Yards: TH 28-(18), DB 26-127. Pass Yards: TH 330, DB 144. Comp-Att-Int: TH 15-22-0, DB 9-18-0. Total yards: TH 312, DB 271. Fumbles-lost: TH 4-1, DB 0-0. Penalty-Yards: TH 3-51, DB 11-67. Punts-Avg TH 3-36.0, DB 3-35.6.