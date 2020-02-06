If you were to travel back in time to the winter of 1998 and mentioned the name Luke Owens to a Southwest Virginia sports fan, something other than football would likely be the first thing to come up in the conversation.
Sure, Owens was an all-state offensive lineman at Grundy High School and received a scholarship to play for the Virginia Tech Hokies.
Yet, he was a megastar on the mat.
There were those three VHSL Group AA state wrestling championships in the 275-pound weight class.
He won a Junior Freestyle national championship in Fargo, North Dakota, in 1997.
He once pinned an overmatched opponent in four seconds.
He capped a senior season in which he compiled a 34-0 record by sticking the shoulders of William Byrd’s Kenis Maciel to the mat in 55 seconds in the state finals to send the Salem Civic Center into a frenzy.
“When I was in high school,” Owens said. “I was more of a wrestler playing football.”
More than 20 years later, football has become his primary forte with memorable moments and wins continuing to occur on a regular basis.
The sixth-year boss at Wise County Central earned 2019 Bristol Herald Courier coach of the year honors after guiding the Warriors to a landmark season.
The final record ended up being 10-3.
The first two playoff wins in the history of the program came against highly-touted opponents Richlands and Ridgeview.
A Region 2D runner-up trophy sits behind glass in a case near the gym.
Months have passed since the season ended on Nov. 30 with a 43-14 loss to Graham in the regional finals and Owens has had plenty of time to reflect on the achievements of his squad. As he sat in his office earlier this week and was asked what made this milestone season so special, he didn’t hesitate in answering.
“It was the kids,” Owens said. “We had a bunch of kids that bought into a team concept of ball sharing offensively and defensively, we grew so much.”
The guy calling the shots also did his part.
“I’m extremely thankful, as I’m sure the whole team is, to have a coach as knowledgeable and experienced as Coach Owens,” said C.J. Crabtree, Central’s star running back. “He has shaped me to be the player I am. He taught me how to have grit and play physical from whistle to whistle.”
****
It turns out the wrestling career of one of the greatest grapplers Southwest Virginia has ever seen came to an end during his freshman year at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.
“I was going to do both. That was my thought process,” Owens said. “I wanted to wrestle and I wanted to play football. Football was paying the bills, because that’s where my scholarship was, and wrestling was struggling at Tech at the time and was trying to get a foothold.
“At the end of my freshman year I weighed about 305 pounds. Football didn’t end until January, I would’ve had to lose 30 pounds and that would’ve probably taken a month, then I would’ve only been able to wrestle a couple of matches and then walked into a conference tournament. At that point I just didn’t think I’d be very good.”
His time on the gridiron for the Hokies didn’t exactly get off to a splendid start.
“When I went to college, I wasn’t a very good player,” Owens said. “The speed of the game was so fast and I don’t even think I was getting my hands on people in pass protection those first few practices. I had to learn and the best thing to happen to me was redshirting as a freshman. The complexity of the offense really blows your mind at first. It’s so fast and so physical and I tell our kids, the hardest lick you take in a high school game is every play in college. The game started to slow down for me that first spring and I felt I had a good career, I just couldn’t stay healthy.”
Owens played in a national championship game and paved the way while blocking for such stars as Michael Vick and Lee Suggs. He started his final two seasons at Tech on some of the best teams the Hokies have ever had.
“Luke’s power really impressed me,” said former Virginia Tech running back Andre Kendrick. “He was a kind, soft-spoken guy, but when he got on the field he was a different animal. I thought Luke would be a 12 or 13-year NFL vet, but as smart as he is, I’m not surprised he is a coach.”
Two ACL surgeries, three other knee surgeries, two surgical procedures on his ankles and an elbow injury derailed any hopes of a possible pro career.
“I knew my playing days were probably over during my senior year,” Owens said. “I was pretty broken down.”
Coaching became his calling.
A three-year apprenticeship as an assistant on Greg Rowe’s staff at Grundy was his first foray into the profession.
He got his first head-coaching job at Wise County Central in 2014.
“I was excited,” Owens said. “I had been an assistant for a lot of years and I was ready to lead.”
***
After compiling a 4-7 record that first season in 2014, Central was 7-4 in 2015 and narrowly lost a first-round playoff game at Dan River.
Injuries riddled the Warriors the next three seasons as they finished 3-7, 2-8 and 4-7.
Many underclassmen were forced to step in and step up.
“It was trial by fire,” Owens said. “They were going to learn on the run and it worked out.”
The youthful Warriors won their final three regular-season games of the 2018 season to qualify for the playoffs.
“They were able to get some confidence, fight through some things and win some close ballgames,” Owens said. “Just getting to the playoffs I thought was good.”
Pegged for a fourth-place finish in the Mountain 7 District entering the 2019 season, Central was relying on a stable of sophomores.
Six 10th-graders started on each side of the ball, while three freshmen also held down starting jobs.
“I might have thought we were one year away,” Owens said. “I thought we could do some things, but we were asking a lot of 10th-graders to carry a lot of the load.”
The Warriors had a 3-2 record after a 42-19 loss at Abingdon in early-October, a game the Warriors led 19-0 at one point.
“We didn’t do anything over the final three quarters and we got whipped from one end of the field to another,” Owens said. “We challenged them after that and I thought we were pretty much lights out from that point on. Those kids grew up fast and played extremely hard, especially the second half of the season.”
Central reeled off seven straight wins, including a 21-13 victory over the Union Bears, just the second time in program history that had happened.
“A thing a lot of people don’t know is [Union head coach] Travis Turner and I were roommates when we were freshmen in college,” Owens said. “Both of us were on that same path to coaching early. We’re really good friends every day of the year except for one. He wants to beat me as bad as I want to beat him. After it’s all said and done, that’s over with, but we’re both ultra-competitive.”
A 97-yard interception return by Ethan Mullins highlighted a 28-16 first-round playoff win over Richlands in front of a large crowd in the first postseason home game for the Warriors.
The next week came a stunning 14-7 win at Ridgeview, a team that had beaten Central by a 41-20 margin in the regular season. Star running back Trenton Adkins of the Wolfpack was limited to 117 yards as the Warriors succeeded in controlling the ball and thus controlling the clock.
“We had to slow Adkins down. The kid is special and we’ll all agree with that,” Owens said. “We played well enough defensively to slow him down and we limited their possessions. … The first scoring drive we had was a six to eight minute drive and that’s what we had to do. We got the ball after halftime and we didn’t score, but we took six minutes off the clock. We had to get first downs and we did that.”
That goes back to the Wing-T offense, a scheme that became more effective each week for the Warriors and was ran to perfection that night against the Wolfpack.
Central ended up scoring 448 points and rushing for 4,182 yards over the course of the 2019 season.
“We love what we’re doing,” Owens said. “We’ve got probably four or five running backs that if we’re in a different offense, we’re probably not getting them all on the field. We feel with what we have skill-wise, we can have everybody on the field sharing carries and if those guys are not carrying the ball they do a good job blocking for each other.”
Owens is also one who adheres to traditions.
“We got ready to go down to Ridgeview and there were always two buses – one for varsity and one for JV,” Central running back Noah Bolling said. “The varsity loaded up on the JV bus not paying any attention to the superstition of always riding on the other bus for away games. When Coach Owens finally came out of the locker room to load up the bus, he made the police cars that we were waiting to escort us to Ridgeview stop, so we could all grab our stuff and switch buses. … That story always makes me smile because it showed that he cares just as much about the outcome of the game and is as into the game as we are. He’s very competitive and loves us every one of us.”
***
Graham’s skill, speed and senior-laden squad ended up being too much for Central in that regional title game, but one thing was certain after that game ended at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield.
The Wise County Central Warriors will be in the spotlight in 2020.
“I told them at the end of this deal that we weren’t going to sneak up on anybody now,” Owens said. “These kids are working their tails off and just the transformation we’ve made from December until now with body types in the weight room is noticeable. We’re going to get a lot out of them this year and I’m excited to for it to start.”
The 40-year-old Owens has unbridled enthusiasm when describing the guys he leads.
“This is a fun bunch of kids to coach,” he said. “You get out there for a 2 ½ hour practice and it feels like you’ve been out there 30 minutes. They are a pleasure to be around and they like being around each other. I say all the time they are kind of a throwback group.”
The respect is reciprocated from his pupils.
“Coach Owens always puts his best 11 out on the field, whether that’s a freshman or senior,” Bolling said. “It helped make things more competitive as you have everyone fighting hard for a spot and making everybody better because nobody was guaranteed anything. The only way to earn a spot was to work harder than the other guy.”
Bring up the name Luke Owens to a Southwest Virginia sports fan in the winter of 2020 and they are likely to talk about the coaching job he’s doing at Wise County Central instead of his glory days as a football player and wrestler.
“I see it as an honor to have a coach that went as far as he did,” Crabtree said. “His experience is rare and valuable to have as a coach. The biggest thing he has taught me is the value of toughness. No matter how much bigger or faster a team may be, they can always be beat if you play tough and physical every play.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
