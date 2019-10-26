CLINTWOOD, Va. – Ridgeview junior Trenton Adkins has been invited to join some of the nation’s elite football prospects today in Knoxville as the University of Tennessee hosts SEC rival South Carolina.
It’s a good bet that Tennessee coaches and fans will be impressed by the latest feat of the 6-foot-1, 205-pound running back.
With a mix of power and ankle-snapping cuts, Adkins accounted for 243 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 29 carries Friday as the Wolfpack blanked the Abingdon Falcons 41-0 in a rainy night on Rose Ridge.
“I’m still working to improve my game,” Adkins said. “I’ve been watching a lot of my film to see when I need to cutback, make a juke or do whatever.”
In a game that was slowed by a total of 29 penalties, the magic moves of Adkins served as the highlight.
The first act came with 2:18 left in the first quarter. On a fourth and one situation, Adkins bounced off one defender and faked out another en route to a 10-yard scoring run.
Adkins scored on runs of 12 and 29 yards in the second quarter as the Wolfpack took a 21-0 lead into halftime.
With Friday’s victory, Ridgeview (7-1, 5-1) clinched a co-championship in the Mountain 7 District. The winner of next week’s game between Union (6-2, 3-1) and Abingdon (4-4, 3-1) is in line to earn the other share of the district title.
“I think we made a statement,” Ridgeview coach Rick Mullins said. “Our guys were playing for the first district championship in school history, and we played extremely well on both sides of the ball.”
With 220-pound senior fullback Alijah Sproles clearing the path with crunching lead blocks, Adkins ended the suspense in the opening minute of the second half by covering 61 yards for a score on two runs to give Ridgeview a 28-0 advantage.
The 18-yard TD run came after Adkins froze yet another AHS defender.
“Trenton does some amazing things and sometimes you just have to shake your head,” Mullins said. “He had some blocking up front, but he did a lot on his own and made some man-runs where he carried two and three guys.”
Adkins, who has nine NCAA Division I offers, said he paid a price to reach blue-chip status. Tulane is the latest school to offer.
“We do a lot of running back drills and off-season weightlifting, and that is really helping,” said Adkins, who added an interception Friday. “I thought this would be a lot closer game, but we hit them right in the mouth early. This win shows how good we can actually be.”
According to Adkins, he is playing at around 80 percent of full health due to a lingering ankle injury.
“I’m getting better and working hard,” Adkins said. “Getting that first district title is a big deal for all of us.”
Like all Ridgeview opponents, Abingdon coach Garrett Amburgey spent the week preparing for Adkins.
“We knew he was a great back going into the game,” Amburgey said. “There were times where we were in position to make a tackle and we didn’t make it. That’s a credit to Adkins and his offensive line.”
With leading rusher Martin Lucas sidelined the remainder of the season due to a foot injury, the Falcons were forced to turn to Malique Hounshell at running back.
The 5-8, 168-pound sophomore broke an 18-yard run on his first carry and finished with 65 yards on 10 carries.
“Malique had a good week of practice and we wanted to see what he could do,” Amburgey said. “He made a couple of good runs. But when we got something going we would have a setback with a penalty or dropped pass.”
Ridgeview recorded two interceptions and kept pressure on AHS quarterback Jadon Boothe, who threw for 171 yards.
Adkins said he plans to leave for Knoxville at 8:30 this morning.
“I’ve went to a Tennessee game last year and loved it,” Adkins said. “I just want to keep getting better.”
Abingdon 0 0 0 0-0
Ridgeview 7 14 13 7-41
Scoring Summary
R – Adkins 10 run (Knepp kick)
R – Adkins 12 run (Knepp kick)
R – Adkins 29 run (Knepp kick)
R – Adkins 18 run (Knepp kick)
R – Adkins 1 run (run failed)
R – Sproles 1 run (Knepp kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: AHS 14, R 20; Rushes-Yards: AHS 32-18, R 43-329; Passing Yards: AHS 171, R 63; Comp-Att-Int.: AHS 17-35-2, R 7-9-0; Fumbles-Lost: AHS 4-0, R 2-0; Penalties-Yards: AHS 14-155, R 15-125; Punts-Average: AHS 4-23, R 1-46.
