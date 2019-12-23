WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Avery Mabe is one of the top high school baseball players in Southwest Virginia, but on the basketball court the George Wythe senior is content with doing the dirty work that doesn’t always put one in the spotlight.
Mabe contributed 10 points and seven rebounds to GW’s 75-43 non-district boys hoops win over the Chilhowie Warriors on Monday night.
A University of Virginia baseball signee, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound Mabe plays many valuable roles for the Maroons as a four-year member of the varsity basketball team.
“ Avery’s the heart and soul of the defense,” said George Wythe coach Tony Dunford. “He does so many things for us. He’s a high IQ basketball player. We depend on him to do a lot of things and that’s why he’s one of our captains.
“ It starts with those guys rebounding the basketball and Avery does that well. He’s a good outlet passer and that gets us started on our break and is imperative to what we do.”
When not battling for rebounds, defending in the paint or starting that fast break, Mabe showed he’s expanded his offensive game by knocking down a pair of 3-pointers on Monday.
He was just a ninth-grader and played major minutes in 2017 when George Wythe finished as state runner-up to Radford.
“ It’s been a fun time,” Mabe said. “All four teams I’ve been on are very different and we’ve had to replace a star or two each year. It’s been a pleasure playing with all these guys I grew up playing with. This team has a lot of really good athletes.”
Peyton Coe (20 points) and Dorrien McMillian (15 points, eight assists) were the primary playmakers for the Maroons on Monday. Ten different players scored for GW, which is now 4-0.
“ We’re still not where we need to be,” Dunford said. “We’re still trying to all get on one page and work things out offensively and defensively. We still have a lot of work ahead for us, but I am proud of the progress we’ve made so far and I do feel we’ve gotten better game to game.”
George Wythe clung to a 35-32 halftime lead against the Warriors (4-4), but closed the game with a 40-11 scoring surge.
“ It really took us until the second half to get going,” Dunford said. “We were missing some easy baskets and some 3s that we normally hit. We weren’t playing with the energy we needed, but we did a good job of coming back in the second half and making adjustments. We guarded better and extended our lead. But it was a war there in the second half.”
Those 11 second-half points irked Chilhowie coach Matt Snodgrass.
“ Just a horrendous second-half effort for us,” Snodgrass said. “We were beating their press in the first half, attacking them and I felt like we let them attack us in the second half. …. They got us out in transition and scored 27 points off our turnovers. That’s how they like to play and we can’t get caught up in their game.”
Ray Berry had 11 points to lead the way for Chilhowie. The Warriors play defending Region 1D champion J.I. Burton on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. in the opening round of the Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic in Wise.
“ No cupcakes,” Snodgrass said. “We want to play the best, so we can perform well in the [Hogoheegee District].”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
