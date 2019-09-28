BRISTOL, Tenn. – The present and future of area girls cross country was on display on a steamy Saturday morning at Steele Creek Park.
All Virginia High senior Kelsey Harrington did was keep her season unbeaten streak alive, easily capturing the girls title at the Bristol Cross, a 3.1 mile hilly, undulating grass course made more difficult by searing heat not usually hovering over Steele Creek at the end of September.
“It was pretty hot, but we have been training in the heat so I have been trying to get used to it so it is a little bit easier on me in this heat,” Harrington said. “Standing out up there warming up, you could just feel it beating down on you, especially in these black uniforms.”
Harrington, who is currently ranked among the top five 5K runners in her age group in the nation, was at a course record pace for much of the race before finishing with a time of 18:28.7.
“I was pretty pleased with it considering the heat and this is a pretty tough course compared to the others I have ran,” Harrington said. “That will just get me in shape for more hilly courses later on in the season.”
Trailing Harrington in third place was Tennessee High freshman Zoe Arrington, who definitely doesn’t have to look far to find a role model for success.
“I would love to be like her,” said Arrington, who finished in 19:49.6, just behind second place Savannah Rivera (19:31.8), who represented the Ambassadors from Knoxville. “I just have to work hard like she does, I have to put in the effort like she is and just follow in her footsteps and try to get where she is.”
Harrington, who has won every race she has entered this season, took an early lead in this one, eventually building such a big margin that there really wasn’t anyone pushing her for more.
“I just kind of tried to keep a good pace, but you know hearing all those people saying, ‘There is no one back there behind you’ and I was kind of hoping for some competition to kind of push me,” said Harrington, who has cut five minutes from her time in this event from her sophomore campaign. She didn’t run cross country last season.
“I felt like if someone would have been near me it kind of would have made me keep a better pace throughout. It is kind of hard when there is no one there.”
Arrington tried to keep up, but the 14-year-old freshman certainly wasn’t disappointed in a third place finish in a field of 212 varsity girls.
“I was happy. I was hoping to get second, but it just didn’t work out like that,” said Arrington, who has won several meets this season. “That is a little slower than what I normally run, but this course is pretty hard, it was difficult. It was very hot and very hilly.”
While Harrington quickly eliminated any drama in the girls race, there was plenty of it for the boys, as Cherokee senior Austin Kirkpatrick bounced up from a fall less than a mile to go and was able to catch Radford junior William Hartig at the finish line to win by 1.5 seconds.
“I thought I was going to win it,” said Hartig, who placed second in 16:58.2. “He fell with about three-fourths of a mile left and I thought I was going to get it in there, but he caught me at the end.”
“It was a fun race, definitely. I wasn’t disappointed at all,” added Hartig, who missed last year’s Bristol Cross with an injury. “It is a little hilly so I was not expecting to break 17 [minutes] today so it wasn’t too bad.”
Kirkpatrick was able to regroup from his fall, catch Hartig and let out a huge scream as he crossed the finish line to a delighted crowd in 16:56.7.
“It was a good run until I fell and then I had to get to get back and then I finally said, ‘All right, I have got to run all the way through’,” said Kirkpatrick, who had finished in the top 10 at the Bristol Cross three years in a row before finally getting the win. “I was going to give them what they came for…It was warm, but it was hot on everybody so you can’t make that excuse.”
It’s been a long climb back for Kirkpatrick, who is still working to recover since a fall at the national level two years ago.
“It is a big confidence booster too,” said Kirkpatrick, who finished first in a field of 267 varsity boys. “I haven’t been the same since two years ago at nationals. I hit the ground and it look a lot out of me so coming out and winning is a big confidence boost.”
Science Hill’s Aaron Jones (17:15.2) led early, but still finished fourth to help the Hilltoppers tie Oak Ridge with 105 points in the quest for the large school team title. Webb School of Knoxville (72) eclipsed Radford (117) to take the small school boys crown.
Holston’s Jordan Keith (7th place, 17:36.0) and Dylan Phillips (8th, 17:37.5) of Abingdon also had top 10 finishes.
David Crockett (62) won the large school girls team title ahead of Science Hill (67), while the Ambassadors from Knoxville (93) took first in the small school chase ahead of Radford (118).
Other area girls to place in the top 13 include Abingdon freshman Makaleigh Jessee (7th, 20:50.1), Sullivan East’s Mandy Lowery (8th, 20:58.0), Catherine Grossman (10th, 21:05.1) of Patrick Henry and Jessey Ball (13th, 21:11.0) from Lebanon.
There won’t be much time for Harrington to rest, with a meet on Wednesday on an always-challenging course at Sugar Hollow Park on the other side of Bristol.
“You just keep going, just keep up the training, just don’t push yourself too hard since the race is Wednesday, but just keep training,” she said. “Don’t just not do anything for four days and get out there.”
That isn’t likely to happen. Ditto for Arrington, who has been pleasantly surprised by her early success. Her goals are set, to qualify for state competition and get her time down into the 18:30s, which is close to where it has been for much of the season.
“It feels pretty good,” she said. “I guess it is just that I have a talent for it and it is just something I enjoy so I just go out there and run.”
In addition to nearly 500 varsity runners taking part in the Bristol Cross, there were also races for junior varsity, middle school and elementary students and even an open race for anyone wanting to give it a try.
