Ask any student walking the hallways at Eastside High School about senior Ethan Powers and you’ll get the same response.
“Everyone in our school knows Ethan as the really good basketball player,” said Eastside boys hoops coach Patrick Damron.
Just don’t expect Powers to thump his chest, recite his statistics or promote some snazzy highlight reel on YouTube as he is one unassuming Southwest Virginia superstar.
“I’d say I’ve always been a pretty quiet kid,” Powers said. “I’ve never been that loud or emotionally driven player. It’s just never been my personality.”
Powers has meekly gone about his business, carving out quite a career as a four-year starter with more than 1,700 points who has played in the state tournament every season of his high school career.
The Spartans (18-9) play Auburn (20-6) on Friday at 8 p.m. in a VHSL Class 1 state quarterfinal game at the David J. Prior Convocation Center on the campus of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
“I’ve been very fortunate throughout my high school career,” Powers said. “I’ve played with some talented guys and I’ve been lucky enough to have a great coach that has brought the best out of each of the teams I’ve been on. The coaches and program that has been built at Eastside deserves the credit for the success we have had.”
Few players in the area can match the work ethic of Powers, who has put his heart and soul into the game he loves.
“I did play baseball when I was younger, but gave that up before coming into high school,” Powers said. “I also ran cross country for one year of high school, but I decided not to continue. I decided to give up other sports because none of them gave me the same feeling that basketball gives me. None of the other sports even compared so I chose to put all of my effort and time into the sport I truly enjoy.”
With his reliable jumpshot and even-keeled temperament, Powers would fit in during any era of high school hoops in these parts.
His dad, Greg Powers, a Virginia state trooper who played his high school ball at now-defunct J.J. Kelly, has spent hours working with his son in perfecting that shooting form.
There have been times when Ethan Powers had a rare night when his shots wouldn’t fall and he’d stay in the gym afterwards until around midnight hoisting up shots in trying to get better.
He spent many hours in the weight room this summer with assistant coach Patrick Fisher as he sought to get stronger.
Facing defenses implemented to stop him and being guarded by quality defenders most of the time, Powers has consistently delivered this season for the Spartans.
“Ethan has been a pleasure to coach. He attended 100 percent of all workouts we have ever had,” Damron said. “I don’t think many kids can say that. It will be hard to find a more dedicated player.”
His teammates marvel at a guy who never gets tired of basketball.
“In the summertime all he would do is go to the high school and shoot until he felt satisfied,” said fellow senior Garrett Whited.
Powers scored 19 points as Eastside earned a 63-60 overtime win over Auburn in last season’s state quarterfinals. He hit a 3-pointer at the end of regulation to force OT and then hit the go-ahead free throws in the extra session.
Auburn beat Eastside at the Chance Harman Classic in January and the Eagles of the Mountain Empire District will have to prepare to face Powers again in state tournament play.
“The thing that has impressed me the most about Ethan was the way he composes himself. We have played him twice now and I have watched him several games,” Auburn coach Terry Millirons said. “He always plays the same way no matter what happens. They could be down or up, he could have a bad call go against him, but he keeps himself composed and never lets his emotions get the best of him. He has great body language even when things are not going his way. You add that to his great skillset and ability to make shots anywhere on the floor it makes him a tough player to defend.”
Just don’t expect Powers to tell you about it.
“He’s always been a to-himself kind of kid,” Damron said. “He also has a side of him that games are business-like. He takes great pride in competing and winning.”
