ABINGDON, Va. – Abingdon’s Martin Lucas worked overtime this summer on a project.
The first dividend check came Friday for the 6-foot-3, 230-pound junior.
Working behind a large corps of linemen, Lucas collected 130 total yards and scored four touchdowns as the Falcons took a 45-14 win over the John Battle Trojans at Falcon Stadium.
“This was what all those hours in the weight room and running in the heat were for,” Lucas said. “I wanted to get faster and stronger.”
Lucas made his first statement at the 5:56 mark of the opening quarter. Displaying speed, he scored on a 32-yard scoring pass from Jake Puckett to cap an eight-play, 69-yard drive.
Following another eight-play scoring drive, Lucas gave AHS a 21-0 advantage with 11:33 left in the first half on 3-yard blast.
“I felt really strong and that helped me to break a lot of arm tackles,” Lucas said.
Lucas also felt confident in following 6-foot, 265-pound pulling guard Dasean Lucas.
“That’s my little brother and we’ve talked about playing together for years,” Lucas said. “Dasean has always been a good player, and I cut off his blocks on all of my touchdowns tonight.”
The AHS moving company also featured seniors Dylan Hale (6-2, 250), Major Cook (6-3, 302), Spencer Buddington (6-4, 219) and 6-4, 265-pound Tyler Mullins.
“I’m really proud of those guys up front,” AHS coach Garrett Amburgey said.
So how big of a revelation was Dasean Lucas?
“We knew Desean he was going to be good, but he’s as advanced as any freshman we’ve ever had,” Amburgey said.
Puckett completed 7 of 10 passes for 122 yards while 5-11 sophomore Haynes Carter and 6-2 sophomore Peyton McClanahan combined for 129 yards receiving.
“We had a great game all-around and I was especially pleased how our guys came out after halftime,” Amburgey said.
After taking a 24-7 lead into the break, AHS ended the drama with a 21-point barrage in the third quarter.
The Trojans were handicapped by three first half turnovers along with an errant punt snap that led to a short kick.
“We’ve got to do a better job of execution,” first-year John Battle head coach Bradley Ricker said. “When you turn the ball over, it makes everything tough.”
The challenge became even tougher for Battle when standout running back and safety Zane Poe was forced out of the game midway through the first quarterback with an ankle injury.
“Zane is one of our team captains, so losing him definitely hurt. But we’ve got to battle through adversity,” Ricker said. “We might have got a little tired late in the game, but I was proud overall in our defense.”
Senior Dylan Cunningham led Battle with 76 yards rushing while senior running back Bryson Denton and junior receiver Gabriel Blaylock scored for Battle.
Senior offensive lineman John Phipps, who missed last season due to health issues, led the way on most of Cunningham’s runs.
“We’ve got to work on fundamentals and ball security,” Ricker said. “You’re not going to win many games when you lose the turnover battle like we did.”
Junior linebacker Jake Johnson led AHS with eight tackles while 6-2, 210-pound junior fullback Eli Ratcliff added two scoring runs and lead blocking for AHS
Junior Jacob Hutton and senior Walker Osborne split time at quarterback for Battle while Puckett and senior Jadon Booth both saw time as the AHS quarterback.
“We’ve got two quarterbacks that can make plays and we have some receivers make touch catches,” Amburgey said.
The AHS coach also has a star running back with Lucas.
“Martin ran the ball extremely hard,” Amburgey said. “That was our point of emphasis with Martin. We wanted to him break tackles and finish runs, and he did a great job of that.”
Lucas said Friday was just the first chapter of his project.
“I wanted to have a strong game to set the tone for the season,” Lucas said. “It helps to have linemen like we have. Those guys love to see me score, so I run hard for them.”
John Battle 0 7 0 7-14
Abingdon 14 10 21 0-45
Scoring Summary
AHS –Lucas 32 pass from Puckett (Griffith kick)
AHS – Ratcliff 3 run (Griffith kick)
AHS – Lucas 3 run (Griffith kick)
JB – Denton 31 run (Farley kick)
AHS – Griffith 37 FG
AHS – Lucas 18 run (Griffith kick)
AHS – Ratcliff 4 run (Griffith kick)
AHS – Lucas 12 run (Griffith kick)
JB – Blaylock 20 pass Osborne (Farley kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: JB 5, A 12; Rushes-Yards: JB 76, AHS 40-101; Passing Yards: JB 39, 145; Comp-Att-Int.: JB 5-11-2, A 9-16-0 Fumbles-Lost: JB 1-0, A 0-0; Penalties-Yards: JB 2-20, A 5-55; Punts-Average: J 4-30, A 2-33
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.