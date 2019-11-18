East logo

Sullivan East connected on 25 three-pointers, opening the 2019-20 boys basketball season with a pair of victories over Tri-Cities Christian and Unaka in the Hall of Champions on Monday night.

Dylan Bartley scored 22 points and Ethan Bradford added 20 points – including five of the Patriots’ 13 three-pointers – to lead the Patriots past Tri-Cities Christian 99-46. Logan Murray added 17 points and Mason Montgomery tallied 14 for Sullivan East, which scored 49 points in the first quarter alone.

Adam Pigeon led Tri-Cities Christian with 13 points.

It was more of the same in an 80-60 nightcap victory over Unaka.

Sullivan East canned 12 three-pointers, led by Bradford, who had four of those to finish with 16 points. Bartley had a trio of 3s to tally 26 points. Montgomery added 11 for the Patriots.

Will Sexton led the Rangers with 18 points. Devin Ramsey added 11.

