Sullivan East connected on 25 three-pointers, opening the 2019-20 boys basketball season with a pair of victories over Tri-Cities Christian and Unaka in the Hall of Champions on Monday night.
Dylan Bartley scored 22 points and Ethan Bradford added 20 points – including five of the Patriots’ 13 three-pointers – to lead the Patriots past Tri-Cities Christian 99-46. Logan Murray added 17 points and Mason Montgomery tallied 14 for Sullivan East, which scored 49 points in the first quarter alone.
Adam Pigeon led Tri-Cities Christian with 13 points.
It was more of the same in an 80-60 nightcap victory over Unaka.
Sullivan East canned 12 three-pointers, led by Bradford, who had four of those to finish with 16 points. Bartley had a trio of 3s to tally 26 points. Montgomery added 11 for the Patriots.
Will Sexton led the Rangers with 18 points. Devin Ramsey added 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.