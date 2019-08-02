Ryan Potts stands tall at 6-foot-8.
He will also be standing on the sidelines this winter calling the shots for the Lebanon High School Pioneers.
Potts has been named the new boys basketball coach at Lebanon after six seasons as an assistant coach at the Russell County school. He takes the reins from Brian Hooker.
The 39-year-old North Carolina native has previous high school head-coaching stints with the Towns County Indians in Georgia and Highlands Highlanders in North Carolina, before moving to Southwest Virginia in 2013 and landing a job on Lebanon’s staff.
“I appreciate [Principal] Mr. [Joey] Long for giving me the opportunity to coach,” Potts said. “Since moving here I’ve been fortunate to work with great people at Lebanon in Thad Lambert and Brian Hooker and I guess it has just been a natural progression for me up the ladder.”
Lebanon compiled a 27-26 record the past two seasons with Hooker at the helm in his second tour of duty guiding the program. The Pioneers lost to Gate City each of the last two years in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D tournament.
“I’m excited for Ryan to get the chance,” Hooker said. “He knows the kids and the kids know him so the adjustment time should be very short. …. The program was in good shape when I took over and hopefully, I didn’t mess it up too bad. I hope Ryan takes the program and makes it even better.”
Lebanon will return three standouts in Preston Steele, Sage Potts (the coach’s son) and Jacob Jackson from last year’s squad. Steele and Potts were first-team All-Southwest District selections, while Jackson earned second-team honors.
Hunter Hertig, Christian Hall and Izaiah Pritt are also back in the fold.
“The past two years Coach Hooker has done a great job adapting to what we have and I think you will see more of the same,” Potts said. “I think a philosophy is only as good as the players who can execute it, so we will try to continue to defend and adapt to our personnel as much as possible on offense.”
Potts joins Marion’s Adam Burchett and Tazewell’s Omar Reed as new head coaches in the Southwest District for the 2019-2020 season.
His predecessor knows that Potts will put in the work.
“Ryan is a hardworking individual who truly loves basketball. I guess you could say he is a basketball junkie,” Hooker said. “He really understands the game and the nuisances associated with it. He is very good at making in-game and halftime adjustments. He is always searching and looking for ways to get better and help the team succeed. I know this is something he is looking forward to and I wish him nothing but the best going forward.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570