Gate City High School standout Bradley Dean will attend Scotland Campus — a prep school in Pennsylvania — for the 2020-21 basketball season.
“One of my AAU coaches told me about them and their coach reached out and talked to me and told me some things about the school,” Dean said. “They are a top-five prep school and have only been a school for four or so years. They have already sent many players to the level they wanted to play at, and I have trust they can send me there.”
A 6-foot-2 guard, Dean scored more than 2,000 points during his four seasons at Gate City. He was the Bristol Herald Courier’s boys basketball player of the year during the 2019-20 season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.