BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – It would have been easy to just quit.
Loss after loss can bring anyone to their knees, but seniors like Alex Booher refused to give up, even when Sullivan Central had lost 36 games in a row.
“I have stayed with it since my freshman year,” Booher said. “It is rough. You have just got to keep going, don’t quit. People did say like ‘we are done with it.’ You have just got to stay with it.”
Booher did, and the prize finally came in Week 7 of last season, a 51-42 win over Sullivan East to snap that losing skid that stretched back to 2015.
They want more in 2019.
“We got our first taste of winning,” Booher said. “We just want more of it.”
No one has been more appreciative of the efforts of the Cougars – who currently have 11 seniors and 15 juniors on the roster - than Chris Steger, who replaced Jeff Fox as head coach in 2016, with the losing streak then at 10.
“This group, we have been through a lot together,” Steger said. “Several of these upcoming seniors like Alex Booher, he has played in every game I have coached here in some form or fashion, a lot of them actually as a starter. A couple of other kids, if they hadn’t gotten injured, would be in that same boat.”
The next two seasons were the same, consecutive 0-10 records with lots of lopsided scores, but the Cougars just kept fighting.
“They have been essentially through everything, especially that first season there were a couple of times it was pretty dark,” Steger said. “To stick with it, to put the time in, to put the extra time in that these guys have…This junior class that is rising up has really pushed these seniors even further than I think at times they thought they could go.
“There is just a real good chemistry with those two groups. It is a real beautiful thing to see.”
So was 51-42 on the scoreboard at Bernie Webb Field on Oct. 5 of last season.
“It is crazy,” Booher said. “I have never felt anything like that. That was amazing.”
It has taken time, but with 26 upperclassmen on the roster, things are definitely looking up in Blountville. There are younger players on the team who could play right away, and would have a few years ago. That is no longer a necessity.
“We finally got two classes and built this thing and got where we are at,” Steger said. “That is good, the kids are hungry, they want to do the right things. You have got kids pushing each other so we are finally building the depth the right way instead of just getting 11 out there.”
Another season is on the horizon, with the Cougars slated to open the campaign by hosting Sullivan North on Aug. 23. The Raiders won the previous four season openers against Sullivan Central, but two of those were decided by just 10 points.
Don’t count out the Cougars.
“We can’t let people get in our heads. We have to play our game and we can win,” Booher said.
“Offense is going to have to execute and the defense has got to step up.”
Booher represents the underdog Cougars in fine fashion. He is definitely undersized at 5-foot-10, 165 pounds, but heart and smarts can’t be measured at one of the toughest positions on the field.
“We kind of stumbled onto that last year. He had been playing guard,” Steger said. “We kind of worked him a little bit as a backup and we got somebody hurt at North and we slid him over there and he just kind of took the ball and ran with it.
“We just left him there. He is fantastic, he plays with as good a leverage as anyone I have ever coached. He is obviously an undersized guy, about 165 pounds playing center. His leverage is amazing. He is about as fundamental a kid as I have ever coached.”
Booher will be the anchor of an offense that returns seven starters, all of whom will be following the lead of first-year starting quarterback Will Nottingham.
“We are looking good, I like the offense, we are pretty good,” said Booher, who expects Nottingham to do just fine. “We are good. We are big buds. He is starting his first year and I think that will be good.”
While Steger joked that Nottingham wants to throw the ball deep on every play, Booher expects a more balanced attack, and more points on the board.
“We are going to have the best O-line we have had in a while and our wide receivers are big,” he said. “They have got to go up and get the ball.”
Losing in any sport isn’t easy to take, but especially a high school football team that should be the pride of a community. Steger said the Cougars have continued to receive support through the tough times.
“I have told people a lot of times and I use this term, it was community rebuild,” Steger said. “Nobody does these things alone. I know you are going to say that is coach-speak, but every day somebody comes in the field house, pops the door open and says, ‘Hey coach, what do you need. You have this meal covered, can we do this for the kids.’
“People always coming in, people helping, those type of things and they have bought into the community and kept these kids home, which is tough when you are making decisions as parents.”
There were probably some parents tempted to move their kids elsewhere, but Steger has been pleased with how many decided to hang in there with the home team.
“You want the best for your kids and to step out there and trust me with those kids, talking about myself a little bit, it is a big deal there that they came to Central and trusted me with their kids when there were some things going on,” Steger said. “To come here and trust you with their kids when you don’t know. There is no guarantee of anything. All I can tell you is I am going to love them, I am going to coach them hard and I am going to try to take care of them.
“I feel like what these kids have done is just really great.”
The goals have been set at Sullivan Central. Some Cougars have mentioned playoffs, others have even talked about winning the conference, which won’t be easy with teams like Greeneville, Elizabethton and Sullivan South on the other sidelines.
“I have got a business degree so sometimes I will turn stuff into money. Reps are like currency. When you are giving people reps, that is the currency you are investing in them,” Steger said.”These kids, when they are putting their time in, they are investing their time.
“Obviously some of those tight games would have to break the other way for us this year. This team is a lot better, but everybody else is playing football, practicing out there in the heat and getting better.”
Anyone can dream though.
“Conference champs is a big goal for us,” Booher said. “We just have to play as a team, play like we normally do, play our game and just win.”