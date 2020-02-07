2019 BHC All-Defensive Football Team

DL – Damian Duff, Tennessee High

Duff practically lived in the backfield, recording 22 tackles for loss and 14 ½ sacks to go with 85 tackles for the Vikings.

DL-Lucas Greer, Chilhowie

Greer made the most of his one season as a starter for the Warriors, picking up 116 tackles, 27 1/2 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

DL-Dylan Hale, Abingdon

The Mountain 7 defensive lineman of the year, Hale had 33 tackles with 13 stops for loss, 5 ½ sacks and one forced fumble.

DL-Ethan Phipps, Richlands

Phipps was a key cog for the Richlands defense from his tackle position, picking up 87 tackles, 36 assists and 16 tackles for loss.

LB-Mikey Culbertson, J.I. Burton

The Region 1D defensive player of the year, Culbertson had 141 tackles, including 114 solo stops, along with six interceptions. He also ran for 1,026 yards and 17 touchdowns as a fullback.

LB-Aaron Edwards, Graham

A first-team All-Class 2 selection, Edwards easily eclipsed the 100-tackle mark and also scored a pair of touchdowns for the G-Men.

LB-Nick Kastner, Graham

A second team All-Class 2 selection, Kastner recorded well over 100 tackles for Graham, and has signed to play next season at Carson-Newman.

LB-Mason Polier, Union

Polier earned numerous awards during a stellar senior season, recording 130 tackles, 15 stops for loss, four forced fumbles, three sacks and three interceptions. He also ran for 1,808 yards and 30 touchdowns.

DB – Chandler Hubbard, Honaker

A two-time All-Class 1 all-state defensive back, the son of Honaker head coach Doug Hubbard was also a talented receiver.

DB – Antwun Jenkins, Union

Jenkins was one of the area’s best defenders, picking off five passes to go with 32 tackles.

DB – Ethan Mullins, Wise County Central

Mullins was an All-Class 2 first team honoree, compiling six interceptions, 11 pass breakups and 45 tackles. He was also the quarterback for the Warriors.

DB – Stevie Thomas, Virginia High

Thomas did everything for the Bearcats, averaging 31.0 yards on punts and even kicked a field goal. He ran for 1,386 yards and 16 touchdowns, caught a touchdown pass and threw for two more. He was also all over the field on defense.

P – Levi Forrest, Richlands

A recruited walk-on at Penn State, Forrest averaged 44.23 yards on 26 punts. He was also 13-for-21 on field goals, including five kicks over 50 yards, with a long of 59. He kicked off 56 times, and 51 of those resulted in touchbacks.

Utility – Michael Calhoun, Gate City

Calhoun rarely left the field for the Blue Devils, recording 44 tackles, seven stops for loss and one sack as a defensive end, and also ran for 890 yards and 11 touchdowns.