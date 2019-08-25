Honaker Tigers
Coach: Doug Hubbard (37th season)
Classification: Class 1, Region 1D
2018 record: 5-6 (2-1)
Key returners: Levi Miller, Sr., QB/DB; Trevor Dye, Sr., RB/LB; Chandler Hubbard, Sr., WR/DB; Dylan Casey, Sr., RB; J.C. Horn, Jr., OL; Travis Musick, Jr., OL; Hunter Goodie, Sr., OL
Key losses: Chase Miller, WR; Connor Wallace, TE; Zack Hess, OL
Outlook: After a couple of down seasons, the Honaker Tigers got back to .500 before falling in the first round of last year’s playoffs.
Most of the offense returns, including fourth-year starters Levi Miller, Trevor Dye and Chandler Hubbard at quarterback, running back and wide receiver, respectively.
An all-state athlete on defense, the versatile Hubbard will see most of his time at slot receiver, but also play a little halfback.
As a running back, he’ll be joined by senior Dylan Casey, juniors Blake Casey and Trevor Miller and sophomore Austin Marsh in a deep backfield, along with the strong and elusive Dye.
Other receivers are sophomore Trajon Boyd, senior Luke Goodie and, possibly, senior Matthew Hurt. The tight end is sophomore Jayson Mullins.
The offensive line has a combination of size and experience, if not depth.
Juniors J.C. Horn and Travis Musick return at right tackle and right guard, respectively and senior Hunter Goodie is back at center. All three received all-district second team or honorable mention nods last season.
The play of the defense, particularly the linebacker corps, is what Hubbard believes is a key to Honaker having a banner season like the great Tigers teams of old.
Coach’s Quote: “We got some kids who can play, skill-wise. I think we’re very skilled, with Trevor, Dylan and Blake and Trevor Miller and Marsh. Levi is a pretty good high school quarterback. We’ve got Chandler, who can do multiple things offensively. As the year goes, you’re really gonna like Trajon Boyd as an athlete at receiver. Luke Goodie’s looked good at receiver and when you take that combination of skill kids you’re OK.”
Grundy Golden Wave
Coach: Craig Plymal (fourth season)
Classification: Class 1, Region 1D
2018 record: 7-5 (3-0)
Key returners: Sage Keen, Jr., RB; Chris St. Clair, Sr., OL; Reid Campbell, Jr., OL; Hunter Scarberry, Jr., OL; Jake McCoy, Sr., WR/DB; Kaden Vanover, Soph., DB; Peyton McComas, Jr., DE
Key losses: Gabe Fiser, RB; Derick Endicott, QB; Tristan Justus, OL; Colton Justus, OL
Outlook: Grundy faces a major rebuilding effort this season.
Gone are its all-time leading rusher (Gabe Fiser), its starting quarterback (Derick Endicott), an all-state offensive lineman (Tristan Justus) and most of its defense.
The Golden Wave return, however, three offensive linemen and an experienced group of players overall, including 15 seniors, many of whom have patiently awaited their time to shine.
Ready to step in at running back are junior Sage Keen and promising freshman Ian Scammell.
Getting preseason reps and looks at quarterback are two seniors, Blake Meadows and Austin Vance.
Star receiver Jake McCoy is a four-year star who can play anywhere on the field. He was a first team all-region and all-district pick last year.
Only a handful of defensive starters return for the Golden Wave. McCoy is back at safety, Kaden Vanover at a corner and Peyton McComas, who missed the latter part of the season with an injury, at end.
Coach’s Quote: “I think there are some kids who have been on the field before and I think it’s their turn, their turn to step it up.”
Hurley Rebels
Coach: Austin Cooper (first season)
Classification: Class 1, Region 1D
2018 record: 4-6 (1-2)
Key returners: Chad Justice, Jr., QB/DB: Matthew Blankenship, Jr., RB; John Matt Justus, Jr., RB/DB; Tyler Young, Sr., WR/DB; Jonathan Hurley, Sr., WR/DB/LB; John A. Justus, Sr., OL; Austin Hagy, Sr., OL/DL; Jacob Sutherland, Sr., OL/DL; Trevor Dotson, Sr., OL; Jake McClanahan, Sr., OL
Key losses: Taylor Justus, WR; Cody Justus, DL; Matthew Young, LB
Outlook: There’s plenty of excitement and enthusiasm at Hurley, and with 18 positions manned by returning starters there’s good reason.
The only thing new with the Rebels is head coach Austin Cooper, and he’s not exactly a newcomer to the program. A former star player at Hurley, Cooper assisted Anthony Church last year and he inherits 10 returning starters on offense and eight on defense. The Rebels return some very good skill position starters and five senior offensive linemen return to facilitate the potentially potent offense. Tight end Dylan Hall is the only new starter offensively
Defensively, there are two new starters up front, but one of them is Hall, who has some defensive experience. Joining him are returners Austin Hagy and Jacob Sutherland and sophomore Wade Vance.
Three linebackers return in Jonathan Hurley, Jacob McClanahan and Matt Blankenship. Joining them is senior Dustin Stinson.
The entire secondary returns with Chad Justice, Tyler Young and John Matt Justus.
Coach’s Quote: “Our biggest strength is our experience. We return most of our starters from last year, with our new starters getting loads of playing time last season. Our guys have worked extremely hard all off-season to improve on their strength and speed. We’re very excited to see the experience plus the hard work come together on Friday nights this season”
Twin Valley Panthers
Coach: Jeremy Ward (second season)
Classification: Class 1, Region 1D
2018 record: 4-6 (0-3)
Key returners: Xzaveir Ward, Jr., RB/LB; Connor Welch, Jr., TE/LB: Dalton White, Jr., OL/LB; Jordan Shelton, Sr., OL; Ethan Snead, Soph., OL; Alex Meadows, Sr., OL; Dustin Jones, Soph., DE; Wade Cantrell, Jr., DB
Key losses: Tylor Keen, QB; Brandon Lester, RB/LB; Isaac Hampton, WR
Outlook: Twin Valley has just enough in the numbers department to keep the program afloat.
And, the Panthers have enough talent to keep things interesting and to challenge for a playoff berth.
Six offensive starters and six defensive starters return from last year’s 4-6 team that was in the hunt for the playoffs until the final Friday night of the season.
Returning on offense are speedy junior running back Xzavier Ward, junior tight end Connor Welch and offensive linemen – junior Dalton White, senior Jordan Shelton and sophomore Ethan Snead and a fourth experienced lineman returning from an injury, senior Alex Meadows.
Two quarterback candidates, junior Wade Cantrell and sophomore Lane Stiltner are competing to replace Tylor Keen, a four-year standout for the Panthers.
The defense returns Dustin Jones at defensive end, Shelton at defensive tackle, White, Welch and Ward as linebackers and Cantrell in the secondary.
Overall, Twin Valley lacks depth, but they have a good combination of youth and experience.
Coach’s Quote: “I’m proud of our team and the hard work they put in each and every day. It’s not easy to come in with low numbers compared to programs around us and still push themselves like they do.”