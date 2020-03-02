There are certain moments that occur in an athlete’s career that will stick with them throughout their lives, memories that remain so vivid it’s as if it happened yesterday instead of years ago.
For Gary Holland, such a significant circumstance unfolded on Feb. 26, 1999 in the semifinals of the VHSL Region IV boys basketball tournament.
A junior at Grundy High School, Holland put together a 26-point masterpiece that evening in a 73-69 win over Patrick County.
“I recall the exact moment I knew we were going to win in the second half,” Holland said. “I took the ball baseline on a fast break for a reverse layup against their shot-blockers and the place erupted. Absolutely erupted. I’ll never forget that moment.”
Jake McCoy can relate as he had a history-making moment of his own on Feb. 27, 2020.
Grundy’s senior point guard came up with a steal in the final moments of a VHSL Region 1D tourney semifinal game to clinch a 44-41 triumph over Twin Springs that put the Golden Wave in the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Grundy (22-3) plays Parry McCluer (20-6) on Friday at 7 p.m. in a VHSL Class 1 quarterfinal game at Rockbridge County High School in Lexington in what will mark just the third trip to the state tourney in the history of the Golden Wave’s program.
Grundy finished as Class B state runner-up in 1946 with a team coached by P.L. Williams and featuring standouts like Bob Fuller, Hassell Adkins, Gene Sutherland, Bill Joe Sayers and Keith Short. The Golden Wave suffered a 35-17 loss to homestanding Waynesboro in the finals.
“We were an awful good defensive team,” Fuller recalled in “Coalfield Dreams: A Sports History of Buchanan County, Virginia,” a book written by Bristol Herald Courier sports correspondent Lloyd Combs and published in 2008. “We took a lot of pride in playing good defense. We had a big man in the middle. Hassell Adkins, he was about 6-5 or 6-6 and that was considered a big man in those days. You didn’t have a lot of big seven-footers playing basketball. Man, Hassell could control the boards. He meant an awful lot to the team.
“He was a man, too. They allowed veterans returning from the War to finish their education, so they relaxed the age requirements. I think Hassell was 19 or 20 at the time. He’d just gotten out of the Navy and he was a man among boys out there. He was as big a reason as any for our success, on both ends of the floor.”
Meanwhile, Fuller averaged 11.1 points per game and was a talented ballhandler. A 36-27 triumph over Radford at home put Grundy in the state finals.
“It was a big deal,” Fuller told Combs. “I believe they could have filled a much bigger gym. They’d never had anything like that before in Grundy and everybody wanted to be there, be a part of it.”
It would be 53 years until Grundy reached the state tournament again.
The school’s 1999 squad was an unheralded bunch, picked fourth (out of five teams) in the Southwest District preseason coaches poll. At one point, the Golden Wave sported a 6-6 record.
“We could have quit and laid down, but we didn’t,” Holland said. “The Tazewell game was vital for us during this period. We went to their place and won by 10, 15 against the preseason favorite in our district. Coming off that win, our season completely turned around and we became more poise and focused as a team.”
A cohesive starting five of Holland, Michael Hackney, Benji Looney, Nathan Justus and point guard Aaron Reece led the way.
“When I break it down and dissect the team, it’s our length as a team that made the difference,” Holland said. “Our frontline of Hackney, Justus and Looney was 6-foot-5, 6-6 and 6-6, respectively, and our backcourt wasn’t small either with me at 6-2 and Reece standing at 6-foot. We were so tall and long that we eventually figured out how to use that to our advantage.”
That win over Patrick County was the defining moment.
“To this day, I would say that game had one of the largest attendances at Grundy High School,” Holland said. “It was packed and deafening.”
Defense was also key for a squad that was coached by James “Stretch” Mounts and finished 15-10.
“Our 3-2 zone defense,” Holland said. “Patrick County likely had never seen anything like that before, or at least not very often, and certainly didn’t know how to attack it. Again, our length took over and they had a difficult time running any offensive sets, because they were so used to playing against man-to-man.”
Grundy fell to Gate City in the regional title game, while the season concluded with a 70-53 loss to the Salem Spartans in the Group AA state quarterfinals. Salem, coached by Charlie Morgan, outscored Grundy 27-10 over the final 11 minutes and the Spartans would go on to win the state championship.
This winter has seen Grundy get to the state tournament again.
“We have been telling the team of the historical significance, but I don’t think it has really came into perspective for them,” Grundy coach Brian Looney said. “This is a great group of kids. I couldn’t be more prouder as a coach. The third time in history, that is something.”
Junior Cade Looney has already established the school’s career scoring record, while Corey Keene and McCoy are among the stars too for the current edition of the Golden Wave.
“There’s never been more excitement around Grundy basketball,” Looney said. “The community support has been overwhelming. Not just Grundy, but Buchanan County as a whole has really gotten behind us. It has been hard to keep up with the number of messages and well-wishers we have gotten over the past couple of weeks.”
Holland now lives in Scott Depot, West Virginia, and is keeping tabs on his alma mater. His wife, Tasha, was a cheerleader at Grundy during that run to the state tournament in ‘99.
“I’ve not had the privilege of seeing them play in person,” Holland said. “I have live-streamed a number of their games and I have been tracking their progress and success this year. [Former teammate] Derrick [Stacey] usually keeps me pretty informed on things. … I couldn’t be happier for Coach Looney and the entire Grundy team. Records are supposed to be broken – it’s what keeps the motivation to achieve success.”
It’s certainly brought back some memories for Holland, like the one made that night when he converted that reverse layup against Patrick County.
“They are experiencing some of the best times of their lives right now,” Holland said. “Believe me, I know and I look back on it often.”
