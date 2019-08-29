NORTON, Va. – It was the Trenton Adkins show on Thursday night as the Ridgeview High School football team started off their season with a 40-13 win over J.I. Burton.
“Yeah the linemen was really opening holes for me today, and they were just blocking great,” Adkins said after rushing for 357 yards on 21 carries and scoring five touchdowns. “I think it will [build momentum]. I hope it will at least...so hopefully we’ll do pretty good this year.”
The Raiders opened the game with the ball, but on the second play of their drive a fumble gave Ridgeview the ball in Burton territory. After a five-yard run to start the drive, Adkins raced 39 yards for his first touchdown of the night to put the Wolfpack up 7-0. The lead was short-lived though, as Essu Teasley returned the ensuing kickoff 82 yards for the touchdown to tie the game at 7-7. Teasley would find the end zone again on Burton’s next possession, as a five-yard run would put the Raiders ahead 13-7.
Adkins showed off his speed and moves in the second quarter, as he scored three touchdowns for Ridgeview on runs of five yards, 88 yards and 10 yards. The third quarter saw Adkins score his fifth touchdown of the night on a three-yard run, and a 38-yard touchdown pass in the final minutes of the period from Nick Phillips to Timmy Hess would cap off the scoring in the 27-point victory for the Wolfpack.
“It’s good to get a win, it’s good to get a W in the win column, but quite honestly in the first half, it couldn’t have went much worse for us.” Ridgeview coach Rick Mullins said. “We had three turnovers, they returned the kickoff for a touchdown, they had a blocked punt. So I don’t know that we could’ve done any worse on special teams. The bright spot is I thought we came out in the second half and we took control of the ballgame which is good to see. We’ve just got to keep getting better every week. It’s a work in progress.”
Ridgeview more than doubled Burton’s total offense in the win, with 500 total yards to the Raiders’ 210. Phillips completed 10-of-12 passes for 118 yards, while Hess led Ridgeview receivers with 92 yards on six receptions.
Burton quarterback Jaymen Buchanan completed 7-of-20 passes for 104 yards and led the team with 53 yards rushing on 10 attempts. Teasley rushed for 20 yards on five attempts, and had 144 return yards on four kickoff returns.
As the Wolfpack prepare for next week’s game, Mullins said that the team needs to focus on improving despite the big win to start the year.
“We’ve got Shelby Valley next week. They like to run the ball, they’re a power running team,” said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do, we’ve got to shore up in a lot of areas, and we’ve got our work cut out for us.”
Ridgeview 7 19 14 0—40
J.I. Burton 13 0 0 0—13
Scoring Summary
R —Adkins 39 run (Knapp kick)
JIB—Teasley 82 kickoff return (McCurdy kick)
JIB—Teasley 5 run (kick failed)
R—Adkins 5 run (kick failed)
R—Adkins 88 run (kick blocked)
R—Adkins 10 run (Knapp kick)
R—Adkins 3 run (Knapp kick)
R—Hess 38 pass from Phillips (Knapp kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: R 19, JIB 11; Rushes-Yards: R 32-382, JIB 38-106; Passing Yards: R 118, JIB 104; Comp.-Att.-Int.: R 10-12-0, JIB 7-20-0; Fumbles-Lost: R 3-3, JIB 1-1; Penalties-Yards: R 8-60, JIB 3-30; Punts-Average: R 1-0, JIB 4-30.8
