Holston High School senior Austin Faris is an upbeat individual, seemingly always in a good mood.
“One of the most impressive things about Austin is his consistency,” said Holston football coach Derrick Patterson. “Just about every day he walks into strength class with a smile on his face, ready to work.”
Faris started the final five games of his freshman season at linebacker after an injury to a teammate and endured some growing pains as the Cavaliers struggled to a 1-9 finish. However, he was able to make a positive out of a negative and didn’t get discouraged by the team’s record.
“We were a brotherhood and I even still talk to those seniors today,” Faris said. “They left an impression on me that has pushed me to strive and try to be better every day.”
A foot injury cost him most of his sophomore season, but again he persevered and remained enthusiastic.
While Faris has a sunny disposition off the field, he certainly plays with an aggressive edge once he steps between the lines.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound bruiser has rushed for 840 yards and scored 13 touchdowns, while making 103 tackles on the other side of the ball.
“Whenever he gets mad you can’t tackle him. He’s a load,” said Holston wide receiver Logan Walden. “The favorite play I’ve witnessed of Austin’s is whenever he broke eight tackles [in an Oct. 4 game] against Narrows and scored a touchdown.”
Faris has been among the reasons Holston (7-4) has advanced to the second round of the VHSL Region 1D playoffs for the first time in a decade and the Cavaliers face Hogoheegee District rival Patrick Henry (11-0) on Friday night at Emory & Henry College’s Fred Selfe Stadium.
Faris has been a cornerstone as Holston’s transformed from a one-win club to second-round playoff squad.
“This season has meant the world to me,” Faris said. “We have worked so hard these past two years to get where we are as a team and it feels great now to know it actually paid off.”
The term senior leader is thrown around a lot by coaches at both the high school and college level, but Faris embodies the term as he is a warrior in the weight room and leads by both actions and words.
He and his fellow 12th-graders Ryan Millinger, Chase Taylor, Dylan Triplett and Gibson McPeek stood up and spoke to their teammates prior to last week’s playoff game at Eastside. Faris, Millinger and Triplett have been with the program for four years.
“It was pretty emotional,” Faris said. “I told them I was going to play harder than I ever had for them.”
Faris then went out and gained 116 yards on 20 carries and scored two touchdowns as the Cavaliers dominated the second half in a 29-15 win.
“He’s provided a spark for us in big moments throughout the season when we have really needed him to step up,” Patterson said.
Patrick Henry coach Mark Palmer will certainly not overlook Faris this week as he prepares his gameplan.
“Austin Faris is a big, physical player who stands out on both sides of the ball,” Palmer said. “He is always around the ball on defense and he is a load to bring down when he carries the ball. He also has great hands and must be accounted for when Holston throws the ball.”
So, which side of the ball does Faris enjoy playing most?
“It’s about 50/50 for me,” he said. “One just fuels me for the other it feels like. When I truck a few kids to get into the end zone, it really fires me up and that transitions to the defensive side.”
Always a glass half-full kind of guy, Faris admits he’s had a little extra bounce in his step and a little bit bigger grin on his face this week.
“If someone would have told me that your senior year you’ll be 7-and-4 and have a chance to go to the region championship, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Faris said. “The turnaround and the buy-in from all the players and especially the seniors … means a lot to our team and our school.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.