BIG STONE GAP, Va. - Mason Polier has never been one to bring attention to himself on the football field.
It just happens.
“I have always played with confidence, I am always going to give you 100 percent of my effort, I am always going to try to do my job,” Polier said. “There is always something I can work on. I know mistakes are going to be made, but you have to make a few mistakes to make a couple of good plays.”
He made plenty of them. Just ask Wise County Central sophomore Ethan Mullins, who has had to avoid Polier as quarterback and try to bring him down on defense.
“He is just so fast and physical. He is just massive, it is hard to move him really,” Mullins said. “We usually would try to bait him to one side and run to the other side. We usually had to double team him just to stop him. Our game plan was mostly stopping him on offense and defense.”
In most cases, it still didn’t work. Polier had a job to do.
“I am a consistent player. I am not trying to blow you up every play. I am just trying to make a tackle, just trying to get you down,” said Polier, the highly-decorated linebacker and running back at Union. “Big plays and big hits will come, but you just need to do your job on every play, which is what I pride myself on is doing my job and just worrying about what I need to do.”
Do that, and normally the final result was positive.
“I play to win,” said Polier, whose Bears were 31-7 in his three seasons with the Bears, reaching the Class 2 state semifinals in 2017. “I don’t play to get this amount of tackles. I am just here to win, that is my main goal every game.”
Polier did it well.
“Mason is a big part of the success we have had in this high school the last [three] years,” said Union head coach Travis Turner, who just completed his ninth season with the Bears. “He was just a standout player on the defensive side of the ball and offensively, especially this past year, he dominated on the offensive side of the ball.”
***
A three-year career at Union ended with a playoff loss to Graham, but check out the numbers this season alone. Of course, he was more focused on the scoreboard.
“I don’t really try to measure myself, I just try to worry about myself and worry about what I need to do, but I love playing against great competition,” Polier said. “I love playing in big games, big stage games like that because every little thing matters. I think that just amplifies that much more to me, it just means a lot more to me.”
He recorded 130 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, three sacks and three interceptions on defense. He also ran for 1,808 yards for a 6.6 yard per carry average and a single season school record of 30 touchdowns.
“We are going to miss him when he goes off to college,” Union sophomore Malachi Jenkins said. “He brings a lot of energy and hitting. He is a leader, and a leader on the field on defense. On offense he is a beast. He just wants to play ball. He taught me a lot, about being a man and not be scared, take hits and everything.”
Polier completed a season full of postseason awards by being selected as the 2019 Bristol Herald Courier defensive player of the year.
“It is a great honor because there is a ton of great players in this whole region. To be selected as one of the best that really means a lot. I am just proud that I can represent my community and my school,” said Polier, who was an All-Class 2 second team linebacker and running back, while also picking up Mountain 7 District defensive player of the honors. “It is just a great privilege to be named that because I know there are a lot of guys in this region who could have got it.
“It means the world to me. I want to thank all my teammates, they are a big part of it as well. Without them, this wouldn’t be possible.”
No one enjoyed having Polier on his side more than Turner, adding that the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Polier would have fit in just fine with the old Appalachia Bulldogs, a team coached by his late father, Tom Turner.
“He is just a great kid. All the coaches talk about how respectful he is,” Turner said. “He is always on the field being respectful. He doesn’t show a whole lot of [emotion] on the field, he is not real high or too low, no matter what the score is.
“He makes a big play and he just kind of just goes back to the huddle and is ready for the next one. He is an old school, throw-back football player. He would have fit real well in the Lonesome Pine District back in the late-80s, early 90s.”
***
Polier comes from an athletic family. His father, Nick, is a native of Seattle who played two years of football at Washington State. His mother, Leann, a native of Norton, was an athlete, and her brother, Eric Satterfield, was a terrific football player at Lee High and Emory & Henry College.
“The family history is there, the athletics and the athletic ability, it is in his blood, comes from both sides,” Turner said.
He chose his sport early in life, taking up football in third grade.
“I loved football ever since I started playing it,” Polier said. “I loved just the aspect of hitting people and running the ball. It is my favorite sport by far. When I got to middle school that is when I really realized I wanted to play in college. That was the big thing for me and I wanted to work to get to my goal to play in college.”
That goal will come true, having committed this week to play at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. He also considered the University of Charleston in West Virginia and a walk-on offer from Eastern Kentucky, which is where Turner finished his career after starting at Virginia Tech.
“My dad has played a major role in it. He is very knowledgeable at the game and he shares his past experiences with me. He has helped me try to find the right fit for me, and that is the main thing for me,” Polier said. “To me it is really not what the division is or how big the school is, it is where I want to go to school for the next four years and where I think I am going to enjoy going to school.
“That is the main thing. Enjoy playing football because you only get one chance, you can’t go back.”
***
A fan of the Florida Gators and Seattle Seahawks - and an avid follower of linebacker Bobby Wagner - Polier was born in Norton, but moved often in what is a military family. They eventually relocated from Tampa, Florida, to Jonesville, where Polier attended Pennington Middle School and started two games, including a playoff game against Union, as a freshman at Lee High.
“You get used to it after a while. It is good seeing different places and you learn how to make new friends quick,” Polier said. “At Union I was kind of adopted into the brotherhood here. I never felt like an outsider, even when I moved. They really made me feel like I was part of the Union family. Those upperclassmen like Tanner Kennedy, James Mitchell, all those guys made me feel welcome.”
His family settled the following year in Big Stone Gap, and Polier had his mind set on success.
“It just wasn’t a good fit for me at Lee High,” Polier said. “Coach Turner helped me achieve my goal of reaching out to colleges so I just thought it was a better fit at Union for me.”
He wasted no time making his mark with the Bears.
“The first day he came to summer weightlifting he was working out in the weight room and he was as strong as any senior we had,” Turner said. “He had great technique in the weight room, you could tell he had worked at it, his dad had worked with him.
“When we went to the practice field and we did our conditioning and he finished first or second in just about every sprint, we knew then this kid had a chance to be a really good athlete for us.”
He knew what he wanted, and went out and earned it.
“I knew anywhere I had to go I had to prove myself, that is with anywhere,” said Polier, who will turn 19 in May. “With transferring you don’t know who is there and you are going to have to beat some guys out because you are a new face in the crowd and you are going to have to work hard or even harder than those guys to really show them that ‘Hey, I really want it’.
“That was what I did. That was my goal, I wanted to start wherever it was, whatever position. I was a linebacker at Lee High, but I had a great transition to defensive end and played with a great group of guys. That was one of the best D-lines I ever played with. We had some big guys, great players on that team.”
***
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Polier, who moved to inside linebacker for his final two seasons at Union, thrived for the Bears, earning All-Region 2D and All-Mountain 7 District first team honors at linebacker and running back as a senior for the Bears.
He went from being a blocking back to the Bears’ main weapon as a senior, leading the Bears to a 9-3 record, including 193 yards in a regular season win over Graham. Opponents won’t be disappointed to see him graduate.
“It is very difficult [to tackle him]. You just have to go for his ankles really,” said Mullins, who added with a smile. “I am excited to see him go because he was just so good. He is a great player.”
Yet, it was on defense where Polier made his biggest mark, finishing his career with 244 solo tackles and 124 assists. He also had 54 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, nine forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two blocked kicks and two defensive touchdowns.
“I have always loved hitting people. I think the toughest spot to play is linebacker because you have to cover the pass, but you are also setting the defense and you have got to cover the run,” Polier said. “You are kind of that hybrid in between, you have got to do a little bit of everything.
“I love making tackles. It is fun to go out there and chase a guy down or hit a runner going through and make a tackle or strip the ball or interception, it is awesome. That is probably my favorite part of the game.”
***
Polier hasn’t just thrived on the gridiron. He won the Class 2 state wrestling title last season at 195 pounds, and is working to do the same this year at 220 pounds.
“Wrestling is the toughest sport I have ever done. The mental and physical grind every single day and it really helps you mentally with being able to push through pain, being able to push through stuff when you are tired,” Polier said. “It is a lot of hard work too and that is what I pride myself on is if I want something I am going to go out there and get it and I am not expecting it to be handed to me.
“It just helps with every aspect, body leverage, hand placement, footwork. You can tell if a guy is a wrestler out there on the football field, you can kind of tell the way he moves and the way he acts.”
He was encouraged by both Turner and Mitchell, who is now playing football at Virginia Tech, to participate in track. He is a state competitor in both running and field events, all of which was just part of his plan to get better on the football field.
“I think it is his work ethic all the time. It doesn’t matter if he is in the classroom in school, he is always making A’s and B’s. He is basically a straight-A student for us,” Turner said. “His work ethic in the weight room carries over to the practice field. He is just a tremendous kid with great leadership skills.
“He came in his sophomore year, coming into a new school and meeting new kids, he was a little shy. He didn’t really say a whole lot, but as time went on, he has become a vocal leader. He was the quarterback of our defense.”
Polier, who carries a 3.69 grade point average, plans to focus on a combination of sports management and exercise science at UVa-Wise with an eye toward coaching football at the college level.
“My lower years I wasn’t the best of students, I was just kind of sneaking by. I really amped it up my junior and senior year to get that GPA up,” said Polier, who serves as a role model to his brothers, Morgan, a ninth grader at Union, and Matthew, who is in fourth grade at Union Elementary School. “I took a couple of college classes because I really realized how important that was to get into schools. I amped that up, took a few college classes, took some tougher classes and wanted to prepare myself for college better.”
***
Polier’s future is now set. He will go to UVa-Wise, a degree in mind, and the opportunity to play football at the next level.
Just don’t expect his contributions at Union to be forgotten.
“We are going to miss this guy a lot. Not only are we going to miss on him on the football field, but we are going to miss him in the school building,” Turner said. “He is one of our leaders of this school and very well representative of Union High School, this guy is.
“He is just a fine young man who has worked his hind end off to get everything that he has deserved. He has got a chance to do some special things in life.”
He will leave a legacy of excellence at Union, and with plenty more left to accomplish, both on the wrestling mats and the track. His football endeavors for the Bears are now history and what a history it is.
“It seems like just yesterday I transferred in and I was playing with James and now I am on the outside looking in. It is all winding down for me and I’m just trying to enjoy every moment because I know you can’t ever get these days back,” Polier said. “I just want to be remembered as a guy that just worked hard every day, gave it my all and I was just a player.
“I want to be remembered as a teammate. All the accolades and all that is great, but I want to be remembered as a great player, a great teammate.”
It is safe to say Polier and his family - who have purchased a home in Big Stone Gap - have found a place to call home.
“It is awesome. The support of the community is amazing. They always support us no matter what,” Polier said. “After a game they always come out on the field and tell us how proud they are of us. It really means a lot for me to represent Union and this community moving on.
“I look forward to that, Union has been like a second home to me.”
