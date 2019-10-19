CASTLEWOOD, Va. – Thirty-two years was a long time to wait, but Castlewood broke the curse.
The Blue Devils handed the Lebanon Pioneers a 34-14 setback on Friday night in beating their Russell County rivals for the first time since 1987.
Fans, players, coaches, and administration all had big smiles on their faces after the final horn sounded.
First-year Castlewood coach Chris Lark is new to the scene, but it was a win he will treasure.
“I’ll be honest with you, it takes a lot of pressure off of us,” Lark said. “That’s all I’ve heard since I got here, so I’m glad to get that monkey off our back, I really am.”
After sitting out last week in a win over Twin Springs, 6-foot-1, 205-pound junior running back Jeremiah Lark made his presence felt for the Blue Devils.
“We installed a couple of things for Lebanon,” Lark said. “This showed how much we missed him last week. When we have Jeremiah we’re more of a downhill team, quicker and more explosive.”
Castlewood (5-2) scored their first three possessions. Allen did the honors, scoring on runs of 11, 9 and 26 yards.
“We knew coming in it would be a hard-fought game,” Allen said. “We did what we had to do. I’m glad to see us come away with the win and break the streak.”
Allen wasn’t done after the first half. On Castlewood’s first offensive play of the second half, he raced 52-yards for a score. He added his fifth touchdown on a 17-yard run in the fourth quarter, finishing with 308 yards rushing on 31 carries.
“The offensive line was amazing,” Allen said. “They cleared a lot of holes, they blocked downfield for me – they just did a wonderful job.”
The Pioneers took the opening kickoff and moved the ball, but Castlewood’s Collen Dudley came up with an interception. The Devils methodically moved down the field as Allen capped a 12-play drive with a TD.
It was a 20-0 lead for Castlewood with 4:38 remaining in the second quarter.
“Give Castlewood a lot of credit,” Lebanon coach Michael Webb said. “They are much more physical than they have been in years past. Give Coach Lark a lot of credit for that, they had a great gameplan for what they like to do. They are good up front, give [Allen] a lot of credit, he’s a really good running back.”
Senior quarterback Casey White was solid for Lebanon (0-7), going 14-of-22 through the air for 168 yards. He threw a 20-yard TD pass to Zach Hertig and a 46-yard scoring pass to Caleb McGlothlin.
Castlewood has already surpassed its win total of three from last year and have to be considered one of the surprise teams in the area. The Blue Devils will face a tough task next week, when they travel to defending Cumberland District champion J.I. Burton.
Lebanon 0 7 0 7—14
Castlewood 7 13 7 7—34
Scoring Summary
C—Allen 11 run (Fields kick)
C—Allen 9 run (Fields kick)
C—Allen 26 run (kick failed)
L—Hertig 20 pass from White (Johnson kick)
C—Allen 52 run (Fields kick)
C—Allen 17 run (Fields kick)
L—McGlothlin 46 pass from White (Johnson kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: L 15, C 19; Rushes-Yards: L 24-99, C 53-386; Passing Yards: L 168, C 23; Comp-Att-Int: L 14-22-3, C 2-2-0; Fumbles-Lost: L 3-1, C 4-1; Penalties-Yards: L 6-55, C 6-50; Punts-Average: L 1-30, C 1-34.
