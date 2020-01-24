BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – Shooters shoot, even when they aren’t always going down.
It fell when it counted most for Sullivan East sophomore Dylan Bartley, who canned a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Patriots to a thrilling 59-57 win over Eastside at the Patriot Palace on Thursday night.
“He made some shots at the end which is what great players do,” said Sullivan East head coach John Dyer, whose Patriots have lost four games this season by four points or less. “I am proud of our team because we have been on the other end.”
Sullivan East (12-10), which trailed 31-23 at halftime and 44-33 going to the final period, outscored the Spartans 26-13 in the final period, including the final basket in the game’s final second.
Bartley wanted the ball in his hands.
“It feels great. It is a great responsibility,” said Bartley, who led all scorers with 21 points, including five of the Patriots’ 10 3-pointers.
“My teammates trust me and I trust them and it just works out.”
Eastside (7-7) led 55-48 with 2:40 to play before the Patriots rallied behind the inside presence of 6-7 Austin Davis, 3-pointers from Mason Montgomery and Bartley and three late steals by Braden Standbridge.
“Bartley hit a good shot, he is a good player. Listen, we came over here and we competed and that is what I wanted,” said Eastside head coach Patrick Damron, whose Spartans lost to the Patriots 70-58 in Coeburn last month. “This game was put on our schedule strategically to make us better and we got better tonight.
“I thought we handled their pressure well. We had limited turnovers, we ran our offense, we got the shots we wanted. I thought our defense was pretty solid. We gave up a few too many offensive rebounds, but I knew we would do that in our zone.
“This really isn’t about us, it was about them and that kid hitting a really big shot.”
Sullivan East, which outscored the Spartans 11-2 over the final 2:40, took its first lead since it was 9-6 on an offensive putback by Montgomery at 56-55 with 32 seconds on the clock.
“We just all kept our heads up and trusted Coach and executed everything and trusted each other,” Bartley said.
Eastside’s Garrett Whited drove the length of the floor and was fouled going to the basket. He missed both free throws, but Connor Blevins pulled down the rebound and fed Grayson Whited, who put the Spartans up 57-56 with 17 seconds on the clock.
Grayson Whited finished with 15 points, trailing only Ethan Powers, who had 20 for the Spartans, but just four after the break.
“He is a great player,” said Bartley, who often drew the assignment of trying to slow down Powers. “He is tough to defend. He had a natural shot. He made a lot in the first half so we had to stop him in the second half.”
Sullivan East ran an inbounds play with 6.1 seconds on the clock. Bartley passed the ball in, went to the right corner and waited for the pass from Montgomery and a screen by Eric Hare.
“The last play Eric Hare and Mason Montgomery made huge plays with the pass and the screen to get Dylan open,” Dyer said.
Bartley, who struggled with his shot for much of the game, connected with the bottom of the net as the buzzer sounded.
“It feels great,” Bartley said. “My teammates did their jobs and Eric set a great screen and I just shot it and it went in. I had to be confident.”
Eastside outscored Sullivan East 42-24 after the Patriots took an early 9-2 lead, but the Spartans couldn’t hang on at the end.
“It is kind of heartbreaking in that aspect, but in the grand scheme of things, this doesn’t mean anything other than it gets us better and we learned from it,” said Damron, whose Spartans also got nine points from Blevins and eight by Josh Mann. “We have already talked about working on that late clock situation and trying to guard that in practice, but Bartley hit a tough shot.
“It takes a tough player to hit a shot like that. He got hot in the second half. We tried to stay in our zone and tried to shadow him as much as we could, but he is a good player and he can shoot it.”
Montgomery and Davis added 11 points apiece for the Patriots, who were relieved to finally win a close one after a season of close calls.
“We struggled. They did a great job defensively, I mean outstanding all over the place, making it hard on us, changing it up with their defenses,” Dyer said. “That is a very good basketball team and a great coach.
“We aren’t giving anything back because they are hard fought. Everything is hard fought.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.