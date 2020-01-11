BRISTOL, Tenn. – Nolan Wishon will be playing on the offensive line this fall for the football team at East Tennessee State University, but he’s currently doing yeoman’s work on the basketball court at Tennessee High.
The 6-foot-6, 240-pound senior displayed his versatile skills to the tune of 15 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in Tennessee High’s 87-56 triumph over the Abingdon Falcons on Saturday at Viking Hall.
With impeccable footwork, a soft jumper and the vision of a point guard, Wishon is not just some brute who takes up space on the low block and bullies his way to the hoop.
Wishon has transformed into one of Northeast Tennessee’s top players by stuffing the stat sheet on a nightly basis.
“He’s matured and gotten stronger,” said THS coach Roby Witcher. “He’s got confidence too. I’ve got about half a dozen kids who have a real edge to them competitive nature-wise and it’s starting to rub off on everybody else.”
For Wishon, it’s been a case of stepping up as a senior.
“We had a few losses as far as the starting lineup on the varsity level and I knew had to pick it up a little bit and not just with points – rebounds and assists as well,” Wishon said. “I try to distribute it a little bit too.”
THS (13-6) has won five straight and the Vikings have scored more than 80 points in three of those victories.
“A lot of effort and energy,” Witcher said. “We’re scoring and playing good defense, rebounding it, sharing it and some guys are getting some personal accolades. I have no complaints.”
The Vikings sprinted out to a 20-6 lead and never looked back on Saturday as Wishon had 14 of his points in the first half.
Wishon, 6-foot-7 Blake Fauver and 6-foot-3 Mchale Bright posed plenty of problems for Abingdon.
“We were at a little bit of a size disadvantage,” said AHS coach Aaron Williams. “You have to give them credit, they played to their strengths and were able to be effective against us.”
Cole McBrayer added 15 points for Tennessee High, which had 11 different players reach the scoring column.
Bright pulled down his 500th career rebound, less than 24 hours after he poured in a career-high 47 points in a victory over Volunteer.
“The thing with Mchale is he can do that any night and when he gets hot, he really gets going,” Wishon said. “We’re blessed to have him on this team.”
Jaden Keller threw down three slams for THS, not surprising for a guy who won the Arby’s Classic dunk contest a few weeks ago.
“I kind of taught him how to do that a little bit,” Wishon deadpanned. “All that athleticism can be credited to me.”
It was no laughing matter for Abingdon (5-5), which was sent to its fourth straight loss.
“[Tennessee High’s] pretty good and they presented some challenges for us,” Williams said. “I thought defensively we needed to do a better job of containing the ball. I thought in the second half they were able to drive the ball on us too easily. We’ve got to do a better job of that.”
Jake Thacker led the Falcons with 21 points, while Chase Hungate (12 points) and River Carter (10 points) also scored in double digits.
“We just have to keep improving and getting better,” Williams said. “The main focus is just to compete and not just compete each game, but compete each possession. It’s that process of competing every possession and I think we’ve got some guys who are getting there and we just have to keep making strides in that direction.”
Meanwhile, Tennessee High’s big man hopes the Vikings do some big things in the heart of Big Seven Conference play.
“I think we’ve got some energy and we need to continue to get better,” Wishon said. “We’ve got a big week coming up and then an even bigger week coming up after that with Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill coming in here.”
GIRLS
Abingdon 68, Tennessee High 43
Peyton Carter set the pace with a 23-point performance as the Abingdon Falcons improved to 10-1.
AHS never trailed and also received 13 points from senior sharpshooter Emily Breeding.
Annie Hayes drained five 3-pointers in scoring 15 points for Tennessee High.
