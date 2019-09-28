BRISTOL, Tenn. - Cousins Reece Proffitt and Cole McBrayer have a strong connection.
The Tennessee High teammates hooked up twice on key plays in the Vikings’ 35-9 defeat of Abingdon on Friday night at the Stone Castle.
McBrayer threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Proffitt on Tennessee High’s opening drive and caught a 32-yard pass to set up one of McBrayer’s two TD runs in the third quarter.
The first scoring strike came on third-and-16. McBrayer took a short drop and launched a high pass toward the left sideline that Proffitt ran under in stride around the 10-yard line.
“I knew this would be a big game coming in and we had planned on taking some shots early on,” Proffitt said. “I knew it was coming at some point. So when he called it, I just knew I had to catch it and set the tone for the game.
“We used to go out and throw all the time. Anytime we were bored we’d throw football or baseball or shoot basketball. We lived close, too. So that helped. He gave me a perfect ball. That’s one of the best balls he’s probably thrown all season.”
McBrayer’s first of two 1-yard TDs gave the Vikings a 14-3 halftime lead. Nathan Johnson’s 7-yard TD and Jacob Craft’s PAT made it 21-3 with seven minutes left in the third quarter. McBrayer scored 1:44 later on the first play after Proffitt’s 32-yard catch to the Abingdon 1.
It was 28-3 with 5:16 remaining. A 45-minute lightning delay ensued with five minutes left in the third quarter.
“I think we really came out with our hair on fire in the second half and made some plays,” said Tennessee High coach Mike Mays, whose Vikings improved to 4-1. “That lightning delay kind of set our tempo back a little bit. But I think we still had some fire on defense.”
Damian Duff concluded Tennessee High’s scoring with a 41-yard fumble return after making tackles for loss on the previous two plays.
“He’s a tremendous player,” Mays said. “Always plays hard, great motor. He got rewarded for his effort right there.”
The Falcons (2-3) got a 35-yard field goal from Graham Griffith in the first half. Peyton McClanahan caught an 18-yard TD pass from Jadon Boothe with 4:51 left in the game on the first play after Abingdon recovered a Vikings fumble.
Abingdon’s 6-foot-3, 225-pound junior Martin Lucas rushed for 121 yards on 23 carries. He rushed 16 times for 86 yards in the first half.
“We played extremely hard,” Abingdon coach Garrett Amburgey said. “That’s Abingdon football – the way the Falcons need to play, and I was very pleased with that. I’m proud of our guys. … I thought we played physical.
“Tennessee High’s got a good football team. So hats off to them. … They were able to get a few third-and-longs. They got one right after halftime.”
McBrayer was 11 of 17 for 184 yards. Proffitt had two catches for 76 yards. Kelvin Coleman had three receptions for 45 yards.
Tennessee High plays Volunteer on Friday, while Abingdon will host Wise County Central for homecoming.
Abingdon 0 3 0 6 — 9
Tennessee High 7 7 14 7 — 35
Scoring Summary
THS—Proffitt 44 pass from McBrayer (Craft kick)
A—Griffith 35 field goal
THS—McBrayer 1 run (Craft kick)
THS—Johnson 7 run (Craft kick)
THS—McBrayer 1 run (Craft kick)
THS—Duff 41 fumble return
A—McClanahan 18 pass from Boothe (pass failed)
Team stats
First downs: A 14, THS 18; Rushes-Yards: A 46-120; THS 21-77; Comp-Att-Int: A 8-11-1; THS 13-20-1; Passing Yards: A 58, THS 197; Penalties: A 8-65, THS 11-105; Fumbles: A 3-1, THS 1-1; Punts: A 4-30.8, THS 0-0
