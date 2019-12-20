GATE CITY, Va. — It took an unbeaten Class AAA team from Tennessee to make it happen, but a streak of some five dozen home basketball victories is now over at Gate City High School.
Science Hill survived all the ferocity and fury that a perennial Virginia power could muster Friday night, hanging on in the end to remain perfect for the season with a 70-66 non-conference boys win over Gate City.
And in the process, the Hilltoppers (12-0) produced the first home-floor loss for the Blue Devils (3-2) since a January 2015 setback to Lebanon.
It sure wasn’t easy, but Science Hill got it done in the face of extreme intensity.
“Honestly, it was like postseason game for both teams,” said 16-year Hilltopper coach Ken Cutlip. “It was pretty crazy out there. We knew it’d come down to the wire and fortunately we were able to make good decisions down the stretch.
“My hat’s off to them. We got them down early, but they have a terrific program and have had for years, and my goodness they are relentless.”
Longtime Gate City coach Scott Vermillion stood proud afterward.
“It was a great game between to good teams,” said Vermillion, whose program won Virginia’s Class 2 state title in 2018 and made it to the Final Four a year ago. “Science Hill’s program is top shelf and I think ours is, too. It comes down to one possession and that’s all you can ask for.”
And what about that home-court win streak, thought to be 60 games?
“It could be, it could be, but that’s over,” Vermillion said. “Honestly, our team has not talked about that. We could schedule teams that aren’t very good and keep our win streak going, but that doesn’t make us better.
“Games like this in December against teams like this, that helps us in March.”
Science Hill claimed the lead for good at 19-17 on a deep 3-point jumper by Kenyan Cutlip with two minutes left in the first quarter, and from there the Hilltoppers managed to hold a small working margin throughout the evening.
The ‘Toppers, up 26-19 after one quarter and 40-31 at intermission, twice held leads of 11 points in the first half, but Gate City would not go away.
The Blue Devils, who were 7 of 22 from 3-point range against a physical and relentless man-to-man defense, got back to within 51-45 by the end of the third period and had a number of chances to draw even in the final quarter.
But, again, Science Hill would not allow the home team to get over the hump.
“Obviously that second half was the most intense environment we’ve faced all year,” Coach Cutlip said. “I’m really proud of the kids.
“Our plan was to use our depth and keep fresh bodies on those two (Brad Dean and Jon Compton) all night, because their range is from when they cross the Tennessee state line. We got stops when we had to have them.”
The Hilltoppers, up 58-55 with 2:05 to play, connected on 16 of 20 free throws for the game, including 10 of 12 in the final 1:40 of play,
Gate City had its chances late, but the Blue Devils missed five of 12 free throws in the game’s final two minutes, and that may have been the difference.
The Blue Devils were not out of it until Science Hill’s Hunter Phillips made the second of two foul shots with 2.8 on the clock.
Dean, a 6-foot-2 senior scoring machine, finished with 35 points but did not have his best shooting night, making 9 of 28 attempts from the floor - 2 of 10 from 3-point territory - against hard-knock defense and 15 of 23 at the foul line.
Compton, who was 7 of 13 from the field, scored 18 for Vermillion, including 4 of 6 from beyond the arc.
Science Hill, which shot 48 percent from the floor to Gate City’s 37.7 percent, displayed terrific offensive balance, led by the 17-point outing of Cutlip.
Hilltopper guard Jordan McLoyd, who hit 3 of 5 shots from outside the 3-point line, scored 13 points before fouling out, while Phillips added 11.
Science Hill committed 13 turnovers and Gate City turned it over nine times.
