CASTLEWOOD, Va. – It sounds like coach-speak, but sometimes defense and special teams really does win football games.
Castlewood was a prime example of that theory on homecoming Friday night at B.C. White Stadium, with the Blue Devils scoring on a field goal and pick-six less than a minute apart to defeat Twin Springs 10-6 in a hard-fought Cumberland District affair.
Neither team got much offense going at all, with the Blue Devils losing opportunities in the opening half with a pair of lost fumbles inside the Twin Springs five-yard line.
“It was a battle from the start,” First-year Castlewood coach Chris Lark said. “Coach [Keith] Warner had his kids ready to play. We played a really, really good first half defensively. Offensively, we just killed ourselves.
“We had the ball inside our own 40-yard line the entire first half. We got two drives down inside the 5-yard line, you can’t get inside the 5-yard line and fumble it twice. That almost came back to haunt us.”
Castlewood’s defense played without leader Jeremiah Allen, who had to sit out the game after being ejected the previous week, but was stingy throughout, holding the Titans to 24 first-half yards and just 29 yards before finally putting together a couple of drives in the final period.
“They are a well-coached defense. Give those kids credit,” said Warner, the Twin Springs head coach. “They are tough and I told our kids coming in that they play exactly like we do. They are tough, they are physical, they want to come down here and hit you in the mouth and that is what they do.”
Castlewood isn’t known for kicking field goals, and Landon Fields missed a 30-yard attempt on the final play of the first half as the two teams went into the locker room in a scoreless tie.
He got another chance with 28 seconds remaining in the third quarter and this time knocked it straight through for a 3-0 lead.
“When we lost to Thomas Walker we had an extra point down here that was blocked and we have done nothing, but work on extra points and 20-and-30-yard field goals for a month and it paid off tonight,” Lark said. “I am just glad we put the extra work in and I am happy for Dalton. That was a good kick.”
With the Titans unable to get anything going through the ground, Lark told his club to expect a few wrinkles from Twin Springs. Landen Taylor was ready, picking off a short screen pass by Mason Elliott and speeding 35 yards for a touchdown. Fields followed with the extra point and in a span of just under a minute the Blue Devils led 10-0.
“Every day in practice we are just kind of set up and we kind of work over everything, study all the film and stuff and it was just a moment in time,” Taylor said. “We studied that play. He just steps back and just waits for it and he read it the whole time and I just went to the house.
“That was a big play situation. I thought I needed to really do something to up the momentum.”
While Warner thought it was a great play call, Lark said it was Taylor, who is a terrific athlete with plenty of speed, who made the play when it mattered most.
“Landen is a great athlete. He sees things really well,” Lark said. “We talked at halftime how they struggled to run the ball in the first half and we thought they would try to do something like that on us in the second half.
“We didn’t call nothing special, he just made a great read and jumped on the ball. That was a great play.”
Twin Springs (4-2, 2-1) followed with its lone two extended drives of the game, going 67 yards on 11 plays, with Mason Elliott connecting with Christian Hinkle on a seven-yard scoring pass. The extra point conversion run was stop so the Titans trailed 10-6 5:23 left to play.
“As a football team you have got to play through adversity. You have got to grow, you have got to mature and I am going to fight for my kids,” said Warner, whose defense was also stingy, picking up turnovers on fumble recoveries by Ryan Horne and Corbin Kilgore. “They fight for me every Friday. They have come so far and I couldn’t be any more proud of this group tonight, the season.”
Twin Springs was able to drive it downfield once again after a Castlewood punt, with Horne dashing 33 yards to get the ball in Blue Devils’ territory. Four plays later, Jacob Maxfield fell on a Titans’ fumble at the 28 with 1:06 to play to secure the win for the Blue Devils.
“It was a hard-fought victory. The whole thing was an downhill battle, but that was a tide-turner,” Castlewood junior Gavin Monk said. “Without it we don’t know where we would have been at.”
Castlewood, which will try to snap a lengthy losing skid to Russell County rival Lebanon next week, did get 138 yards rushing from senior quarterback Collen Dudley as the Blue Devils won its fourth game of the season. They won just three in all of 2018.
“It feels amazing,” said Monk, whose defense forced three turnovers, including a first quarter interception by Dudley. “It definitely feels like there is a change in the system, it is definitely a different tempo. It is great.”
An emotional Warner was asked about some questionable officiating, especially late in the game, but refused to make excuses for falling short.
“This game doesn’t define us. We battled, we played. People know we are going to battle. My kids are going to fight and scrap and nobody is going to out-effort us on any given night,” said Warner, whose Titans will host Eastside on Friday. “I am just proud of them. You can’t worry about officiating, you can’t worry about calls. They have got a job to do too. They did a good job, those guys are humans too.
“I have just got to get my kids back to work on Monday and we are going to be fine.”
Twin Springs 0 0 0 6—6
Castlewood 0 0 10 0—10
Scoring Summary
C—Fields 30 FG
C— Taylor 35 INT return (Fields kick)
TS – Larkins 8 pass from Elliott (run failed)
Team Stats
First downs: TS 11; CW 9. Rush-yards: TS 34-112; CW 37-186. Pass yards: TS 25; CW 49. Comp-Att-Int: TS 2-8-2; CW 4-4-0. Fumbles-lost: TS 2-1; CW 3-2. Penalty-yards: TS 5-32; CW 5-40. Punts-Avg. TS 4-34.5; CW 3-32.3
