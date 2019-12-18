NORTON, Va. – The defending Region 1D boys basketball champions appear to be loaded for the 2019-20 season too.
J.I. Burton remained undefeated on the young season with an impressive 91-58 defeat of Honaker on Tuesday night in non-district action.
A late start, because of a regional runner-up finish in football, hasn’t slowed the Raiders
“Everything is going well right now,” said Zac Campbell a guard for the Raiders. “There are still things we have to improve on, but I like where we’re at and I like where we’re heading.”
Campbell certainly got the Raiders started early, draining 3-pointers on the team’s first two-possessions.
J.I. Burton made its first seven shots and the Raiders had a double-digit lead before the crowd had settled into their seats. The Raiders scored 26 points in the first quarter.
“It’s great to start off the game like that,” Campbell said. “It gives you momentum the rest of the game.”
J.I. Burton (3-0) was without first-year head coach Caleb Church, who was ejected in the previous win over Lee High and was disqualified from coaching the next game. Assistant coach Terry Sturgill filled in admirably and kept the intensity of the Raiders up.
The Tigers were unable to slow Campbell down. He finished with a career-high 31 points, with six 3s in 24 minutes of play. He wasn’t on the floor in the fourth quarter.
“He showed up tonight,” said Sturgill. “The true Zac Campbell came out and was ready to play.
“I think the whole team played great tonight. We played as a family and that’s what we’ve been preaching all year long.”
The three returning starters led the way. In addition to Campbell, Trevor Culbertson (15 points) and Mikey Culbertson (13 points) were also strong.
The Raiders shot 57 percent in the first half, making 17-of-30 shots, as they built a 45-26 advantage at the half. They didn’t slow down in the third quarter making 11-of-19 shots, as the lead extended to 74-43.
“We weren’t prepared mentally, offensively, or defensively for what they did at the start of the game,” Honaker coach Brandon Miller said. “I’m not sure what they shot from the floor, but they shot it well. They just broke us down defensively and I threw everything we had at them. We just broke down fundamentally and it was just a run-and-gun game after that.”
Grayson Honaker (23 points) and Trajan Boyd (21 points) provided most of the offense for Honaker, now 2-2.
