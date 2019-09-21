CHILHOWIE, Va. – A strong defensive effort in the first half set the tone for the Chilhowie High School football team on Friday night as the Warriors came away with a blowout 62-28 win against the Eastside Spartans.
“They came out and really tested us there in the first half. I knew they had a pretty solid team and they’ve been able to move the ball on everyone they’ve played this year,” Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson said. “So I was concerned about it being a tight game. I said we need to keep the lead because if they get the lead, they’re going to run the clock. We were able to come out in the second half, get a quick score, go up by two scores and we never looked back from there.”
The Warriors (3-1) struck first halfway through the first quarter, when junior Gabino Silverio made the read on an attempted screen pass by Eastside (0-3) and jumped in front of the receiver for an interception that he returned 28 yards for the touchdown.
“We’ve been working all week on screens and stuff like that on situations and placement when that happens, so I just kind of did what we were told,” Silverio said.
Neither team would reach the end zone again until the second quarter when Ethan Hill bulldozed his way through the Chilhowie defensive line for a one-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7-7. Just over three minutes later the Warriors regained the lead on a fumble return for a touchdown by senior Thomas Peery, but the Spartans tied the game again when Will Stansberry connected with Grayson Whited for a 30-yard touchdown pass late in the quarter. Chilhowie drove down the field in the final seconds of the half, and a completion to senior Lucas Doss with 3.3 seconds remaining set up a 37-yard field goal by sophomore Daniel Hutton to give the Warriors a 17-14 lead as time expired.
The field goal would give the Warriors the lead for good, as they outscored the Spartans 45-14 in the second half. After not scoring any offensive touchdowns in the first half, the Warriors scored four rushing touchdowns — including a 56-yard scoring run by sophomore Jonathan Gilley — along with two more Hutton field goals before ending the outburst with a 17-yard touchdown reception by Doss and a nine-yard run by sophomore D.J. Martin with just over two minutes remaining in the game.
“I think that we just executed well and did everything as perfect as we could,” Silverio said. “I just feel like we can get even better as each week goes by.”
Chilhowie senior Logan Adams completed 5-of-8 pass attempts for 71 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 52 yards and a touchdown on eight attempts. Doss was the only Warrior with a reception in the victory, as he finished with 71 yards and a touchdown on five receptions. Gilley had a game-high 89 yards on seven attempts with a touchdown, while junior Jordan Williams had 55 yards and two touchdowns on 11 attempts.
“Our offensive line came out and they done their job right. Same with the slots and the wideouts,” Williams said. “We didn’t really make too many adjustments (in the second half). We just switched around a few blocks and that was it.”
Stansberry had 105 passing yards for Eastside, completing 5-of-16 pass attempts for a touchdown and an interception. Whited led the team in rushing and receiving in the loss, finishing with 36 yards on eight attempts and 88 yards and a touchdown on three receptions. He also finished with a game-high 204 yards and a touchdown on six kickoff returns.
The Spartans will remain on the road next week when they travel to Lebanon to face the 0-3 Pioneers. Meanwhile, the Warriors will travel to Northwood on Friday night to take on the Panthers (1-2) in the annual Apple Bowl. Looking towards that matchup, Silverio said he felt confident about the Warriors’ chances against the Panthers.
“I just think if we execute well all week, practice all week well, we can beat them,” Silverio said.
Eastside 0 14 7 7—28
Chilhowie 7 10 21 24—62
Scoring Summary
C—Silverio 28 interception return (Kick good)
E—Hill 1 run (Kick good)
C—Peery 14 fumble recovery (Kick good)
E—Whited 30 pass from Stansberry (Kick good)
C—Hutton 37 field goal
C—Williams 8 run (Kick good)
E—Whited 85 kickoff return (Kick good)
C—Williams 5 run (Kick good)
C—Adams 12 run (Kick good)
C—Hutton 22 field goal
C—Gilley 56 run (Kick good)
E—Hill 1 run (Kick good)
C—Doss 17 pass from Adams (Kick good)
C—Martin 9 run (Kick good)
Team Stats
First Downs: E 17, C 17; Rushes-Yards: E 42-112, C 33-255; Passing Yards: E 105, C 71; Comp.-Att.-Int.: E 5-16-1, C 5-8-0; Fumbles-Lost: E 0-0, C 0-0; Penalties-Yards: E 9-65, C 9-65; Punts-Average: E 3-28.3, C 2-36.5
