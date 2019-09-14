BRISTOL, Va. – Friday the 13th proved to be unlucky for John Battle High School’s football team on Friday night as the Trojans were held to 13 points in an 18-13 loss to the Holston Cavaliers.
Meanwhile, three is the lucky number for Holston as the Cavaliers improved to 3-0.
“I’m telling the kids every day to put each other first. They care more about each other than they care about themselves. We challenged them tonight to put each other on their hearts and to play for them, and that’s what they did,” Holston coach Derrick Patterson said. “And my hats off to Battle. They played a great football game and they’re a very good football team that’s going to win a bunch of games, and we’re obviously very excited to get this win, seeing as how long it’s been since we beat them.”
The Trojans (1-2) took a 13-12 lead with just under two minutes left in the game when on 3rd-and-17 junior quarterback Jacob Hutton connected with fellow junior Gabe Blaylock along the sideline for a 65-yard touchdown.
With less than a minute remaining, Holston junior quarterback Quaheim Brooks hit sophomore Jordan Ezell for a 28-yard reception. Moments later, Brooks found Logan Walden in the end zone for a five-yard TD reception to put the Cavaliers ahead 18-13 with 33 seconds left.
“First of all the offensive line did a great job protecting [Brooks], and Q makes a great pass to Jordan Ezell. Ezell, he’s just got that it factor man. He’s very, very clutch,” Patterson said. “That’s what it came down to. We needed him to make a play and he made it.”
Holston’s defense would go on to force two incompletions from Battle before getting the game-ending sack to remain unbeaten.
“Holston wanted it more. They did a great job and they came out and executed correctly, and we just didn’t come out and execute the right way,” Trojans coach Brad Ricker said. “We’ve got to go back to work. We’ve got to go back to work definitely.”
Brooks had a game-high 234 passing yards for Holston, completing 13-of-23 passes with three touchdowns. Senior Austin Faris led the rushing game with 31 yards on nine attempts, while Ezzell had a game-high 112 yards on three receptions, including a 43-yard touchdown for the first score of the night. Walden finished with 84 yards on four receptions and led the team with two touchdowns.
“It was a great game for us. We pushed through, like coach said. We played through four quarters and it was a hard-fought game,” Brooks said. “It was a good game for them too. They put up a good fight.”
For the Trojans, Hutton completed 10-of-18 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. Senior Walker Osborne ran for 50 yards on nine attempts, while senior Dylan Cunningham led the team with 65 yards rushing on 11 attempts. Cunningham also had two receptions for 36 yards and a touchdown, while Blaylock led Battle with 78 yards and a touchdown on two receptions.
Holston will have a bye week coming up before they host Rural Retreat (2-1) on Sept. 27. Patterson said that the key for his team is to not get distracted after this win and to concentrate on their next game.
“We gotta stay focused right now. This is a huge win and everybody’s extremely excited, but we’ve just got to stay focused,” Patterson said. “We’ve got Rural Retreat coming in the following week, and we’ve got to make sure that we stay focused … we’ve just got to keep striving to get better, and I really like where we are right now.”
Battle now will prepare to head on the road next week to take on Marion as the Trojans look to get back to a .500 record. Ricker said that during this next week of practice his team will need to reflect and see how they can improve from the loss.
“We’ve got to take a good look in the mirror I think,” Ricker said. “We’ve just got to go back and see if we can battle through adversity.”
Holston 6 0 0 12—18
John Battle 7 0 0 6—13
Scoring Summary
H – Ezzell 43 pass from Brooks (conversion failed)
JB – Cunningham 32 pass from Hutton (kick good)
H – Walden 34 pass from Brooks (conversion failed)
JB – Blaylock 65 pass from Hutton (conversion failed)
H – Walden 5 pass from Brooks (conversion failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: H 9, JB 12; Rushes-Yards: H 28-69, JB 29-114; Passing Yards: H 234, JB 185; Comp.-Att.-Int.: H 13-23-0, JB 12-21-1; Fumbles-Lost: H 3-2, JB 4-1; Penalties-Yards: H 4-30, JB 8-63; Punts-Average: H 5-29.6, JB 5-35.4
