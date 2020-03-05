It was a rather mundane practice for the men’s basketball team at Clinch Valley College (now known as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise) during the 1996-97 season, but freshman guard T.J. McAmis was certainly not slacking off.
Hustling across the hardwood at Greear Gymnasium at full speed as usual, nothing was going to prevent McAmis from tracking down an errant pass that had been deflected – even if it meant he had to barrel over an older teammate while in pursuit of the loose ball.
“It was heading for the stage area near the out of bounds line,” said Scott Vermillion, a senior on the squad. “Next thing I know I am laying on the stage with T.J. fighting for the ball; We both stayed bruised up because of stuff like that, but always had each other’s back. … He would always challenge whoever he was guarding in practice and was all about winning every possession and getting every loose ball.”
Such is the competitive nature and burning desire to win that has been a trait of Tommy Joe “T.J.” McAmis for all of his 43 years. He can draw the ire of opposing fans and become the target of some heckling, but just know that his passion is no act.
“Everything I went at, I had to work hard and I wanted to be the best. Now, I have not always been the best, but that drive has helped me find success. This part of me has been a blessing and a curse at the same time,” McAmis said. “I have often wondered why I was made with such passion and a competitive nature.”
You’ll see the unbridled enthusiasm today if you are Roanoke College’s Cregger Center as McAmis coaches the Wise County Central Warriors in a VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinal clash with the Radford Bobcats. Each jumpshot, each rebound and each possession will produce some zeal for the bespectacled boss in the shirt and tie pacing the sidelines.
McAmis officially announced last month that this would be his last season leading the Warriors and whether his coaching career ends today, March 10 in the state semifinals or March 12 in the state finals in Richmond, Virginia, his gusto will not cease until the final buzzer has sounded in his final game.
“He is such a perfectionist and that starts to rub off on you,” said Central senior Elijah Hayes. “You start noticing yourself and your teammates always wanting to get better and knowing that they messed up before Coach even has to say anything to us and that’s the kind of effect that he has on his players … He loves the game just as much, if not more than, any of us do and having someone that loves and cares about the game that much while teaching you daily is one of the best learning strategies.”
***
McAmis played for J.J. Kelly in one of the golden eras of the rugged Lonesome Pine District.
He was an all-district performer in both football and basketball, scoring 830 career points in the latter while playing for coach Dave Bentley.
That was followed by four seasons of competing in college, where he was an academic All-American and majored in Chemistry.
He became the head girls basketball coach and JV boys basketball coach at Twin Springs (Vermillion was coaching the varsity boys for the Titans at the time) at just 23-years-old. The girls squad improved each season and won a Cumberland District tournament title by his third season on the job.
He eventually returned to his alma mater at J.J. Kelly and again, his team got better each of the seasons was in charge.
When Kelly and Pound consolidated in the fall of 2011, McAmis became the first head coach at Central. The Warriors won just six games in the first season, but have gotten better and have become one of Southwest Virginia’s top programs.
Wise County Central has won 66 games over the last three years and one of the star players has been Isaiah McAmis, the coach’s son. Isaiah McAmis missed his junior season with a knee injury, but has rebounded to have a stellar senior season.
“He has his dad’s passion, competitive spirit and intensity,” T.J. McAmis said. “However, he amazes me in how well and mature he carries himself. It has been difficult at times because of the father-son, coach-player relationship, but I am so glad we have done it together.”
***
Central dropped a tough 46-45 decision to Gate City last Saturday in the finals of the VHSL Region 2D tournament. The next morning T.J. McAmis was in the pulpit at Mount Olive Freewill Baptist Church in Wise, preaching a sermon titled: “What matters most in life.”
A little more than 300 folks attend Sunday morning services on average and McAmis has been a pastor for nearly two decades.
“My leadership in the church and my ministry is the most important part of who I am,” McAmis said. “I recommitted my life to Christ in 1999, my senior year of college. I was looking down the barrel of my life as a husband and father and knew I needed a change. It was then that I saw my need to submit my life to Christ.”
Each summer he makes a mission trip to Nicaragua to train pastors for a week and he also works with the campus ministry at UVa-Wise, witnessing to athletes in all sports.
“I pastor and preach with just as much passion and emotion as I coach,” McAmis said. “God has blessed me with many opportunities to lead and impact lives and though I am a man of many faults, I feel like God has impacted lives in the opportunities he has given me.”
***
In the end, giving up his job as Central’s hoops coach came down to family.
“My decision to quit was based upon three factors,” McAmis said. “First, I have Isaiah going to play in college and I have two girls, Hannah, a junior, and Emmah, an eighth-grader, who will be playing in high school, so I will need the time to support them. Second, I have been called to administration [as an assistant principal] at the school. Third, I need to invest more time in my church in Wise as pastor.”
How did the players take the news?
“There were rumors since school started back, but none of us guys really believed it,” Hayes said. “He told us officially after practice the day before our Senior Night game. Him retiring as head coach obviously mattered to all of us, but we never really thought about it much, because we knew from the beginning that we were going to make this season the best season of Coach’s career, along with our own.”
Ending up in the state tournament is a fitting ending for McAmis, who has poured his heart and soul into the sport for years. There are times in the offseason when members of Central’s team will play pickup games before school starts and every now and again Coach McAmis will suit up.
The 43-year-old plays with the same passion as that teenager that crashed into the stage at Greear Gymnasium.
“He lets us know that he’s going to try and play the best defense on us that he can,” Hayes said.
This is who T.J. McAmis is.
Competitive.
Intense.
Relentless.
“Coach McAmis might be stepping away from coaching,” said Central senior Jordan Bishop. “But his love for the game of basketball will always be there.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
