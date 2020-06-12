Gate City state2

Gate City's Bradley Dean drives to the basket in the VHSL Class 2 boys basketball state semifinals.

 Emily Ball

Gate City High School standout Bradley Dean will attend Scotland Campus — a prep school in Pennsylvania — for the 2020-21 basketball season.

“One of my AAU coaches told me about them and their coach reached out and talked to me and told me some things about the school,” Dean said. “They are a top-five prep school and have only been a school for four or so years. They have already sent many players to the level they wanted to play at, and I have trust they can send me there.”

A 6-foot-2 guard, Dean scored more than 2,000 points during his four seasons at Gate City. He was the Bristol Herald Courier’s boys basketball player of the year during the 2019-20 season. 

