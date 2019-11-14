ABINGDON, Va. – Abingdon High School senior River Carter never had to search for a football game as a youth.
He only needed to walk out his front door.
“We played a game ‘crush the ball carrier’, along with tackle and two-handed touch. We would even bring out pads. Football has always been big in my family,” Carter said.
Along with River’s sister, Peyton, and younger brother, Haynes, those sessions at Carter Field included brothers Cade and Chase Hungate, Tanner Barrs, and Thomas Francisco.
Barrs (Radford), Cade Hungate (Florida State) and Francisco (East Carolina) now play collegiate baseball, while Chase Hungate recently made a verbal commitment to join the baseball program at Virginia Commonwealth University.
Peyton Carter signed to play basketball at Tennessee Tech on Wednesday. Haynes is a sophomore receiver and safety for AHS.
“We definitely had a fun neighborhood, with lots of talented kids,” River Carter said.
The Carter boys will compete on a more pressurized stage tonight in the opening round of the Region 3D football playoffs as the Falcons travel to Roanoke to face Northside.
“I’m very thankful for the opportunities I’ve had with football,” River said. “Most of the guys in our senior class have been competing together for years. We’ve formed a tight bond and created a bunch of memories.”
For River, the memory machine dates back to his formative days with the game.
“There was a point in midget league where I felt like I wasn’t good enough and didn’t want to keep playing,” Carter said. “My dad would always encourage me to keep going and to trust the process.”
Todd Carter, River’s father, was a football standout at Chilhowie High School who played defensive back on the 1992 Emory & Henry team that posted an 11-1 record en route to the NCAA Division III quarterfinals.
After gradually refining his skills, River Carter emerged last season to earn second-team All-Region 3D honors. The 6-foot athlete has caught 28 passes and 296 yards and four scores this season as a slot receiver, while adding 26 tackles from his safety spot.
“I’ve worked hard on making quick cuts to get in open space and to get my defender out of position,” River Carter said. “Spending time over the summer and after practice with my quarterbacks has helped.”
Gabe Boothe directed the AHS offense at quarterback last season. His younger brother, Jadon, has thrown for 957 yards and nine touchdowns this season.
“Gabe and River were close, and it’s really cool to have the same type chemistry with River,” said Jadon, whose father Robert played quarterback at Lebanon. “I’ve been blessed to have so many good receivers.”
Boothe grew up playing his football in his backyard, but those family sessions were just as spirited as Carter Field.
“My father, brother and I would get into different competitions, like who could throw the longest pass,” Jadon Boothe said. “We also watch film and go over defenses together.”
According to River, the story of the 2019 Falcons is based on perseverance.
“This group of seniors only won one game in the eighth grade, but we’ve grown so much since then,” Carter said. “We’ve been sure to make every practice and game count in recent weeks.”
One memory has kept floating back to River this week.
“We lost 7-0 at Northside in my sophomore year,” Carter said. “It was really cold that night and we couldn’t get anything going on offense. I will remember that again just before Friday’s game.”
In addition to River Carter, the AHS cast of receivers includes sophomores Peyton McClanahan (23 receptions, 320 yards), Haynes Carter (9 rec., 227 yards) and junior Ethan Doane, who has 13 receptions for 158 yards.
“Haynes can be better than me if he keeps working at it,” River said.
River is eager to add another chapter to the Carter family tradition.
His grandfather, H.C. Carter, was a star running back at now defunct Rich Valley High School. After being picked to compete in the 1964 prep Shrine Bowl at the Stone Castle, H.C. played football at Emory & Henry before he was drafted into the Army. He returned to the E&H program after two years and found his niche in the offensive backfield.
“I’m the football player I am today because of my father and family,” said River, a 4.0 student who spends half his school days training for a possible career as a welder. “I went to Emory football games as a kid and then served as a ball boy for the Abingdon varsity team.
“It’s been a fun journey. We have another big opportunity Friday, and I want to make the best of it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.